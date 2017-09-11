Biggest surprises from Week 1 in the NFL

The biggest surprise is simply the fact the Bears kept pace with Atlanta. Chicago players said after the game they don't believe in moral victories, but they did take some satisfaction in showing the rest of the NFL how much better they are than the group that finished 3-13 in 2016. "I told the team in the locker room that we played a really good team in Atlanta today...but that I think right now, we're a pretty good football team, too," Bears coach John Fox said.Fox went on to say he wasn't surprised by rookie Tarik Cohen's performance, because the team watched the fourth-round pick in practice every day and knew he could be special.

Jeff Dickerson, ESPN Staff Writer