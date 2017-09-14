With David Johnson out as much as 3 months with a wrist injury, Kerwynn Williams is poised to take over the running back position after his performance against the Lions. (0:39)

Will Odell Beckham Jr. be ready in time for Monday night? NFL Nation reporters assess the biggest injuries across the league for Week 2.

AFC East | AFC North| AFC South | AFC West

NFC East | NFC North | NFC South | NFC West

AFC EAST

The Bills have virtually no injury questions entering Sunday's game against the Panthers. Only one player, reserve defensive lineman Jerel Worthy, did not practice Wednesday. All 22 of Buffalo's starters are healthy, and the team has only two players on injured reserve: WR Jeremy Butler and TE Keith Towbridge. The Bills are remarkably healthy. -- Mike Rodak

The Dolphins are as healthy as they've been since the start of training camp with last week's hurricane cancellation. Center Mike Pouncey (hip) has been on a straight practice schedule in terms of reps; he'll be someone to monitor Sunday against the Chargers. -- James Walker

LB Dont'a Hightower (knee) and WR Danny Amendola (head) are the biggest injury question marks, as both left the season opener in the second half with injuries and weren't at practice Wednesday. Hightower is a defensive captain and signal-caller who was on the field for the first time in the opener after sitting out the preseason. Meanwhile, Amendola's importance to the team has increased since Julian Edelman was lost to a season-ending knee injury, as he was the No. 3 WR and top punt returner. -- Mike Reiss

The Jets have issues at tight end. Austin Seferian-Jenkins is suspended for one more game, Eric Tomlinson (elbow) and Jordan Leggett (knee) are both banged up and recently-acquired Neal Sterling hasn't played a game with them. That leaves Will Tye, whose asset is receiving, not blocking. This will pose a problem because they'll need someone to "chip" Raiders edge-rusher Khalil Mack. -- Rich Cimini

AFC NORTH

RB Danny Woodhead will be out at least four weeks with a hamstring injury. "It's a little unpredictable," coach John Harbaugh said. Baltimore could add a running back from another team or promote either Jeremy Langford or Alex Collins from the practice squad. This could also mean an increased role for receiver Michael Campanaro. "It is a logical assumption because those types of underneath routes are thing that 'Camp' can do," Harbaugh said. -- Jamison Hensley

When will rookie WR John Ross make his debut? Bengals coach Marvin Lewis said Ross could have played in Week 1, but the Bengals are apparently being cautious with the first-round pick, who tweaked his knee in the preseason. Ross has been a full participant in practice, but the short week makes it tricky for him to return. -- Katherine Terrell

The Browns will be without DE Myles Garrett (ankle) again on Sunday, but hope that G Kevin Zeitler can play after having a procedure on an injured thumb on Tuesday. Zeitler missed practice Wednesday, but coach Hue Jackson said he hoped Zeitler would return Thursday or Friday. "I think Kevin will be up and ready to go (on Sunday)," Jackson said. -- Pat McManamon

The Steelers could face quarterback Sam Bradford without two of their top pass-rushers. DE Stephon Tuitt (bicep) dodged major damage and could be available this week, but regaining flexibility and strength in his arm could take some time. LB Bud Dupree (shoulder) wants to play but needs clearance from coaches. He didn't get it last week as a game-time decision. Dupree is eager to make his season debut and will likely rehab diligently this week as a result. -- Jeremy Fowler

AFC SOUTH

The Texans had 21 players on the injury report after their season-opening loss to the Jaguars, including four players who were in the concussion protocol: tight ends C.J. Fiedorowicz, Ryan Griffin and Stephen Anderson and wide receiver Bruce Ellington. Houston put Fiedorowicz on injured reserve on Tuesday, and coach Bill O'Brien said it's unlikely that the other three play because it's a short week. The team's lone tight end to play Thursday will be Evan Baylis, who was signed to the active roster from the practice squad on Wednesday. In three preseason games, Baylis had four catches for 32 yards. -- Sarah Barshop

Starting inside linebacker Antonio Morrison's status against the Cardinals is in question because of an elbow injury. He didn't practice Wednesday and the Colts re-signed LB Sean Spence, who was released when rosters were trimmed to 53 players, as added insurance because of lack of depth at the position. Rookie ILB Anthony Walker also didn't practice Wednesday because of a hamstring injury. -- Mike Wells

The Jaguars are relatively healthy, but CB Jalen Ramsey missed practice on Wednesday with an ankle injury. They've been cautious with him since he returned in camp from offseason core muscle surgery, and that's the approach they're taking with him regarding the ankle, too. Ramsey played well against Houston last week and the Jaguars need him at full strength this week against a Titans team with significantly more weapons on the outside than the Texans had last week. -- Mike DiRocco

The Titans will be without starting safety Johnathan Cyprien on Sunday and at least the rest of September due to a hamstring injury. Da'Norris Searcy, who started 14 games for them last season, will replace him. They will get starting CB LeShaun Sims back after he missed Week 1 with a groin injury. -- Cameron Wolfe

AFC WEST

Guard Ron Leary is currently in the concussion protocol and did not practice on Wednesday. It means Leary, who was the Broncos' top target in free agency, is a significant question mark for Sunday's game against his former team: the Cowboys. The Broncos will look to either Connor McGovern or Billy Turner to play left guard if Leary is not cleared to play Sunday. McGovern played in Leary's spot in the second half of the Broncos win over the Chargers on Monday night. -- Jeff Legwold

Both Daniel Sorensen and Eric Murray should get playing time as the Chiefs try to replace safety Eric Berry, who is out for the season after tearing his left Achilles tendon on Sunday. The team has high expectations for Sorensen, who has been a valuable defender in many of Kansas City's defensive rotations, as well as Murray, a college cornerback who impressed the Chiefs at training camp this year. But the Chiefs are aware how difficult Berry will be to replace. "You know you're not going to replace Eric Berry with another Eric Berry," said coach Andy Reid. "That's not what happens. We've obviously got some guys here between Murray and Sorensen that we know can play and we feel comfortable with. But the Eric Berrys only come around every once in awhile. He's a heck of a player." -- Adam Teicher

Rookie receiver Mike Williams is finally getting close to taking the field. Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said the Clemson product's work with the team's training staff has intensified, with Williams running full-speed sprints and making cuts. Lynn is hopeful that Williams can begin practicing with the rest of the team in a week or two, and will be healthy enough to play in a game as early as October. Williams did not practice on Wednesday. -- Eric D. Williams

First-round draft pick Gareon Conley, who missed all of training camp on the PUP List with a shin injury, could make his NFL debut Sunday. Conley was inactive for Oakland's season-opener at Tennessee, but with another week of practice under his belt, what better team for the cornerback to get his first reps against than the woeful Jets? Think special teams first, slot corner a distant second and right cornerback in a blowout. Conley, it should be noted, will not be made available to the media until he plays in a game. -- Paul Gutierrez

NFC EAST

Terrance Williams, who hasn't missed a game in his career, did not practice Wednesday because of a sprained ankle. If Williams can't play in Denver on Sunday, then Brice Butler would start, but Butler is also troubled by an ankle injury. Where the Cowboys would miss Williams most would be as a blocker. Williams has become one of the best in the league at his position, and with how the Cowboys want to use Ezekiel Elliott, that can't be overlooked. Dallas has not yet ruled out Orlando Scandrick from this week's game after having hand surgery Monday, but look for Anthony Brown to start and Chidobe Awuzie to be the third corner against Denver. -- Todd Archer

The Odell Beckham Jr. watch stretches into another week. Fortunately for Beckham and the Giants, they have an extra day playing on Monday night. There is a good chance Beckham will again be a game-time decision, but he has a significantly better chance of returning this week from an ankle injury. -- Jordan Raanan

LT Jason Peters "is fine" according to coach Doug Pederson, and is expected to play Sunday at Kansas City. Peters left last week's game against Washington with a groin injury. CB Ronald Darby expects to miss four to six weeks with a dislocated ankle. -- Tim McManus

WR Josh Doctson, once again, is dealing with a hamstring issue. He was limited in practice, though coach Jay Gruden called it precautionary. The Redskins feel he can be a big part of their offense, but his inability to consistently go full in practice has held him back. He played 20 snaps last week and Gruden had hoped to double that number Sunday. Safety D.J. Swearinger was limited with a back injury, but it's hard to imagine his status being in doubt for Sunday. -- John Keim

NFC NORTH

The Bears are desperate for help at wide receiver, but veteran Markus Wheaton (finger) was limited on Wednesday. Wheaton has barely practiced this year because of an appendectomy and finger surgery. Chicago is ultra-thin at receiver after placing Kevin White and Cameron Meredith on injured reserve. LG Kyle Long (ankle) and CB Prince Amukamara (ankle) were also limited, but both are improving. RB Jordan Howard (shoulder) was a late addition to Wednesday's injury report. -- Jeff Dickerson

Detroit came out of Sunday's season-opener fairly healthy, but how punter Jeff Locke acclimates himself to the team will be something to watch this week after Kasey Redfern was placed on injured reserve. Coach Jim Caldwell said transitioning a punter onto the team is easier than other positions, but it'll be something to pay attention to. Otherwise, the Lions head into the start of the practice week for Monday night's matchup with the Giants mostly healthy. -- Michael Rothstein

For the second straight week, there are questions about RT Bryan Bulaga. For most of last week, it looked like he might return from his Aug. 23 sprained right ankle, but then was scratched just before kickoff Sunday. His ankle remains an issue, plus he went home Wednesday with an illness. Now, LT David Bakhtiari is on the injury report with a hamstring injury, although at least he was able to practice on a limited basis. But injuries to the two starting tackles -- plus backup Jason Spriggs, who will miss a few weeks with a hamstring injury -- help explain why the Packers promoted rookie offensive lineman Adam Pankey from the practice squad on Wednesday. -- Rob Demovsky

LB Anthony Barr was held out of practice on Wednesday with a hamstring injury after recording eight tackles in Minnesota's season opener. The player who could replace him in the lineup is Emmanuel Lamur, who was a limited participant with a hamstring injury of his own. QB Sam Bradford has a knee injury, but didn't miss any time in the team's Week 1 win and isn't a question mark as Minnesota looks ahead to Pittsburgh. -- Courtney Cronin

NFC SOUTH

Coach Dan Quinn didn't sound too concerned about the health of his team, but it was interesting to see Pro Bowl center Alex Mack listed as limited with a back injury. Mack is the anchor of the line and such a key figure as the Falcons get ready for the Packers. But he played the Super Bowl with a chip fracture in his fibula. His backup is Ben Garland. Rookie LB Duke Riley's knee injury is something to watch, too. -- Vaughn McClure

DT Vernon Butler (knee), who missed the opener, appears on target to play Sunday against the Bills. Without him, the Panthers had to adjust their four-man rotation at tackle against San Francisco and play ends Wes Horton and Charles Johnson inside at times. Butler gives Carolina another space-eater and pass-rusher in the middle. -- David Newton

Only two players missed practice on Wednesday. Unfortunately, they were both of New Orleans' regular starters at offensive tackle: Terron Armstead and Zach Strief. The Saints knew they would start the year without Armstead at left tackle after he had summer shoulder surgery -- and they were prepared to live through some growing pains with rookie first-round draft pick Ryan Ramczyk there (he allowed a sack in the season opener). But now they need a replacement at right tackle, too, with Strief out for about a month with a knee injury. Veterans Bryce Harris and Senio Kelemete are the leading candidates to fill in. -- Mike Triplett

Coach Dirk Koetter joked that after being forced to take a bye in the first week of the season, the injury report "will never be this clean again." There was just one player on their injury report Wednesday, LB Devante Bond, and there's no rush to bring him back because of the depth they have at the position. This also bodes extremely well for DE Jacquies Smith, who missed all of training camp while recovering from a torn ACL. -- Jenna Laine

NFC WEST

Where to start? WR John Brown (quad), TE Jermaine Gresham (ribs), LG Mike Iupati (tricep) and LB Karlos Dansby (shin) would all be significant losses for Arizona. But Brown might be the most worrisome of the injuries, especially since Sunday's game will be the first without David Johnson, who is out with a dislocated wrist. Losing another weapon like Brown would put pile on to an already bad week for Arizona. -- Josh Weinfuss

CB Kayvon Webster suffered a shoulder injury early in the Rams' Week 1 win over the Colts and is expected to be questionable for Sunday. Webster, who starts opposite Trumaine Johnson, is more familiar with Wade Phillips' system than anyone in the Rams' secondary, but he has been limited throughout the summer with small ailments. The Rams especially need Webster in Week 2, to help against Washington's very deep arsenal of pass catchers. If Webster can't go, Nickell Robey-Coleman, who usually plays in the slot, could get the start. -- Alden Gonzalez

Rookie LB Reuben Foster suffered a high ankle sprain last week against Carolina, an injury that is expected to keep him out for roughly a month. Otherwise, the Niners made it out of the opener relatively healthy, which leaves free safety Jimmie Ward as the biggest lingering injury question on the roster. Ward (hamstring) was limited in practice all last week but made progress every day according to coach Kyle Shanahan. He has a more realistic chance to return this week, but given how much time he's missed -- he didn't play a snap in the preseason, either -- even if he does return, the 49ers will probably ease him back into the mix. -- Nick Wagoner

Coach Pete Carroll said he expects RB Thomas Rawls to be back this week after he missed Seattle's opener because of an ankle injury that dates back to the preseason. Rawls was a full participant in practice all last week and worked out on the field before Sunday's game, so he could have played if needed, but the team felt that waiting another week would ensure that his injury doesn't linger. That's a luxury the Seahawks have with a deep backfield that also includes Eddie Lacy, C.J. Prosise and rookie standout Chris Carson. -- Brady Henderson