Biggest worry for every NFL team after Week 2

Even though he's struggled through the first two games, Chargers undrafted rookie kicker Younghoe Koo said he remains confident in his ability to make kicks. "I've just got to move on," Koo said. "It sucks for sure, but every kick's a new kick, whether you make it or not. You're only as good as your next kick." Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn did not rule out the possibility of Koo having some competition next week after he pushed a 44-yard attempt wide right that would have defeated the Miami Dolphins, one of two missed kicks by the Georgia Southern product on the day. Koo also had a 44-yard attempt blocked that would have tied the game in the Chargers' season-opening loss against the Denver Broncos.

Eric D. Williams, ESPN Staff Writer