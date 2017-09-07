NFL Nation reporters assess the biggest injuries across the league for Week 1.

AFC EAST

In addition to Tyrod Taylor being cleared from the concussion protocol, the Bills should get two other offensive starters back for Sunday's opener: wide receiver Jordan Matthews (chest) and left tackle Cordy Glenn (foot). All three players were full participants in Wednesday's practice. Sunday will be the first live game action for Matthews since he joined Buffalo via trade on Aug. 11. -- Mike Rodak

After a rash of summer injuries in training camp, the Dolphins enter the regular season relatively healthy. Center Mike Pouncey remains on a careful practice schedule after hip surgery but will play when the Dolphins return to the field in Week 2. The bigger question is whether he will stay healthy for all 16 games. -- James Walker

The Patriots' biggest injury question appears to be with special teams captain Matthew Slater, who has been limited in practice since injuring his hamstring early in training camp and is officially questionable for the opener Thursday night against the Chiefs. The Patriots are concerned with the Chiefs' explosiveness on special teams with Tyreek Hill and De'Anthony Thomas. -- Mike Reiss

The Jets are relatively healthy, perhaps the only thing they have going for them. Backup quarterback Bryce Petty has rebounded quickly from a minor knee sprain, creating a question about the No. 2 quarterback job. Will it be Petty or Christian Hackenberg? Coach Todd Bowles isn't saying. Petty outplayed Hackenberg in the preseason, so he should get the nod -- in theory. This is an important call because starter Josh McCown has had durability issues in recent years. -- Rich Cimini

AFC NORTH

Quarterback Joe Flacco has no doubts that he'll be ready to play in the season opener in Cincinnati. Flacco missed 36 straight days this summer with a lower back injury, but he was a full participant in Wednesday's practice. "I am going to be as confident as ever taking the field," Flacco said. "I am not going to think any differently." The only players who didn't have a full practice were backup cornerbacks Jaylen Hill (hamstring) and Sheldon Price (concussion). -- Jamison Hensley -- Jamison Hensley

Starting safeties George Iloka and Shawn Williams are question marks after getting injured in the preseason, although Iloka has returned to practice and looks more likely to play. Williams hurt his elbow in the second week of the preseason and watched Monday's practice from the sideline, making him an unlikely participant against the Ravens this weekend. Rookie wide receiver John Ross injured his knee last week and could be out for a few games. -- Katherine Terrell

Coach Hue Jackson raised eyebrows but provided little clarity when he said that defensive end Myles Garrett, the first overall pick in the draft, had to leave Wednesday's practice with an ankle injury. There were no details on the injury, or if it would affect Garrett on Sunday. The best Jackson could offer was: "We'll see." -- Pat McManamon

Safety Mike Mitchell wants to play on an injured hamstring but has been cautious to avoid re-aggravation over the last month. Mitchell is almost healed and has practiced the last two days, so if he participates in Thursday's session, he will be set to play. The Steelers signed veteran J.J. Wilcox as insurance. Otherwise, the roster is in good health. -- Jeremy Fowler

AFC SOUTH

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins missed the majority of the preseason and training camp with a thumb injury but said he is "1,000 percent" ready to go on Sunday against Jacksonville. The Texans do have two injury question marks at backup running back, however. Coach Bill O'Brien said he wasn't sure if D'Onta Foreman (groin) or Alfred Blue (ankle) would be available for the season opener against the Jaguars. Foreman was a full participant in practice on Wednesday, but Blue did not practice. -- Sarah Barshop

It has already been determined that starters Andrew Luck (shoulder), Vontae Davis (groin) and Ryan Kelly (foot) will not play against the Rams. Chester Rogers, who spent most of training camp as the third receiver, continues to remain out due to a hamstring injury he suffered late in the preseason. There was some thought that he would practice Wednesday, but he was listed on the team's injury report as "did not practice," which reduces the odds of him playing against the Rams. -- Mike Wells

Running back Leonard Fournette (foot), wide receiver Marqise Lee (ankle) and quarterback Blake Bortles (wrist) practiced on Wednesday and are expected to play on Sunday, but things aren't so clear when it comes to running back T.J. Yeldon (hamstring). He would be a big loss, too. Not so much becuase of his work in the run game -- he's behind Fournette and Chris Ivory -- but his work as a pass protector. He is by far the Jaguars' best pass blocker among the backs. With the struggles of the offensive line and the fact that J.J. Watt, Whitney Mercilus and Jadeveon Clowney are coming, not having Yeldon would be a serious blow. It doesn't look good at this point but he still has a chance to play, but he would certainly be limited. -- Mike DiRocco

Wide receivers Corey Davis (hamstring) and Eric Decker (ankle) are expected to play against the Raiders after missing most of the preseason. Coach Mike Mularkey said Davis, who said his hamstring is about 90 percent, will be used in "specific situations" rather than see full reps in his first NFL game action. Starting cornerback LeShaun Sims suffered a groin injury that forced him to miss practice Wednesday and leaves his status for Sunday's game uncertain. Left tackle Taylor Lewan sprained his ankle Wednesday, but he's expected to go. -- Cameron Wolfe

AFC WEST

Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas returned to the practice field Wednesday after being held out for several days with a groin injury he suffered in the Aug. 26 preseason game. Thomas will play in the regular-season opener against the Chargers, and coach Vance Joseph said Thomas "looked great.'' Joseph said outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett, who missed much of the offseason program with a hip injury, should be ready to play in the opener as well. Barrett's availability will help the Broncos deal with Shane Ray's absence. Ray will open the season on injured reserve (wrist) and is not expected to play until Oct. 30 when the Broncos face the Chiefs. -- Jeff Legwold

Not having starting safety Ron Parker against the Patriots would be a major loss, particularly considering they won't have starting cornerback Steven Nelson, who is on injured reserve after having core muscle surgery. Parker isn't a playmaker like fellow Kansas City defensive backs Eric Berry and Marcus Peters, but don't let that fool you. He is one of the Chiefs' most valuable defensive players because he's so versatile. The Chiefs aren't afraid to use him in man coverage, as a deep safety, in the box as a run defender or to rush the quarterback. Parker was listed as questionable for the Patriots game on the week's final injury report. -- Adam Teicher

Coach Anthony Lynn said the health of his team has improved since last season, with all starters except for middle linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle) scheduled to start the season opener against the Broncos. Two receivers to keep an eye on this week are Tyrell Williams (groin) and Dontrelle Inman (sports hernia), however. Both were held out of the last preseason game against the Rams. Lynn said Inman is day-to-day as he works his way back from offseason surgery. -- Eric D. Williams

First-round pick Gareon Conley, who missed all of training camp and the four preseason games with a right shin injury, is practicing and the Raiders' thin secondary could need his help. Thing is, before last week, when he came off the PUP List, the first time Conley faced any type of live competition was in June's minicamp. The rookie is going to need some seasoning, and it is tough to imagine Oakland throwing him at Tennessee right off the bat with only a handful of practices under his belt. As such, it is hard to imagine seeing him active for the season opener, unless it as is a dime back. "We'll see how the week goes," Raiders coach Jack Del Rio said Wednesday. "We'll know more about Sunday as we go through the week." -- Paul Gutierrez

NFC EAST

Tyrone Crawford did not play a snap in the preseason because of a badly sprained right ankle suffered early in training camp. Initially he feared his season was over, but he is expected to start at left defensive end against the Giants, which should be a boost to the pass rush. The Cowboys are still finalizing their offensive line, but if Chaz Green, who did not practice last week because of an ankle injury, can return to work, he should be the starter at left guard. -- Todd Archer

Star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. hasn't practiced in almost three weeks. He's dealing with an ankle sprain that appears to be of the high-ankle variety. Beckham has done some running and cutting this week and wants to play Sunday night against the Cowboys. It's likely to be a gametime decision, and he probably won't be 100 percent. -- Jordan Raanan

The Eagles head into the regular-season opener at Washington without any big health concerns. Backup quarterback Nick Foles dealt with elbow inflammation for a good portion of the summer but practiced Wednesday and said he's good to go. Defensive end Brandon Graham (triceps) and linebacker Jordan Hicks (quad) also practiced in full. -- Tim McManus

The Redskins are healthy entering the season; the lone injury concern is center Spencer Long, who was limited in practice Wednesday as he continues to recover from arthroscopic knee surgery. He's expected to play against the Eagles, however. Receiver Josh Doctson, who missed time in camp with a hamstring injury, has looked good in practice so there's no concern with him. -- John Keim

NFC NORTH

The Bears are monitoring the health of left guard Kyle Long (ankle), who still isn't back to full strength after undergoing ankle surgery last year. Cornerback Prince Amukamara is also dealing with an ankle problem that has kept him out since the first play of the third preseason game. Inside linebacker Danny Trevathan, however, continues to improve as he aims to return from a torn patellar tendon in time for Week 1. -- Jeff Dickerson

After all of the injury concerns in the preseason, the Lions are surprisingly healthy entering Week 1. The two biggest concerns are tight end Eric Ebron and defensive end Ezekiel Ansah. Neither played in the preseason but both seem on track to appear in Week 1. How Detroit handles their snaps is a key -- particularly for Ansah -- but the Lions seem like they'll have a full complement of players for the Cardinals. -- Michael Rothstein

The only major injury question the Packers had heading into the opener was right tackle Bryan Bulaga who sustained a right ankle injury in practice on Aug. 23. But Bulaga was able to practice on Wednesday, in a limited fashion, and all signs suggest he will be good to go against the Seahawks. The Packers had 52 of their 53 players on the practice field. The only one who wasn't was defense of tackle Quinton Dial, who signed with the Packers on Tuesday and is expected at practice Thursday. -- Rob Demovsky

Amazing the difference a year makes. Unlike this time last season, Minnesota isn't dealing with a devastating injury to Teddy Bridgewater and last-minute scramble at quarterback. Ahead of their opener Monday night against the Saints, the Vikings' starters are healthy and ready to go. Minnesota was nearly at full strength during its first practice of the week with defensive end Brian Robison (leg) and guard Danny Isidora (undisclosed) as the only two players not participating. Robison told reporters last week that he anticipates playing after missing the preseason opener with an unrevealed injury and the final two games of the preseason with a leg injury sustained in practice. Tight end Kyle Rudolph (leg) was back practicing for the first time on Tuesday after being out for two weeks. -- Courtney Cronin

NFC SOUTH

The Falcons have a couple of reserve running backs banged up in Terron Ward and rookie Brian Hill. Starter Devonta Freeman is healthy coming off concussion, and he has a healthy backup in Tevin Coleman. Coach Dan Quinn implied that Ward, the third running back, would be just fine, and Ward plays a significant role on special teams. It seems unlikely Hill would be active as a fourth running back on game day even if his ankle is better by then. -- Vaughn McClure

It's not Cam Newton, recovering from offseason shoulder surgery. He's fine. But neither backup defensive tackles -- Vernon Butler (knee) and Kyle Love (ankle) -- practiced or played the last month. They were targeted for Week 1 and appear on target, but their presence is key to the four-man rotation at tackle and how the defense sets up everything with its interior push. -- David Newton

The Saints shouldn't have any major injury question marks in Week 1, but they will still have some rust to shake off on the offensive line. Left tackle Terron Armstead is expected to miss another month or so following summer shoulder surgery, and rookie first-round draft choice Ryan Ramczyk will take his place despite missing some preseason time himself with an unspecified injury. Meanwhile, center Max Unger just returned from foot surgery in time to play in the fourth preseason game. Ultimately, though, the Saints will have the healthy starting five they've been projecting all summer. -- Mike Triplett

The Bucs won't be playing this week due to Hurricane Irma, and the first-week bye allows defensive end Jacquies Smith more time to recover from his torn ACL. Smith was just activated to the 53-man roster after spending all of training camp on the active/PUP list. He has just begun practicing this week, though, participating in some drills, so it may be a bit before he's ready to play. -- Jenna Laine

NFC WEST

Second-year defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche didn't practice Wednesday, but coach Bruce Arians is hopeful he'll be able to take the field for practice Thursday. As of now he has a "real good shot" at playing Sunday, Arians said. Inside linebacker Deone Bucannon, however, has "no chance" of playing against the Lions on Sunday, Arians said. -- Josh Weinfuss

Star defensive tackle Aaron Donald is still holding out while in hopes of a more lucrative contract, and it doesn't look like he will play in Week 1. In his place, the Rams are expected to start rookie sixth-round pick Tanzel Smart, a 3-technique from Tulane who has had a nice preseason. Smart will join nose tackle Michael Brockers and defensive end Ethan Westbrooks in 3-4 base sets. He can't possibly come close to causing Donald's disruption, but the Rams are confident in their defensive line depth. "Whoever's going to be playing that spot for [Donald] is going to do a good job," Brockers said. "That's what we expect." -- Alden Gonzalez

Free safety Jimmie Ward's status for Sunday is "still fluid," according to general manager John Lynch. Ward suffered a hamstring injury on the first day of training camp and did not appear in any preseason games. If he can't go, the 49ers will have to choose between Jaquiski Tartt, who many believe is a better fit at strong safety, or undrafted rookie Lorenzo Jerome. -- Nick Wagoner

Pete Carroll has been optimistic but noncommittal about wide receiver Tyler Lockett playing Sunday at Green Bay. Lockett suffered a compound leg fracture in December and didn't play in any of Seattle's preseason games. Carroll has said that if Lockett plays Sunday, he'll also handle return duties like usual. -- Brady Henderson