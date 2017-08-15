Louis Riddick raves about Leonard Fournette's game and how defenders are already avoiding taking punishment from the bruising rookie. (0:46)

Myles Garrett has been everything the Cleveland Browns had hoped and is one of three of the top five drafted players expected to start when the NFL season opens. How have the rest of the 253 players drafted in 2017 fared so far?

NFL Nation reporters detail how every player picked in the 2017 draft has looked in training camp and their chances of playing this season. Check out evaluations on each teams' top pick below -- listed in order of each teams' first pick in the draft -- and click the links after each team to view the full posts.

Myles Garrett has lived up to every expectation of the first overall pick. He has worked hard, kept a great attitude and stayed humble. There is every reason to believe Garrett will be a good player. Read more.

More people play on ESPN than anywhere else. Join or create a league in the No. 1 Fantasy Football game! Sign up for free!

Mitchell Trubisky fired up the entire city of Chicago after he completed 18 of 25 pass attempts for 166 yards and one touchdown in his preseason debut. Trubisky is technically still third on Chicago's quarterback depth chart, but he's applying pressure on starter Mike Glennon. Read more.

After missing the offseason program, Solomon Thomas is starting to make up ground in his pursuit of a starting job at defensive end. He also is getting reps with the first team as a defensive tackle in sub-packages. Read more.

The Jaguars have had Leonard Fournette working mainly with the second-team offense in camp, because coach Doug Marrone said he wants rookies to earn their way up the depth chart. But it's easy to see Fournette is the real deal. Read more.

Corey Davis has shown glimpses of being a No. 1 receiving option for the Titans rather quickly. He already has been penciled in as a starter, and when healthy, he should be one of Marcus Mariota's top four receiving targets. Read more.

Jamal Adams will be a Week 1 starter in the Jets' revamped secondary; there never has been any doubt about that. He's a smart, instinctive player with excellent intangibles. He's vocal on the field, always communicating pre-snap adjustments to teammates. Read more.

Mike Williams suffered a lower back disc herniation and has been ruled out of training camp. Williams, however, has started running, and the hope is he can return to the field at some point in 2017. Read more.

Christian McCaffrey excels at all positions, which is why he was billed as the most versatile and dynamic player in the draft. When you can juke Pro Bowl middle linebacker Luke Kuechly, as McCaffrey has multiple times in camp, that pretty much says it all. Read more.

John Ross might have set a record in the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, but he hasn't gotten much time to flash that speed. He still is recovering from offseason surgery and hasn't been cleared for contact drills. Read more.

Patrick Mahomes II often has flashed the ability that led the Chiefs to trade up to get him in the draft. However, it's difficult to see Mahomes moving up another notch on the depth chart this season. Read more.

Unfortunately, we're still waiting for the full-scale rollout of Marshon Lattimore, since he has been sidelined for the past two weeks with a minor knee injury. But he returned to individual drills this week, and he still has time to prove he can step into a starting job. Read more.

Deshaun Watson has impressed the Texans' coaching staff since he stepped into the building in Houston. Tom Savage still is likely to start Week 1, but Watson is pushing him during training camp. Read more.

Other than the fact the first-round pick is trying to be too perfect every time he's on the field, Haason Reddick has lived up to the hype of being the 13th overall pick. He has been running with the first team since the start of OTAs. Read more.

Derek Barnett had two sacks, a pair of quarterback hits and two tackles for loss in his preseason debut against the Packers. He will be a part of the defensive line rotation, and he could eventually push for a starting spot. Read more.

Malik Hooker said he felt like a kid in a candy store after playing in his first NFL game in the preseason opener against Detroit. He has been working with the second unit but should be making his way into the starting lineup before the start of the regular season. Read more.

Marlon Humphrey has never looked like a rookie in training camp because of his poise and confidence. He is competing with Brandon Carr for a starting spot, and either Humphrey or Carr could end up at nickelback. Read more.

Jonathan Allen continues to work with the starters in the nickel package and has been rotating in the base front at end. He has impressed the vets and coaches with his approach and work ethic. Read more.

It might not show up on the stat line, but O.J. Howard's run blocking already is making a noticeable difference in Tampa. That's likely where he'll make his mark early on, and the Bucs would be thrilled. Read more.

Garett Bolles likely has gone from one season of major college football -- 13 starts at Utah in 2016 -- to the Broncos' starting lineup. He has powered his way up the depth chart with athleticism and a bit of an on-field nasty streak. Read more.

Jarrad Davis is the team's starting middle linebacker and has adjusted well to the role. He's coming along just as the Lions likely hoped he would, and he should be able to hang in the middle during his rookie year. Read more.

Charles Harris was a huge bright spot in the spring. However, he hasn't flashed as much in training camp thus far, likely because the physical practices involve more defending the running game, an area in which Harris needs growth. Read more.

Evan Engram was quiet the first week of camp, but he has slowly become more involved. He's splitting first-team snaps with Rhett Ellison -- Engram is more the passing-down tight end -- and really shows up when the Giants run red zone and two-minute drills. Read more.

Gareon Conley, whose draft stock fell amid an accusation of rape, has yet to suit up in camp, let alone practice, due to what general manager Reggie McKenzie referred to as "the shinsplints." Read more.

Although Takkarist McKinley's progress has been slowed some by surgery on his right shoulder in March, the Falcons expect him to be ready for the season opener. He has shown flashes of his ability to help the team's pass rush. Read more.

Tre'Davious White has spent training camp exclusively with the first-team defense and has not looked out of place. After the Bills traded Ronald Darby to the Eagles last week, White is locked in as the team's top cornerback, with a competition at the other spot. Read more.

Taco Charlton has had a somewhat slow start to camp. But he recorded a sack in the second preseason game and was much more active. With questions on the defensive line, Charlton will have to be a big part of the line rotation from the start of the season. Read more.

T.J. Watt has shown a good grasp of the defense and versatility. He shined in one-on-ones in the flat against running backs, prompting coach Mike Tomlin to belt out, "Pedigree showing up!" Read more.

Poised for a major role, Kevin King had an up-and-down preseason debut during an extensive stint with the No. 1 defense. At the very least, he looks likely to play in the nickel package. Read more.

Malik McDowell is back in Michigan recovering after suffering a concussion and other injuries in an ATV accident. Though the team has not offered a specific timetable for McDowell's return, at this point, it seems unlikely he will contribute during the 2017 campaign. Read more.

Dalvin Cook has received more first-team reps than any other running back in training camp, which is partly due to Latavius Murray recovering from ankle surgery but also because Cook has displayed exceptional vision and acceleration. Read more.

Gerald Everett basically played as the No. 3 tight end in Saturday's preseason opener, with Temarrick Hemingway getting some snaps alongside Tyler Higbee in the first-team offense. But Everett has looked good catching passes with the second unit throughout camp. Read more.

Derek Rivers has been awarded one of the team's front-row parking spots in the players' lot, which are usually reserved for top workers in the offseason program. That's an indication the Patriots are pleased with Rivers' off-field approach. Read more.