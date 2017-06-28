Veterans on the roster bubble for all 32 NFL teams

Could Adam Jones be on his way out in Cincinnati? Will the Eagles' 2014 first-round pick Marcus Smith be on the outside looking in? Could Jacksonville or San Francisco trade veterans who no longer fit?

NFL Nation reporters pick 32 veterans who might not make 2017 rosters.

AFC EAST

C Eric Wood

There is a good chance that Wood, who made the Pro Bowl in 2015 and was a team captain under previous coaching staffs, plays out the final season of his contract in 2017. But the Bills' decision to match the Rams' two-year, $5 million offer for restricted free agent Ryan Groy this offseason inserted some doubt into the equation. Groy, 26, started the final seven games of last season at center after Wood broke his leg. If the Bills felt Groy was important enough to keep at an increased cost, they might also consider releasing Wood before the start of the regular season, which would save $4.13 million of his $7.6 million cap number. -- Mike Rodak

LB Koa Misi

The Dolphins already negotiated a reduced salary with Misi this offseason in order for the oft-injured linebacker to stick around. Now Misi, who played just four games in 2016 because of a neck injury, must prove he can stay healthy and keep his starting job at outside linebacker. He will be pushed by rookie second-round pick Raekwon McMillan. -- James Walker

RB Brandon Bolden

Bolden has carved out a role on the roster in each of the past five seasons, but a sixth might be a long shot after the Patriots signed free agents Mike Gillislee and Rex Burkhead. Bolden makes his primary contributions on special teams, but he has also chipped in offensively at times; he has 203 career carries for 845 yards and six touchdowns. But with Gillislee, Burkhead and James White locks to make the roster -- and Dion Lewis and D.J. Foster also in good position -- Bolden could get squeezed out. -- Mike Reiss

DT Sheldon Richardson

The Jets won't cut the 2013 first-round pick because they'd have to eat his guaranteed salary ($8.1 million), but a trade remains a possibility. They've been trying to move him for a few months, but his trade value is low. Best-case scenario: Richardson plays well to start the season, and the Jets deal him before the midseason trading deadline. He's in the final season of his rookie contract, which means they will lose him in free agency. -- Rich Cimini

AFC NORTH

LB Za'Darius Smith

The 2015 fourth-round pick made a splash with 5.5 sacks as a rookie but now faces the challenge of making the team two years later. He was a healthy scratch for three of the last six games and he finished with one sack in 2016. Plus, the Ravens loaded up on pass-rushers in this year's draft, which could mean Smith gets caught in a numbers game. -- Jamison Hensley

CB Adam Jones

Is this unlikely? Probably, after Bengals' owner Mike Brown publicly backed Jones following his January arrest. An NFL suspension, however, is still possible for Jones' off-the-field conduct. Jones' age (he turns 34 in September) combined with his salary (he'll count $8.2 million against the cap) could put him on the bubble if one of the younger cornerbacks in a crowded group stands out this summer. Darqueze Dennard is another name to keep an eye on. Although the Bengals' picked up his fifth-year option, it's guaranteed only for injury, and his play has not reflected his first-round draft status. -- Katherine Terrell

DE Desmond Bryant

Bryant has been a good player for the Browns -- he had 14.5 sacks from 2013-15 -- but he missed the entire 2016 season after he tore a pectoral muscle working out in the offseason. The Browns added three defensive linemen in the draft, so Bryant will have to earn back his spot with a coaching staff that has no past loyalty to him. -- Pat McManamon

CB Senquez Golson

The second-round slot corner from 2015 hasn't played a single regular-season snap, thanks to a torn labrum and a Lisfranc injury. He has barely seen the practice field since becoming a Steeler. There's simply no guarantee that his body will hold up after multiple surgeries. Golson is fighting for a spot in a suddenly crowded cornerback room after the offseason acquisitions of Coty Sensabaugh and two draft picks. The Steelers have a few veterans whose release would save cap space, but Pittsburgh values veterans more than most franchises, which makes Golson more expendable, barring a successful training camp. -- Jeremy Fowler

AFC SOUTH

OT Breno Giacomini

The Texans signed Giacomini last month, but there's no guarantee he will make the 53-man roster. Houston doesn't have much depth at right tackle, but the Texans could choose to go with Chris Clark, who played for the injured Derek Newton last season, or Kendall Lamm, who filled in on the right side of the line during OTAs, with Clark shifted to left tackle with the absence of Duane Brown. Giacomini does add some needed competition to the line, but he suffered a season-ending back injury last season and played only 257 snaps for the Jets. The Texans hope the 31-year-old proves capable at right tackle, but if not, they will likely be able to cut ties easily. -- Sarah Barshop

DL David Parry

The 2015 fifth-round pick has started all 32 games in his first two seasons, but the Colts went out and beefed up that position by signing Johnathan Hankins and Al Woods during the offseason. Parry, who has 78 tackles and four sacks in his career, didn't help himself when he was arrested following an alcohol-related incident in Arizona in February. -- Mike Wells

LB Paul Posluszny

Posluszny had one of the best seasons of his career in 2016, but he was moved to strongside linebacker -- a position he has never played -- to make room for second-year player Myles Jack in the middle. Posluszny was not happy about the move but is helping Jack with the adjustment. Posluszny might not be in danger of being cut, but it wouldn't be a surprise if the 32-year-old were traded closer to the season to a team that needs help inside. He will be a free agent in 2018. -- Michael DiRocco

WR Harry Douglas

The Titans drafted receivers Corey Davis and Taywan Taylor in the first and third rounds and talked a lot about the quickness Taylor brings to the slot position and how that was an area in which they were lacking in 2016. Douglas was the second slot receiver in 2016, behind Kendall Wright, who missed five games. Douglas took a $2 million pay cut this spring, but he might not earn a role that's worth his scheduled $1.75 million base salary. -- ESPN.com

AFC WEST

WR Cody Latimer

It's likely now or never for Latimer with the Broncos. The 2014 second-round pick arrived with high hopes, given that he was a big, fast receiver who had a knack for winning contested passes in college. But his confidence was shaken early in his career in the fast-lane offense with Peyton Manning at quarterback and Adam Gase calling plays, and Latimer hasn't really recovered. He has carved out a niche on special teams, but he has never caught more than eight passes in any season. Now the Broncos have drafted two players -- Carlos Henderson and Isaiah McKenzie -- who not only play wide receiver but also figure to be in the conversation to be the kickoff and punt returner, respectively. -- Jeff Legwold

WR De'Anthony Thomas

Thomas has lasted three seasons with the Chiefs without providing much help on offense. It's remarkable he made the team last season after Kansas City drafted Tyreek Hill, a similarly sized and skilled player. Hill was an immediate sensation, so keeping Thomas seems unnecessary. Now, after drafting Jehu Chesson in the fourth round, the Chiefs have a crowd of receivers and it's difficult to picture Thomas standing out enough to make the roster. -- Adam Teicher

S Darrell Stuckey

A special-teams standout in years past, Stuckey is scheduled to earn $2.9 million in base salary in 2017. Stuckey, 30, is not among the top four safeties on the team's depth chart, and he could be on the outside looking in as new special-teams coordinator George Stewart takes a comprehensive look at his group. The Chargers had one of the worst special teams in the NFL last season. -- Eric D. Williams

OT Austin Howard

Sure, Howard started 10 of the 11 games he appeared in last season, and with Menelik Watson gone to Denver in free agency, you would think Howard would assume the starting gig at right tackle. Alas, free-agent signee Marshall Newhouse was running with the first-team offense at right tackle in OTAs, and the Raiders drafted two more tackles, David Sharpe and Jylan Ware, to go with the likes of returning players Vadal Alexander and Denver Kirkland. The 30-year-old Howard, who is scheduled to make $4.9 million in base salary in 2017 and $5.4 million in 2018, could become too expensive of an option for Oakland with so many cheaper bodies around him. Stay tuned. -- Paul Gutierrez

NFC EAST

WR Brice Butler

When Butler re-signed with the Cowboys, it looked like he had a chance to be a starter opposite Dez Bryant. But Terrance Williams surprisingly re-signed, and then the team drafted Ryan Switzer and Noah Brown. The Cowboys guaranteed Butler only $300,000 on his one-year deal. If they like what Brown or a young player such as Andy Jones is doing in camp, then Butler, who had 16 catches for 219 yards and three touchdowns last season, could be on the outside looking in. -- Todd Archer

QB Geno Smith

Smith is a bigger name than he is a proven performer at this point. Despite signing a one-year deal this offseason with the Giants, Smith is no lock to make the final roster, especially coming off a serious knee injury. He's probably even an underdog, with Josh Johnson the early favorite to win the backup job behind Eli Manning and third-round pick Davis Webb as the third-stringer. Smith has to prove himself this summer. -- Jordan Raanan

DE Marcus Smith

The 2014 first-round pick has yet to make a significant impact on the NFL stage, registering just 4.0 sacks over three seasons. The Eagles parted ways with Connor Barwin this offseason but signed veteran Chris Long and used their first-round pick on edge rusher Derek Barnett. With the position retooled, Smith could be on the outside looking in. -- Tim McManus

S DeAngelo Hall

Hall is coming off a torn ACL and has missed 31 of the past 48 regular-season games because of injuries. He's also 33 with a salary cap hit of $5 million -- a rough combination to pair with injuries. Hall switched full-time from corner midway through 2015, but he was still learning the safety position when he was hurt last season. He's unable to practice now, so that won't help any adjustment. The Redskins signed D.J. Swearinger and moved Su'a Cravens to safety from linebacker; if those two play well, then Hall would not start. They also have veteran Will Blackmon as a primary backup. -- John Keim

NFC NORTH

CB Kyle Fuller

Fuller missed the entire 2016 season because of a routine knee scope performed last August. A first-round pick three years ago, he started 30 games and intercepted six passes from 2014-15, but he quickly fell out of favor after former coach Marc Trestman and former general manager Phil Emery got fired. The Bears signed multiple cornerbacks in free agency, including projected starters Prince Amukamara and Marcus Cooper. That means Fuller could be on his way out. The Bears declined Fuller's fifth-year option but still owe him $1,740,954 guaranteed salary in 2017. -- Jeff Dickerson

CB Quandre Diggs

Diggs was Detroit's starting slot corner in 2016 before a pectoral injury ended his season. The Lions didn't fare well there without him, but the signing of D.J. Hayden along with the drafting of Jamal Agnew and Teez Tabor have put pressure on Diggs to keep his job -- and potentially his roster spot. Agnew is a slot corner, and both Hayden and Tabor have experience playing both outside and in the slot. It'll be an open competition, but 2015 sixth-round pick Diggs is going to have to play well to keep his role on the team. -- Michael Rothstein

DT Letroy Guion

Guion, 30, will start the season on the suspended list for the second time in three years; this time, it's a four-game ban for violating the performance-enhancing drug policy. A week ago, Guion was charged with driving under the influence after an arrest in Hawaii. The Packers restructured his contract so that roster bonuses that were due this spring and summer were pushed back until after the suspension. Since then, the Packers signed veteran defensive lineman Ricky Jean-Francois and picked Montravius Adams in the third round of the draft, which gives them even more depth at a position where they keep only a handful of players. -- Rob Demovsky

WR Jarius Wright

Wright's role in the Vikings' offense disappeared last season as Adam Thielen became a permanent fixture. Now, after the Vikings drafted two receivers who could play in the slot this season, Wright could have to prove his worth two years after he signed a contract extension. He's due to count $3.138 million against the cap in 2017, and a post-June 1 release would allow the Vikings to recoup $1.778 million of that space. -- Ben Goessling

NFC SOUTH

DE Courtney Upshaw

Upshaw, entering his sixth season, showed promise last season in limited duty and earned another one-year contract. His deal includes a $150,000 workout bonus based on meeting weight. As long as Upshaw keeps in shape and shows versatility, he should be OK. But nothing is guaranteed. Plus, the Falcons have Adrian Clayborn and Derrick Shelby back from injury, along with first-round pick Takkarist McKinley and newcomer Jack Crawford added to the line. -- Vaughn McClure

K Graham Gano

The Panthers picked Harrison Butker in the seventh round -- the first time in team history the team has drafted a kicker. General manager Dave Gettleman wouldn't have used a draft pick on this position if he didn't have doubts about Gano, who had offseason surgery on his plant foot after a 2016 season in which he missed several big kicks and made just 78.9 percent of his field goals. -- David Newton

LB Stephone Anthony

We've reached make-or-break time for the 31st pick in the 2015 draft. Although Anthony showed flashes as a 16-game starter at middle linebacker as a rookie, the team has been frustrated with his play recognition and instincts. He was switched to the strongside last season to take him out of the signal-calling role, but he struggled to make the switch and barely played. Sean Payton and new linebackers coach Mike Nolan agree that Anthony's best position is middle linebacker, but the Saints signed two veteran MLBs in free agency -- A.J. Klein and Manti Te'o -- which doesn't bode well for Anthony's playing-time prospects. -- Mike Triplett

DE George Johnson

The coaching staff says Johnson had a strong offseason, but he's coming off a fractured hip. While he was sidelined last season, William Gholston, Robert Ayers and Noah Spence grew into their roles, while DaVonte Lambert gained experience. Jacquies Smith is coming off a torn ACL, so he'll be back in the mix as well. With all of those guys, it's tough to get a handle on exactly where Johnson fits. The most recent time he suited up, in 2015, he didn't get a sack. When the pads come on, he'll have to gain a lot of ground. -- Jenna Laine

NFC WEST

LS Aaron Brewer

The Cardinals don't have many, if any, expendable veterans, but Brewer, who has been in the league for six years, might find himself in a battle with someone who isn't yet on the roster come training camp. He was inconsistent at times last season, and if the Cardinals can find a long-snapper who is consistently reliable, they'll opt for him. -- Josh Weinfuss

TE/FB Cory Harkey

Harkey has been a core leader on the Rams over these past five years, but he doesn't seem to have an immediate fit in coach Sean McVay's offense. Harkey is a solid run-blocker, but hasn't necessarily shown the ability to make plays as a receiver. And in McVay's offense, playmaking ability is key. The Rams would save $800,000 toward the 2017 cap if they parted ways with Harkey, who's currently signed through 2018. -- Alden Gonzalez

TE Vance McDonald

The 49ers already talked about trading McDonald during the draft, and though they didn't find a match, it's safe to say that there are reservations about how McDonald fits into coach Kyle Shanahan's system. The previous regime signed McDonald to a contract extension before the end of the 2016 season, so the 49ers would have to take a cap hit to release him -- but they would have had to do that if they traded him, too. With new additions such as Logan Paulsen and George Kittle in place, McDonald will need a big camp to prove himself. We can't rule out a trade materializing if a team has injuries at tight end. -- Nick Wagoner

DE Dion Jordan

The Seahawks made a splash in April by signing the 2013 No. 3 overall pick, but it's far from a lock that Jordan makes the 53-man roster. Coach Pete Carroll has said that Jordan now weighs in the 280s. He's recovering from a knee injury and will practice as a defensive lineman. After the Seahawks signed Jordan, they spent two draft picks in the first three rounds on defensive linemen Malik McDowell and Nazair Jones. Jordan's one-year deal is worth $640,000 with no money guaranteed. He'll have to impress this summer to earn a roster spot. -- Sheil Kapadia