NFL Nation reporters assess the biggest injuries across the league for Week 3.

AFC EAST

After entering Week 2 healthy, the Bills enter Week 3 with three starters potentially in jeopardy of playing Sunday against Denver: defensive tackle Marcell Dareus (sprained ankle), left tackle Cordy Glenn (foot) and defensive end Shaq Lawson (nerve contusion in leg). Coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday he was concerned about Dareus' availability for Sunday. Glenn also left last Sunday's loss to Carolina and did not return. If neither can play, expect the Bills to start rookie Dion Dawkins at left tackle and Adolphus Washington at defensive tackle. -- Mike Rodak

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry tweaked his knee in practice late last week but was able to play through it and led the team with 13 receptions. Landry missed Wednesday's practice and probably will have to manage the injury the next few weeks, but he's not expected to miss time. -- James Walker

Tight end Rob Gronkowski's injured groin could limit his availability, or even take him out of the mix entirely for Sunday's home game against the Texans. Though Gronkowski said it's "nothing serious," and he was present at the start of practice Wednesday, the Patriots probably will be cautious this early in the season because they often operate with the big picture in mind. Dwayne Allen and undrafted rookie Jacob Hollister are next on the depth chart. -- Mike Reiss

Right guard Brian Winters couldn't finish last week's game because of an abdominal strain, and that will be a problem for the Jets if he can't play Sunday against the Dolphins because defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh usually lines up over the right guard. Winters' replacement probably would be Dakota Dozier, a third-year player with only two career starts. Winters brings an element of toughness that would be sorely missed if he can't play. -- Rich Cimini

AFC NORTH

Running back Terrance West didn't practice Wednesday because of a calf injury. He's in a running back by committee situation in Baltimore, and the Ravens would continue to split the carries between Buck Allen and Alex Collins if West is sidelined Sunday in London. Collins, in particular, could assume West's role in the red zone because of his physical running style. -- Jamison Hensley

Tight end Tyler Eifert missed practice Wednesday because of a back injury. Eifert is coming off back surgery this offseason and also had some tendinitis in his knee this summer that caused him to miss a preseason game. Whether Eifert will be available probably will depend on the severity of his back problem, but considering his back impacted him for most of last year, this could definitely put his status into question for Sunday. -- Katherine Terrell

Defensive end Myles Garrett was out of the walking boot, but did not practice on Wednesday. It's now two weeks since the first overall pick in the 2017 draft sprained his ankle in practice, and coach Hue Jackson said Garrett has made significant progress. But his availability for Sunday remains seriously in doubt. -- Pat McManamon

Outside linebacker T.J. Watt (groin) is determined not to miss time, even if playing through soreness is the reality. But the Steelers will likely need him to undergo a full practice session before clearing him for Sunday's game in Chicago. The Steelers are relieved Watt -- who has two sacks, an interception and a pass deflection -- has a minor injury. Defensive end Stephon Tuitt (bicep) and right tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring) also are questionable this week. -- Jeremy Fowler

AFC SOUTH

Texans wide receiver Will Fuller, who broke his collarbone during training camp, returned to practice on Monday. His original timeline had him out until Week 4 or 5, and although he practiced this week, head coach Bill O'Brien said the young receiver would not be back for Sunday's game in New England. The Texans don't have much depth at receiver after cutting Jaelen Strong on Monday, so having the speedy Fuller back on the field will take some attention away from star receiver DeAndre Hopkins when Fuller does return. Deshaun Watson will get some help at tight end, as Ryan Griffin has cleared the concussion protocol and O'Brien is hopeful that Stephen Anderson will as well in time for Sunday's game. -- Sarah Barshop

Cornerback Vontae Davis, who has been out since the third preseason game with a hamstring injury, took part in individual drills and was expected to participate in limited amount of team reps in practice Wednesday. The Colts are going to see how he responds from the workload before determining if their top cornerback will make his season debut against the Browns on Sunday. -- Mike Wells

Center Brandon Linder is battling a knee injury and missed practice on Wednesday. This would be a significant loss against Baltimore and massive defensive tackle Brandon Williams. Linder is the Jaguars' best lineman and they will struggle to run the ball without him. Tyler Shatley would play in place of him. -- Mike DiRocco

Receiver Corey Davis is out Sunday against the Seahawks with a hamstring injury. This means an uptick in reps for Eric Decker and speedy rookie wide out Taywan Taylor. Running back DeMarco Murray didn't practice Wednesday and is considered day-to-day with his own hamstring injury. Titans coach Mike Mularkey said he was "hopeful" to have Murray for Sunday. He noted Murray will have to prove he can be "effective runner" by Friday to play. If Murray is unable to play, Derrick Henry will be the man to carry the full load. David Fluellen would spell him. Even if Murray plays Sunday, there should be a heavier than usual load for Henry. Safety Johnathan Cyprien is also out for the second straight week with a hamstring injury. -- Cameron Wolfe

AFC WEST

The question is not whether left tackle Garett Bolles will miss time -- he will likely miss several weeks with a bone bruise in his lower left leg he suffered in the win over Dallas last week -- it's what the Broncos will do to replace him. Donald Stephenson finished out the touchdown drive after Bolles suffered the injury in the third quarter, but it was Allen Barbre who finished out the game after that. Stephenson has struggled at times at left tackle and the Broncos traded Ty Sambrailo, the only other player they worked the most at the position in training camp, when it was clear Bolles was going to be the starter. It would seem Barbre would be the pick, but he's also been in a rotation at left guard. No matter, the Broncos will likely have to consider more two-back and two tight end looks against the Bills' pass rush. -- Jeff Legwold

Zach Fulton will step in for the injured Mitch Morse at center for Sunday's game against the Chargers. Fulton is a former starter at guard and the Chiefs have also used him at center and right tackle, making him a valuable reserve. Fulton replaced Morse after he left last week's game with a sprained foot. "We have full trust in him at, really, all the spots,'' coach Andy Reid said of Fulton. "He is a good one to have on our team." -- Adam Teicher

For a second straight week the Chargers will likely be without the team's top cornerback in Jason Verrett. Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said that an MRI last week revealed no new damage to Verrett's surgically repaired left knee. However, Verrett remains week-to-week and Lynn does not want the TCU product back on the field until he's fully healthy. Second-year pro Trevor Williams played solid in place of Verrett against the Miami Dolphins last week, finishing with five tackles and two pass breakups. -- Eric D. Williams

Fullback Jamize Olawale pulled up with a tight left quad after a long gain at Dallas in the third preseason game back on Aug. 26 and has not suited up for a game since. But on Wednesday, Olawale -- a matchup problem for defenses with his speed and pass-catching ability -- appeared on track to make his 2017 season debut at Washington. He is not your prototypical blocking back, but he is more accustomed to the role than, say, backup center Jon Feliciano, who served as the fullback on a goal line situation against the Jets last week, with no success. Also, keep an eye on veteran cornerback Sean Smith, who missed the Jets game with a neck injury. If he is able to play against Washington, that would only solidify the secondary's depth with rookie Gareon Conley playing well in his debut last week. -- Paul Gutierrez

NFC EAST

Starting cornerback Orlando Scandrick will return to action Monday against Arizona after a one-game absence because of a broken left hand. Scandrick did not play against Denver for fear of infection less than a week after having surgery to stabilize a broken third metacarpal. His return will help with Nolan Carroll potentially out of the game with a concussion and Chidobe Awuzie working through a hamstring strain. -- Todd Archer

Pro Bowl cornerback Janoris Jenkins is likely to be a game-day decision with an ankle injury. Jenkins didn't participate Wednesday after missing Monday night's game against the Lions. The defense held up reasonably well without him against the pass, but they missed his physicality on the edges against the run. Jenkins' physicality would be useful Sunday as well against Eagles top receiver Alshon Jefferey. -- Jordan Raanan

The Eagles' secondary is ailing heading into the matchup against Odell Beckham, Jr. and the Giants. Already down cornerback Ronald Darby (ankle), fellow corner Jaylen Watkins and safety Rodney McLeod missed practice Wednesday with hamstring injuries. Coach Doug Pederson is describing both players as day-to-day, but their status for Sunday is very much in doubt. -- Tim McManus

Tight end Jordan Reed did not practice Wednesday because of a rib and shoulder injury and he remained inside the facility when practice was open to the media. Coach Jay Gruden wasn't yet sure of his status for Sunday, but Reed is considered day-to-day. Also, running back Rob Kelley (ribs) said he'll play and wear a protective pad. He called the pain a "10" after he was first hurt, but it's down to a "five" now. Corner Josh Norman, like Kelley, was limited in practice but said he'll play despite a sprained shoulder. -- John Keim

NFC NORTH

Bears guard Kyle Long (ankle) and wide receiver Markus Wheaton (finger) are both good bets to return Week 3 against the Steelers. "It's going to be a great opportunity this week to see where I'm at," Long said in open locker room. As for Wheaton, the veteran receiver told reporters on Wednesday that his surgically repaired finger "feels good enough." There's no as much optimism about cornerback Prince Amukamara's (ankle) chances of playing on Sunday. Also, Guard Josh Sitton missed practice on Wednesday with a rib injury. -- Jeff Dickerson

The Lions have two key defensive starters who are going to be worth watching, from an injury perspective, throughout the short week after Monday night's game. Starting middle linebacker Jarrad Davis is in concussion protocol with an unknown timetable. If he can't go, it's likely Tahir Whitehead will take his spot in the middle and either Jalen Reeves-Maybin or Paul Worrilow will be the second linebacker in nickel. Safety Tavon Wilson missed Wednesday's practice with a shoulder injury. If he can't play, Miles Killebrew will take his spot in the lineup. Also watch Dwayne Washington's status throughout the week. If he's unable to go, figure Zach Zenner or Tion Green will end up playing as the No. 3 running back against Atlanta. Another concern is center Travis Swanson. He suffered an ankle injury last week, didn't practice Wednesday and would be a big loss if he couldn't play against Atlanta. -- Michael Rothstein

Eight players sat out of practice on Wednesday, but Jordy Nelson wasn't one of them. That could be huge for the Packers, who lost their No. 1 receiver to a quad injury on the first drive of Sunday's loss at Atlanta. If Nelson can return, the offense should have some semblance of a deep threat -- something they lost when Nelson and Randall Cobb (shoulder) dropped out against the Falcons. Cobb wasn't able to practice on Wednesday. Neither were other key starters: Left tackle David Bakhtiari (hamstring), defensive tackle Mike Daniels (hamstring) and cornerback Davon House (quad). -- Rob Demovsky

Here's what we know about Sam Bradford's knee injury: It was not caused by contact, he's received a clear diagnosis for what it is and the particular issue is one he's not sure he's dealt with before, even after the ACL tears he sustained in 2013 and 2014. What's not clear is when Bradford will know if he's able to start against the Bucs on Sunday. He practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday and is hoping his knee will improve to where he's not dealing with the swelling and other symptoms that kept him out in Week 2. Bottom line: A lot is unknown despite Bradford being labeled as "day to day." Based on how his knee responds in practice, the quarterback might not know until later in the week, or even on Sunday, if he's able to play. Should Bradford sit out again, Case Keenum will start. -- Courtney Cronin

NFC SOUTH

Falcons right tackle Ryan Schraeder is going through the concussion protocol and didn't practice Wednesday. He suffered the injury blocking during last Sunday's win over Green Bay. The Falcons are preparing former Bronco Ty Sambrailo to step in for Schraeder, like Sambrailo did for 49 snaps against the Packers. But the Lions' flurry of pass-rushers, led by Ziggy Ansah, is sure to be quite the challenge for a new starter such as Sambrailo, as well as established left tackle Jake Matthews. -- Vaughn McClure

Pro Bowl center Ryan Kalil was a last-second scratch on Sunday with what coach Ron Rivera called a "crick'' in his neck. He was available, but the Panthers held him out in favor of Tyler Larsen. Larsen played well, but quarterback Cam Newton says Kalil is a calming influence on him. Kalil's status is something to keep an eye on. -- David Newton

The Saints' injury report isn't very long, but it couldn't be much more frightening. Their top cornerback, rookie Marshon Lattimore, missed Wednesday's practice with a concussion. And veteran backup cornerback Sterling Moore missed Wednesday's practice with a chest injury. That's obviously bad news for the 32nd-ranked passing defense in the NFL (which has already allowed an astounding opponents' passer rating of 141.4). They're already playing without veteran starting cornerback Delvin Breaux for the first half of this season because of a broken fibula. If Lattimore and Moore can't go, the Saints will have to rely on young corners P.J. Williams, De'Vante Harris and Ken Crawley (and hope). -- Mike Triplett

Two key members of the Bucs defense didn't practice Wednesday. Five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Gerald McCoy missed it with an ankle injury and middle linebacker and captain Kwon Alexander has a hamstring injury. Alexander left last Sunday's game with the injury and was replaced by rookie Kendell Beckwith, who did a pretty admirable job, but is still inexperienced. Replacing McCoy is much, much harder. He's the motor on defense. Alexander said after the game Sunday that he'd be fine, but given how fickle hamstring injuries can be, that's no guarantee he'll play this week. Ankle injuries can also be particularly tough for defensive linemen. If he can't go, Clinton McDonald could slide over and play three-technique. -- Jenna Laine

NFC WEST

It's still wide receiver John Brown, who's still out with a quad injury. When will he return? It's anybody's guess, but coach Bruce Arians didn't sound optimistic it would be this week when Arizona faces the Cowboys on Monday night. Arians was asked if he was "more encouraged" about the possibility of Brown playing this week. His response: "No, not really. I have to see him run before I can get encouraged." An injury report won't come out until Thursday because of the longer week. -- Josh Weinfuss

Cornerback Kayvon Webster (shoulder) and tight end Gerald Everett (thigh) are both questionable for Thursday's game against the 49ers, which could be big for the Rams. Webster, who also missed last week's game against the Redskins, starts on the outside, opposite Trumaine Johnson. If he can't go, the Rams will have to turn to Nickell Robey-Coleman, who defensive coordinator Wade Phillips admitted is "not very big." Robey-Coleman could have issues lined up on the outside against bigger receivers, especially in a Phillips system that requires so much man coverage. Everett is the No. 2 tight end, behind Tyler Higbee, but has already shown his athleticism with big plays, especially a 69-yard catch and run on Sunday. Everett's absence could keep Sean McVay from utilizing two-tight-end sets. -- Alden Gonzalez

Forget injury concerns about one player, the 49ers have to be worried about an entire position group heading into Thursday night's game against the Rams. That position is safety where Eric Reid (knee) has already been ruled out, Jaquiski Tartt is dealing with a neck injury that has coach Kyle Shanahan labeling him questionable and Jimmie Ward just returned from a hamstring injury but played more snaps than the Niners wanted him to in his first game back. If Tartt can't play, the Niners will have to do some mixing and matching at strong safety and hope Ward holds up at free. The only other options are rookies Lorenzo Jerome and Adrian Colbert. -- Nick Wagoner

Tight end Jimmy Graham briefly left Seattle's win over San Francisco after his ankle got caught underneath him. He later returned and finished the game, but coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Graham's status for this week is uncertain as his ankle remains sore. Graham has only four catches for nine yards (with two drops) so far, so an injury is the last thing he needs to be dealing with as he tries to get things going. Carroll was optimistic that wide receiver Paul Richardson, who caught the winning touchdown against the 49ers, will be able to play this week despite dislocating a finger earlier in the San Francisco game. -- Brady Henderson