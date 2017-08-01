Without LeGarette Blount on New England's roster, Field Yates looks to former Bills RB Mike Gillislee to be a productive option with 10 touchdowns this season. (0:39)

Who has the leg up to start opposite Richard Sherman in Seattle? What about across from Patrick Peterson in Arizona? And which rookies are primed to see the field in Week 1?

With every team now in training camp, NFL Nation reporters give their picks for big position battles and big personnel changes with one early prediction:

NFC EAST

Jaylon Smith will be on the game-day roster to start the season.

That doesn't mean he will be a starter at one of the linebacker spots against the Giants. The Cowboys will bring Smith along slowly during camp, but he has shown improvement in his movement since the spring with his early work. He is working on the punt and kickoff teams and will be able to give some spot duty as he makes an incredible return from a serious knee injury. -- Todd Archer

D.J. Fluker will work his way into the starting lineup.

It might be at right guard but more likely would be at right tackle, even if he spent the spring at guard. The Chargers' 2013 first-round pick has something to prove after being released earlier this offseason, and the Giants' tackle situation is shaky at best. New York signed him to a one-year, $3 million deal in March. -- Jordan Raanan

Nelson Agholor will secure a prominent spot in the wide receiver rotation.

There is some uncertainty surrounding Jordan Matthews, who has been dealing with lingering knee issues and is in the final year of his rookie contract. Agholor took advantage of Matthews' absence during parts of the spring and arguably looked the best he ever has as a pro while manning the slot. Agholor has struggled to start his career, but he will flash enough in camp to convince the coaching staff that he has finally turned the corner. -- Tim McManus

Josh Doctson will have a standout camp.

The 2016 first-round pick was off to a good start in the first practice last week, looking as good as any wide receiver and showing patience in his routes yet getting open down the field. The key for Doctson will be staying healthy after missing almost all of the offseason practices and 14 games in 2016 because of Achilles' issues. -- John Keim

NFC NORTH

Victor Cruz will make enough plays in camp to earn a spot on Chicago's final 53-man roster.

The Bears' receiver position is wide open. Someone needs to step up. Former seventh overall pick Kevin White's contract is guaranteed. Markus Wheaton will make $6 million guaranteed in 2017. Cam Meredith is coming off a productive year. But Cruz, who signed for only one year, $1 million with a modest $500,000 signing bonus, has an excellent chance to make the team -- provided he stays healthy. -- Jeff Dickerson

Greg Robinson will win the left tackle battle.

This is a toss-up situation now, with Taylor Decker out indefinitely following shoulder surgery. The Lions have brought in many options to try to fill the space left by the injury to last year's first-round pick: Robinson, Cyrus Kouandjio and Tony Hills. That's in addition to on-the-roster options Cornelius Lucas and Corey Robinson. But Greg Robinson has the most talent of all of those players, and if he can find a way to tap into the potential in a new place after things didn't work out with the Rams, the Lions might have traded for a steal. Even if he doesn't fully get there, he might be the best option until Decker returns. But it's an open competition throughout camp. -- Michael Rothstein

Randall Cobb will re-emerge as a focal point of the Packers' offense.

With all the talk about Ty Montgomery as a full-time running back, the addition of tight end Martellus Bennett and receivers Jordy Nelson and Davante Adams coming off strong seasons, Cobb has gotten lost in the shuffle. But there's a reason coach Mike McCarthy has said he wants to get the ball in Cobb's hands more. He's a dynamic playmaker who adds another dimension to the Packers' offense. -- Rob Demovsky

Cornerback Mackensie Alexander, not receiver Laquon Treadwell, will emerge from training camp as the most important member of the Vikings' underwhelming 2016 draft class.

Treadwell collected more offseason hype in his effort to overcome a rookie season limited to nine games and one catch. But Alexander will embrace and win the nickelback job, which would get him on the field for about two-thirds of the defense's plays. Treadwell's path to additional playing time is less clear, unless it comes from a front-office mandate to get the first-round pick on the field. -- Kevin Seifert

NFC SOUTH

Rookie Duke Riley will earn a starting role.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn already implied that he would like Riley on the field at linebacker in the base defense alongside De'Vondre Campbell and former college teammate Deion Jones. The question is: Will Riley remain on the field in the nickel rather than Campbell? Campbell's length and ability to cover tight ends will be a factor, but Riley might be capable of doing the same, with better awareness. -- Vaughn McClure

Kelvin Benjamin will be the offensive MVP of camp for the Panthers.

The 2014 first-round pick was having that type of camp in 2015 when he suffered a season-ending knee injury. The wide receiver was recovering from that a year ago in camp, and it impacted his season. He was called out for being slightly overweight during offseason workouts, but he reported to camp in peak condition. Look for Benjamin to again make the spectacular plays that made him stand out two years ago. -- David Newton

Rookie Ryan Ramczyk will win the starting left tackle job.

Ramczyk has already gotten past the biggest hurdle: opportunity. He lined up as the starting left tackle on the first day of training camp, despite having just one year of major college experience and despite missing most of OTAs and minicamp as he recovered from hip surgery. Surely, Ramczyk will battle some highs and lows once the pads come on and the preseason games start. But if he looks the part as much as any other veteran option, then the Saints will give their first-round draft pick every opportunity to hold down the job until Terron Armstead returns from shoulder surgery later this year. -- Mike Triplett

Rookie Chris Godwin will be the darling of the preseason.

The third-round pick was one of the most consistent wide receivers in OTAs and minicamp, catching virtually everything thrown his way. One play stands out from last Thursday's practice, as Godwin showed great concentration and body control, including leaping to catch a deflected pass while working against Brent Grimes. It was one play, but it was a heckuva move against a savvy veteran corner. -- Jenna Laine

NFC WEST

Justin Bethel will win the starting cornerback job opposite Patrick Peterson.

This depends on health, of course, but Bethel began training camp as the first-team right corner and has stacked good practice on top of good practice, which will make it difficult for Brandon Williams to win the job away. Bethel struggled last season while dealing with a foot injury. -- Josh Weinfuss

Rookie Cooper Kupp will establish himself as one of the Rams' primary receivers.

He's a third-round pick out of Eastern Washington, one of 11 wide receivers on the roster, but the Rams listed him as a projected starter before the start of training camp, after Tavon Austin and Robert Woods. Kupp won every award possible in college and is a perfect slot receiver for the Rams. He runs precise routes, has great hands and brings elite field awareness, a byproduct of his unmatched work ethic and overall intelligence. Kupp's former Eastern Washington coach, Beau Baldwin, who is now the offensive coordinator at Cal, said: "I don't have a single doubt in my mind that he will have an amazing impact in an NFL offense." -- Alden Gonzalez

Rookie George Kittle will win a starting job at tight end by the time camp is over.

The fifth-round pick was already earning repetitions with the first-team offense like a first-round choice in the spring. Although starting might be more of a matchup thing from week to week, the idea here is that Kittle will end up playing starter-type snaps for the Niners at a position that figures to look far different than it did a year ago. Kittle's ability to block and create separation in the passing game will ultimately earn him plenty of opportunities in his first season. -- Nick Wagoner

Rookie Shaquill Griffin will win the starting right cornerback job.

Last year's starter, DeShawn Shead, is recovering from a knee injury and is not expected to be ready for the start of the season. Jeremy Lane is the favorite to take his place, but he's coming off a down year. The coaches raved about Griffin during the spring, and the third-round pick has rare physical measurables. He still has plenty to prove, but specifically if Griffin shows the ability to play the ball in the air, he could be the Legion of Boom's newest surprise starter. -- Sheil Kapadia

AFC EAST

LeSean McCoy's reps in padded practices will be kept to a minimum.

As McCoy was signing autographs Thursday, when the Bills opened training camp, one fan told him, "Stay healthy!" The Bills surely want the same, which is why McCoy should be kept out of harm's way as much as possible. Now 29, McCoy has little to prove during training camp, when younger players such as Jonathan Williams should be getting reps. Without a healthy McCoy, the Bills would be staring down a long and arduous 2017 season. -- Mike Rodak

Rookie Raekwon McMillan will earn a starting job.

McMillan, a second-round pick, could be the starter at one of the linebacker spots in Week 1. He is picking up the defense well, and the coaching staff appears comfortable with having him calling signals. -- James Walker

The Patriots will either sign or trade for a defensive end.

With Rob Ninkovich retiring and Kony Ealy being held out of the first practice based on a non-injury-related coaching decision by Bill Belichick, the team's personnel at defensive end isn't as solidified as it initially appeared to be. After Trey Flowers, who led the team with 7.0 sacks in 2016, there are some questions, so it would hardly be a surprise if the Patriots make a significant move at the position. -- Mike Reiss

Juston Burris will overtake Buster Skrine on the depth chart.

That means Burris will become the No. 2 cornerback, pushing Skrine into his former role as the third/slot corner. Jets coaches admit that they underutilized Burris last season. Despite flashing promise as a press-man corner, he was limited to only 178 defensive snaps. They won't make that mistake again. -- Rich Cimini

AFC NORTH

Nick Boyle will leave camp as the starting tight end.

Boyle has been the starter by default this offseason because of the run of injuries at this position, but he'll continue to hold onto that job in training camp. He has the size to block and good enough hands to be a more than capable receiver. It won't be easy. Benjamin Watson (Achilles), Maxx Williams (knee) and Crockett Gillmore (hamstring) are all vying for the spot vacated by Dennis Pitta, who was released in June after he re-injured his right hip. -- Jamison Hensley

Jeremy Hill will exit camp as the starting running back ...

... but Joe Mixon will be right on his heels. The Bengals have raved about Mixon and his "off-the-charts" talent. They tend to bring some rookies along slowly, but that will not be the case with the second-round pick. -- Katherine Terrell

Corey Coleman will leave preseason as the third wideout.

Coleman had a wildly impressive first two weeks of camp as a rookie, but his season went south from there, as a hamstring issue and a broken bone in his wrist cost him valuable time. Coleman battled more injuries this spring, but he also has to show that he can be a polished NFL receiver. He will begin camp as a starter, but Ricardo Louis seems ready to seize the spot. That would make Coleman a potentially valuable slot receiver. -- Pat McManamon

Rookie T.J. Watt will be hard to keep off the field, despite the presence of James Harrison and Bud Dupree.

The first-round pass-rusher was a fast learner in the spring, with a quick first step and good discipline in the defense. If he progresses as the Steelers hope he will, the team has the option to rest Harrison early in the season and get Watt valuable snaps alongside Dupree. -- Jeremy Fowler

AFC SOUTH

Tom Savage will leave training camp as the starting quarterback.

Savage entered camp as the No. 1 guy, and although only two days in, coach Bill O'Brien said he is happy with Savage's progress. Now, the Texans have also been impressed by how quickly rookie first-round pick Deshaun Watson has improved, but at least early in camp, it appears likely that Savage will start Week 1. -- Sarah Barshop

The Colts will begin Week 1 with eight new starters on defense, including all four linebackers and both safeties.

General manager Chris Ballard put a premium on reshaping that group in the offseason. That's a good thing when you take into consideration that the unit finished 30th in total defense last season and has finished 20th or worse in the NFL in four of Chuck Pagano's five seasons as coach. -- Mike Wells

Cam Robinson will win the starting left tackle job.

Coach Doug Marrone said that Robinson, the 34th overall pick this year, would compete with two-time Pro Bowler Branden Albert to be the starter. Robinson worked with the second and third teams in OTAs but was working with the first team in the second day of camp. He didn't stand out, but he also didn't have any embarrassingly negative plays, which wasn't the case with previous left tackle Luke Joeckel. Albert, whom the Jaguars acquired in a trade in March, could end up at left guard. -- Mike DiRocco

Rishard Matthews will remain a primary weapon in the Titans' offense.

With the additions of rookies Corey Davis and Taywan Taylor and veteran Eric Decker, Matthews hasn't received much attention this offseason. He led all Titans -- including tight end Delanie Walker -- in receiving yards and touchdowns in 2016. If opposing defenses treat Matthews like just a guy due to the Titans' new weapons, Marcus Mariota will once again be calling his number for consistent connections. -- Cameron Wolfe

AFC WEST

Two rookies will make an impact in the offense right from the season's start.

One is expected, but the other is not so expected. Garett Bolles, the Broncos' first-round pick, has shown both the athleticism and work ethic to earn the starting left tackle job before the team exits the preseason. It's worth noting that one of the players who has been seen helping Bolles on the field is linebacker Von Miller. Meanwhile, rookie running back De'Angelo Henderson won't be the starter, but he is an explosive player who has shown in training camp that he has big-play ability as a runner and a receiver. -- Jeff Legwold

Tyler Bray will emerge from camp as the No. 2 quarterback.

Bray hasn't taken a regular-season snap in his four seasons with the Chiefs, but they kept him around for a reason. He has ability. The Chiefs won't make rookie Patrick Mahomes II the backup unless they're convinced he's ready to play. Based off where he was during offseason practice, that time looks far off. -- Adam Teicher

Andre Williams will emerge as a legitimate option behind Melvin Gordon.

The Boston College product languished on the sideline for the Chargers most of the 2016 season. Williams, however, made the most of his playing time when given the opportunity, totaling 87 rushing yards on 18 carries against the Chiefs in the final regular-season game last season. Coach Anthony Lynn wants to run the football, and the Chargers need to lessen the load on Gordon. The hard-running Williams should earn consistent playing time if he continues to develop as a pass catcher out of the backfield. -- Eric D. Williams

The Raiders will give Tyrell Adams every opportunity to win the middle linebacker job.

True, Adams, who was promoted from the practice squad last season, did not play a single snap on defense. But he did run with the first-team defense in the offseason program, and really, what other choice does Oakland have, besides rookie fifth-rounder Marquel Lee as a true MLB? Cory James can also fill in, but he is better suited for the outside, and Ben Heeney is on the NFI List to start camp. Here's another prediction: The Raiders will kick the tires on street vets Perry Riley Jr. (remember him?), Rey Maualuga or Zach Orr. -- Paul Gutierrez