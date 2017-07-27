How will playing on a one-year deal affect Washington QB Kirk Cousins? Should the Colts count on Andrew Luck to start Week 1? What is Le'Veon Bell's plan for the Steelers' preseason?

As training camps around the league swing into full gear, NFL Nation reporters answer the biggest questions for each team heading into camp.

AFC East | AFC North| AFC South | AFC West

NFC East | NFC North | NFC South | NFC West

AFC East

Does Tyrod Taylor have the supporting cast to provide the best evaluation of his performance?

Taylor is under the microscope after he agreed to a reduced contract this offseason that could allow the Bills to release him after the 2017 season and save $14 million of his $18.1 million cap number. Yet the Bills' situation at receiver remains one of the murkiest in the NFL and it could affect how much Taylor is able to improve. Top wideout Sammy Watkins must stay healthy after missing chunks of his past two training camps with injuries, while newcomers Zay Jones and Andre Holmes each have something to prove in order to win the No. 2 job. There is also the possibility of an outside veteran such as Anquan Boldin entering the mix. -- Mike Rodak

Will the Dolphins work out a contract extension with Pro Bowl receiver Jarvis Landry?

To Landry's credit, he has done all he can to not allow his contract status to become a distraction. He has said and done all the right things, including showing up for voluntary workouts in the spring. Landry is entering the final year of his rookie deal and will get paid either way. It's just a matter of whether Miami handles it now or after the season. -- James Walker

Will Mike Gillislee seize the top running back job previously held by LeGarrette Blount?

Signed a restricted free agent from Buffalo, where he was behind LeSean McCoy on the depth chart, Gillislee inked a deal that will pay him an average of about $3 million per season. That's more money than the Patriots were offering Blount, who scored 18 rushing touchdowns in 2016. So they obviously see something in Gillislee that they think represents an upgrade, and training camp is the first time we'll get to see the running game in full-pads practices. -- Mike Reiss

Does Christian Hackenberg have a chance to win the quarterback job?

Yes, but it probably won't happen until the season is underway. He has yet to take a regular-season snap, and he still hasn't faced a starting defense in a game situation, counting the 2016 preseason. Chances are, the grizzled Josh McCown will land the job, but he's considered a bridge QB. When Hackenberg is deemed ready, the job will be his. -- Rich Cimini

AFC North

Will the Ravens add an offensive lineman?

Yes, but likely only one. The Ravens lost two three-year starters (right tackle Ricky Wagner and center Jeremy Zuttah) and are currently replacing them with backups who couldn't beat out Wagner or Zuttah last season. Baltimore would be inclined to sign a center and right tackle, but the team doesn't have enough salary-cap room to do so. If Nick Mangold would lower his asking price, the Ravens would probably sign the free-agent center to take over for either John Urschel or Ryan Jensen. Baltimore could also look to upgrade over James Hurst at right tackle. -- Jamison Hensley

Will the Bengals' offensive line come together?

The Bengals are breaking in starters at three new positions after losing Andrew Whitworth and Kevin Zeitler this offseason. Longtime tackle Andre Smith has re-signed with the Bengals to play guard for the first time, and the Bengals' 2015 top draft picks, Cedric Ogbuehi and Jake Fisher, will have to prove their worth at tackle. The Bengals have a lot of work to do after allowing 41 sacks last season. -- Katherine Terrell

Who emerges as the starting quarterback?

The only thing anyone can say for sure is it will be one of three. Cody Kessler has a year's experience. Brock Osweiler opened some eyes in offseason work. And DeShone Kizer is the rookie learning his way. The Browns' ultimate dream would be if Kizer seized the job with his camp and preseason performances. That would allow them to let him play immediately and grow from there. But the team was clear when minicamp ended in June that he's not ready to start, so the position remains muddled. -- Pat McManamon

What is Le'Veon Bell's plan for training camp?

The Steelers' star running back has yet to sign his franchise tender and recently told ESPN that he hadn't decided when he would report to camp. Players understand the business aspect after Bell failed to reach a long-term deal with the team, but they'd like to see him at camp because of his importance to the team. Bell has recovered from offseason groin surgery but is training in South Florida and believes he doesn't need many practices to be ready for the season. -- Jeremy Fowler

AFC South

Who will open the season as the Texans' starting quarterback?

Coach Bill O'Brien says Tom Savage is the No. 1 guy right now, but given the two first-round picks Houston gave up to draft Deshaun Watson, he should get a legitimate look during training camp. Savage is entering his fourth season in the Texans' system, but because of injuries, he has only played in five NFL games and has not thrown a touchdown pass. Regardless of who starts at quarterback in Week 1, O'Brien has shown he's not shy about switching it up during the season. -- Sarah Barshop

Will Andrew Luck be the Colts' starting quarterback in Week 1?

The Colts hope that's the case, but they're not 100 percent sure yet. Luck was placed on the active physically unable to perform list with the anticipation that he'll be ready for the start of the regular season. The Colts can't say with certainty that Luck will be the starter against the Los Angeles Rams because he missed the entire offseason while rehabbing from January shoulder surgery. Luck finally resumed throwing the week of July 17. The next step for him is to return to the practice field. -- Mike Wells

Can Blake Bortles make the necessary strides to elevate his game?

Bortles leads the NFL in turnovers (63) and is second in interceptions (51) over the past three years, and the Jaguars have made it very clear to him that he must significantly decrease those numbers. While more attention is paid to his mechanics, it's his decision-making that has to improve. He has to get rid of the ball quicker, not predetermine where he's going with the ball, and become better at reading defenses. -- Mike DiRocco

Will Marcus Mariota adjust his playing style to stay healthy?

Headed into training camp, Mariota said he's "ready to go with everything" seven months after suffering a broken right leg, his second consecutive season-ending injury. The Titans have high expectations in 2017, and all of them rely on Mariota, who plans to be a lighter, faster quarterback at 218 pounds this season, remaining healthy and more consistent. The Titans will need a lot out of their franchise quarterback, but the plan may need to shift to less designed runs and more sliding after scrambling to keep Mariota healthy for 16-plus games. -- Cameron Wolfe

AFC West

How long will coach Vance Joseph wait to pick a starter at quarterback?

Joseph has said that what Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch did during the offseason program was geared toward learning Mike McCoy's offense and didn't count on the proverbial scorecard to win the job. However, at training camp, every throw, every decision, every word the two say in the huddle matters. Many of the Broncos' players have said the sooner the team picks a starter, the better, but Joseph has said he's in no hurry. Joseph has said he will "take however long it takes to pick the right guy" and that he'll make a decision when he sees "separation." Joseph has even said he would take the decision right up to the regular season, but a set of joint practices with the San Francisco 49ers to go along with the Aug. 19 preseason game against the 49ers will have a lot to do with his decision. -- Jeff Legwold

How much will QB Patrick Mahomes II play as a rookie?

The Chiefs are determined not to ruin Mahomes, and the quickest way to do that is to play him before he's ready. Judging from the way Mahomes played during offseason practice, he won't be ready for some time -- perhaps next season. He's beginning training camp as the No. 3 quarterback, and while he could rise on the depth chart at some point this year, he'll have to earn the promotion. In the Chiefs' perfect world, Mahomes won't play at all in 2017. That means starter Alex Smith stays healthy and is playing well. -- Adam Teicher

How much, if any, will rookie receiver Mike Williams play in 2017?

The Clemson product was diagnosed with a lower-back disk herniation that kept him out of offseason work. Williams likely will begin training camp on the physically unable to perform list, but he has responded positively after a second epidural shot. The Chargers hope he can make it onto the field at some point during training camp so they can get him ready for the regular season. -- Eric D. Williams

Who is the middle linebacker?

The Raiders play in the Black Hole at the Oakland Coliseum, but they also might have a black hole in the middle of their defense ... at least, when it comes to experience at the position. The guy who started 11 games there last season, Perry Riley Jr., remains unsigned. The guy who started the season at middle linebacker last season, Ben Heeney, is on the non-football injury list. And the guy who manned it in offseason workouts, Tyrell Adams, did not play a single snap on defense last season after being signed to the practice squad in early October before being promoted to the active squad in late November. The gig, it seems, is Adams' to lose. -- Paul Gutierrez

NFC East

How well will the Cowboys rush the passer?

They don't have a DeMarcus Ware type who will command attention from an offense on each snap, so they will rely on a quantity-over-quality approach. The Cowboys don't have a player with a double-digit-sack season in his career. They believe they will have four or five players, such as DeMarcus Lawrence, Tyrone Crawford, Maliek Collins, Benson Mayowa and Taco Charlton, who can get five to eight sacks on the season. -- Todd Archer

Did the Giants do enough to fix the offense?

They added wide receiver Brandon Marshall, tight end Evan Engram and blocking tight end Rhett Ellison this offseason, but they barely addressed the offensive line. It's possible the Giants begin the season with the same five starters on the line, with Ereck Flowers and Bobby Hart as the tackles. They should be improved but will still have some limitations with a below-average running game and line. -- Jordan Raanan

Will Carson Wentz take a giant leap forward in Year 2?

Coach Doug Pederson described Wentz as "refreshed, rejuvenated and ready to go" this week as the Eagles kicked off training camp. Wentz added that he is in "a way better place" mentally than this time a year ago when he was dealing with the major transition from North Dakota State to the pros. Now armed with Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith at receiver and with a year in this system under his belt, the expectation is that Wentz will take his game to another level in 2017. -- Tim McManus

Will Kirk Cousins' contract situation become a distraction?

Not to him. Cousins has been prepared all offseason for playing on the one-year franchise-tag deal -- and was probably more annoyed last offseason when no long-term deal was reached. Playing in a similar spot last season let him know he can handle it. A bigger problem will be adjusting to life without productive receivers Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson. Cousins needs Terrelle Pryor and Josh Doctson to be productive. -- John Keim

NFC North

Does Mitchell Trubisky have a legitimate chance to start games as a rookie?

The Bears already promised the starting quarterback job to Mike Glennon, and they also signed veteran backup Mark Sanchez for good measure, but Trubisky was drafted No. 2 overall. If Trubisky doesn't play in 2017, he would be Chicago's second top-10 pick (Kevin White is the other) in the past three years to sit out his rookie season. The only other intrigue surrounding the Bears is John Fox's job status (9-23 in Chicago), but Trubisky is a far more compelling figure as it relates to Chicago's future. -- Jeff Dickerson

Who is going to block Matthew Stafford's blind side?

This shouldn't have needed to be a question for the Lions, but then Taylor Decker had shoulder surgery and was deemed out indefinitely. He was placed on the PUP list Tuesday, and now, it's an open competition. Two of the candidates -- Cyrus Kouandjio (NFI list) and Corey Robinson (PUP) -- will also start training camp sitting out. That leaves the Lions with two real potential options for now: Cornelius Lucas and Greg Robinson. Lucas re-signed with the Lions as a restricted free agent this offseason, and the Lions traded for Robinson during minicamp last month. But Detroit has to figure out some sort of solution here or this could be a rough start to the 2017 season. -- Michael Rothstein

Will Ty Montgomery be the Packers' workhorse back?

When Eddie Lacy signed with the Seahawks and general manager Ted Thompson didn't sign a veteran, it ensured that Montgomery would get the first crack at the starting job. And although coach Mike McCarthy proclaimed the former receiver as his starter even after the team drafted three running backs, he didn't make any promises about Montgomery's workload. It's a safe bet Montgomery will get more than the 77 carries he got last season, but it might be a stretch to expect him to match Lacy's 200-plus carry pace from his first two seasons. -- Rob Demovsky

How much better will the run game be?

The Vikings signed Latavius Murray, drafted Dalvin Cook and gave a combined $36.8 million to Riley Reiff and Mike Remmers, two tackles who will likely bring more to the team as run-blockers than they will as pass-protectors. It's all to fix a ground game that was the league's worst last season thanks in part to an inability to open holes at the line of scrimmage. As the Vikings seek to make things easier for Sam Bradford, improving their running game will be a major priority. -- Ben Goessling

NFC South

Who will start at right guard following the retirement of Chris Chester?

Entering camp, both Wes Schweitzer and Ben Garland are the prime candidates to fill Chester's place. Falcons coach Dan Quinn said nothing will be decided until the team puts the pads on and until both Schweitzer and Garland get to play in preseason games. Schweitzer was inactive for every game last season as a rookie, while Garland's primary contribution in 2016 was as a defensive lineman. -- Vaughn McClure

Can Cam Newton return to his 2015 MVP form, or at least get close to it?

The Panthers QB statistically had his worst season in 2016, and then he had surgery in March to repair a partially torn rotator cuff in his throwing shoulder. Camp is the first real test for that. The Panthers have surrounded Newton with more weapons, such as first-round draft pick Christian McCaffrey, so he can depend on other playmakers instead of carrying the load himself -- particularly in the run game. How Newton plays will determine how far this team goes. -- David Newton

Who will replace Terron Armstead at left tackle?

Armstead will miss at least half the season after injuring his shoulder in minicamp -- a big blow since he has emerged as one of the league's top young tackles. The Saints would love for first-round draft choice Ryan Ramczyk to win the job in training camp. But the 32nd overall pick is an unknown since he played at Wisconsin for just one year and was still recovering from hip surgery in organized team activities and minicamp. He'll compete with veterans Khalif Barnes and Bryce Harris. Andrus Peat, a 2015 first-round pick, is also an option, but coach Sean Payton said the Saints would prefer to keep Peat at left guard unless their hand is forced. -- Mike Triplett

How much better will Jameis Winston and the Bucs' offense be with new weapons DeSean Jackson and O.J. Howard?

The Bucs were 20th in the league last season in red zone scoring (TDs only), and it was a major point of emphasis this offseason. If they want to take things to the next level and possibly knock off the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers this season, or even the Atlanta Falcons in their own division, the offense needs to score more than 20-22 points per game, and that's a realistic possibility with a smart veteran in Jackson and a gifted rookie in Howard. -- Jenna Laine

NFC West

Will the rest during OTAs, minicamp and training camp help quarterback Carson Palmer?

The early returns are, yes, it's helping, but the true answer won't be seen until midway through the season, when Palmer's arm has gone through the ringer of practice, game, rest ... and repeat eight more times. Should his arm be rested and healthier this season, it could be the launching point for the Cardinals to bounce back from a 7-8-1 season and return to the playoffs for the third time in four seasons. But if his arm doesn't respond to the rest over the course of a season, then Palmer's time in the NFL may be slowly coming to an end. -- Josh Weinfuss

Los Angeles Rams

How much better is Jared Goff?

Nothing matters more to this franchise than that. The Rams moved up 14 spots to draft Goff No. 1 overall last year, but he never challenged for the starting quarterback job during training camp and never won a game during the regular season. His numbers through seven starts -- 54.6-percent completion rate, 5.3 yards per attempt, 5 touchdowns, 7 interceptions and a 22.2 Total QBR -- were dreadful. But a new coaching staff, led by the offensive-minded Sean McVay, and a full year of NFL experience will surely help. What appears to be an improved offensive line will also help. How much better will Goff be in Year 2? The Rams are hoping it's a lot better. -- Alden Gonzalez

San Francisco 49ers

Will Reuben Foster be healthy and productive enough to win a starting job?

The Niners have insisted all along that Foster's surgically repaired shoulder would be ready to go by the start of training camp, and there have been no indications otherwise since the offseason program ended. Even assuming Foster is healthy, he figures to be in a tight battle with veteran Malcolm Smith for the starting weak-side linebacker job. Smith has the experience and knowledge of coordinator Robert Saleh's defense to be the guy early on, but it still feels like just a matter of time before Foster steps into the starting lineup. -- Nick Wagoner

Did Seattle do enough to address the offensive line?

Coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider are tired of talking about it, but the offensive line remains the biggest question mark on the team. A healthy Earl Thomas will help the defense bounce back. And a healthy Russell Wilson will give the offense a lift. But if the Seahawks can't protect him, they'll be in trouble. Seattle signed Luke Joeckel to play left guard or left tackle, and the team drafted Ethan Pocic out of LSU in the second round. But much of the progress with this group will be determined by how much guys such as George Fant, Mark Glowinski and Germain Ifedi can improve in their young careers. -- Sheil Kapadia