Biggest breakthrough for every NFL team through Week 4

Sure, you could say the Raiders have had more breakdowns through the first quarter of the season than breakthroughs, but let's keep it positive, shall we? Giorgio Tavecchio, signed to the practice squad two days before the season opener at Tennessee and to the active roster the day before, has been a revelation as the Raiders' kicker. The longtime camp leg got his shot in Oakland when Sebastian Janikowski went on Injured Reserve with a back issue and Tavecchio has not looked back. Tavecchio is 7-for-7 on his field-goal attempts, including two from 52 yards against the Titans, and has made all 10 of his PATs.

Paul Gutierrez, ESPN Staff Writer