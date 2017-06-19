Offseason grades, lingering questions for all 32 NFL teams

Darren Woodson credits Dak Prescott for a successful rookie season, but says it's too premature to list him as a top 10 quarterback in the NFL. (1:21)

NFL Nation reporters evaluate the offseason for every team, detailing moves they liked, didn't like and what's still to come as training camps near. Click the links after each team to view the full posts.

Grade: A-minus

Buffalo Bills: When the Bills fired former coach Rex Ryan, owner Terry Pegula sought a new coach who in many ways would be the opposite of Ryan. The Bills believe they have that in Sean McDermott. Read more.

New England Patriots: The Patriots have reloaded to try to win a third Super Bowl in a four-year span. Their aggressive approach has some asking if this year's attack could rival the team's record-setting 2007 offense. Read more.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: The Bucs had two clear goals this offseason: get more speed on offense and get more physical on defense. Read more.

Grade: B-plus

Arizona Cardinals: The most compelling offseason goal was to get past last season's underwhelming and underperforming 7-8-1 record. For the most part, Arizona did that. Read more.

Cleveland Browns: The Browns bolstered the offensive line in free agency, added three players in the first round of the draft and filled in needs here and there with some other smart additions. Read more.

Indianapolis Colts: GM Chris Ballard cleaned house on the Colts' aging, slow defense by releasing or not re-signing unproductive players like Art Jones, Trent Cole and Patrick Robinson. Read more.

Los Angeles Chargers: New Chargers coach Anthony Lynn sought to create some comradery and chemistry in his initial work with his new players. Mission accomplished. Read more.

Miami Dolphins: The Dolphins entered the offseason hoping to improve their 29th-ranked defense. Their moves paid early dividends, as Miami's team speed on defense and ability to create turnovers are already showing. Read more.

Grade: B

Atlanta Falcons: The Falcons didn't need to make many significant changes coming off an unexpected Super Bowl run, but they did want to establish quality depth while getting stronger up front. Read more.

Baltimore Ravens: This offseason was a reaction to the disappointing finish in 2016. The Ravens upgraded the secondary by signing Tony Jefferson and drafting Marlon Humphrey. Read more.

Denver Broncos: Had free agent DL Calais Campbell opted to join the Broncos, Denver would have been able to tick off virtually every item on the team's offseason to-do list. Read more.

Detroit Lions: GM Bob Quinn wanted to revamp the team's run game and he accomplished that by adding two of the top offensive linemen in free agency, right tackle Rick Wagner and right guard T.J. Lang. Read more.

Jacksonville Jaguars: The Jaguars entered the offseason with three things in mind: Get faster, get tougher and get better on special teams. Read more.

Los Angeles Rams: When the 2017 season begins, the Rams expect to have as many as six new starters on offense and three new starters on defense, not to mention three returning starters transitioning to new positions. Read more.

New York Giants: The offense struggled to score points last season, so the Giants went into this offseason looking for fixes on offense while trying to keep their defense together. Read more.

Oakland Raiders: The Raiders wanted to add to their already high-powered offense, and Marshawn Lynch, Jared Cook and Cordarrelle Patterson more than did that. Read more.

Philadelphia Eagles: The Eagles' primary objective was to provide quarterback Carson Wentz with the necessary tools to be successful. On paper, they did well by their young signal-caller. Read more.

Pittsburgh Steelers: The Steelers set out to add much-needed depth in several areas, particularly on defense. They sense the urgency of a championship window but won't overreact with overspending. Read more.

San Francisco 49ers: This offseason for the 49ers was all about trying to finally establish some stability and direction for the franchise. It started with an exhaustive search for a new general manager and head coach Read more.

Tennessee Titans: A year after finishing off an offensive line rebuild, emphasizing the run game and stopping the run, the Titans moved to the outside. The team needed better perimeter players on both sides of the ball. Read more.

Grade: B-minus

Cincinnati Bengals: The Bengals wanted to get younger and faster on defense and add some speed to their receivers group, but they lose points for not addressing their offensive line issues. Read more.

Dallas Cowboys: Coming off a 13-3 season, the Cowboys knew this would be an offseason marked by change on defense. They lost seven starters or key contributors. Read more.

Green Bay Packers: The goal should have been to fix their defense -- and fast. GM Ted Thompson devoted his first four draft picks to the defense, yet it still didn't feel like quite enough. Read more.

Kansas City Chiefs: This will be viewed as a great offseason for the Chiefs if Patrick Mahomes II develops into the franchise quarterback that the Chiefs envision him being -- and a failure if he doesn't. Read more.

Minnesota Vikings: The Vikings made no secret of how they intended to invest in their offensive line, and they gave $36.8 million in guaranteed money to two tackles before drafting a center. Read more.

New Orleans Saints: Injuries aside, the Saints' offseason is a bit tricky to grade because they never made that big-splash move to address one of their two most glaring needs at edge rusher or cornerback. Read more.

Grade: C-plus

Carolina Panthers: The Panthers wanted to shore up an offensive line that was depleted by injuries last season and add more explosive weapons to take pressure off quarterback Cam Newton. Read more.

Washington Redskins: The Redskins wanted to improve their defense, finding more help with the pass rush and adding youth along the front. But for every positive, there seemed to be a negative. Read more.

Grade: C-plus

New York Jets: After their sixth straight season out of the playoffs, the Jets decided to tear it down and start a long, painful rebuild -- a radical approach. Read more.

Grade: C

Chicago Bears: Chicago's top offseason priority was to upgrade the quarterback position. Five years from now, the only thing Bears fans will remember about the 2017 offseason will be the quarterback moves. Read more.

Houston Texans: The Texans still return the majority of last season's No. 1 defense, but it remains to be seen whether they have made enough improvements to an offense that struggled so much in 2016. Read more.

Seattle Seahawks: The Seahawks' had two main goals this offseason: getting their run game back on track and increasing their depth on defense. Read more.