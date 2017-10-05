NFL Nation reporters assess the biggest injuries across the league for Week 5.

AFC EAST

Left tackle Cordy Glenn returned to practice Wednesday on a limited basis after missing the past two games with separate foot and ankle injuries. That gives Glenn a chance to start Sunday against Cincinnati, although his foot injury has bagged since the offseason and keeps his status unpredictable. If he cannot play, rookie Dion Dawkins will start a third game in Glenn's place. Dawkins is the 24th-ranked offensive tackle in the NFL this season by Pro Football Focus, a respectable mark for a rookie. -- Mike Rodak

Cornerback Xavien Howard missed Wednesday's practice with a shoulder injury he suffered in last week's loss to the Saints. Howard's potential absence could put veteran Byron Maxwell back in the starting lineup after recently being benched. -- James Walker

Tight end Rob Gronkowski was a surprise addition to the injury report Wednesday (questionable/thigh), and his impact on the Patriots' offense is obvious. He has come back strong after injuring his groin against the Saints in Week 2 by playing every offensive snap but one over the past two games. He was even on the field for one defensive snap to defend a Hail Mary attempt. Gronkowski didn't mention the injury in his meeting with reporters on Tuesday afternoon. He hadn't been listed on the injury report Monday or Tuesday, and the Patriots haven't had a traditional practice this week, holding only walk-through-type sessions. -- Mike Reiss

Running back Matt Forte (turf toe), who missed last week's game, is in danger of missing Sunday's matchup against the Browns. There's no reason to rush him back. Bilal Powell and rookie Eli McGuire combined for 256 rushing yards and two touchdowns last week. The Jets lose a bigger, more physical back with Forte, but they gain speed with Powell and McGuire. -- Rich Cimini

AFC NORTH

Cornerback Jimmy Smith (Achilles) and nickelback Lardarius Webb both missed practice on Wednesday, but the Ravens are deep in the secondary. Rookie first-round pick Marlon Humphrey has earned more playing time, and undrafted rookie Jaylen Hill can fill the nickelback role after returning from a hamstring injury. Smith, though, has been Baltimore's top defensive player this season. -- Jamison Hensley

Tight end Tyler Eifert hasn't been to practice since Week 2, and Bengals coach Marvin Lewis declined to give an update on Eifert's timetable. Eifert has been dealing with a back issue, similar to last season's problem that put him on injured reserve. The Bengals are on a bye next week, which could help his chances of a return in the future. -- Katherine Terrell

Defensive end Myles Garrett should make his debut Sunday against the Jets. Garrett tweeted in Spanish that he was back and Browns coach Hue Jackson said the first overall pick took part in all drills in practice. Garrett was still listed as limited on the injury report, and barring a setback, should play Sunday. He missed Cleveland's first four games with a high ankle sprain. -- Pat McManamon

Linebacker Ryan Shazier was a surprise addition to the injury report with a shoulder issue that limited him on Wednesday. Shazier is eager to put together his first full season, and though this injury isn't believed to be serious, the Steelers will monitor closely. Safety Sean Davis (ankle), guard Ramon Foster (thumb) and defensive end Stephon Tuitt (bicep) all missed practice Wednesday but played last week in Baltimore. The Steelers "did not absorb any major negativity" injury-wise against the Ravens, coach Mike Tomlin said. -- Jeremy Fowler

AFC SOUTH

After having a long injury list early in the season, the Texans have been able to stay relatively healthy. Guard Greg Mancz, who injured his knee against the Patriots in Week 3, returned to practice on Wednesday, and coach Bill O'Brien said Mancz has a chance to play Sunday against the Chiefs. Mancz played at right guard in place of an injured Jeff Allen in Weeks 2 and 3. -- Sarah Barshop

Two key members of the Colts secondary did not practice Wednesday. Starting safety Matthias Farley and rookie cornerback Nate Hairston, who has locked himself into the nickel spot, were both out with quad injuries. Both players finished last weekend's game against the Seahawks. Veteran Darius Butler could start at safety if Farley is forced to miss Sunday's game against the 49ers. Rookie cornerback Quincy Wilson returned to practice, albeit on a limited basis, on Wednesday. -- Mike Wells

Wide receiver Marqise Lee was walking around in the locker room on Wednesday with a wrap on his ribs, which he injured during last week's loss to the Jets. He didn't practice Wednesday, and it's uncertain if he'll be able to do anything the rest of the week. Not having Lee against Pittsburgh on Sunday would be a massive loss since the Jaguars are already down Allen Robinson (torn ACL). That would leave Allen Hurns as the No. 1 receiver and little-used veteran Arrelious Benn, rookie Keelan Cole and first-year player Max McCaffrey as the rest of the crew. -- Mike DiRocco

Quarterback Marcus Mariota's hamstring is the injury to watch this week and there's a possibility his status won't be known until Sunday. He was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, throwing during individual drills in pads and a helmet. Coach Mike Mularkey said the Titans don't want to put Mariota in a position where he could reinjure his hamstring, but the coach did mention the third-year quarterback doesn't need to fully participate in practice to play Sunday. Mariota's injury is minor, but hamstring strains tend to linger and it would likely affect his mobility if he did play. Matt Cassel would get the start if Mariota can't play. -- Cameron Wolfe

AFC WEST

The Broncos have worked through their bye week "in pretty good shape,'' according to coach Vance Joseph, but as they adjourn for the players' four-day weekend, they will keep an eye on cornerback Bradley Roby's ankle injury, as well as running back Jamaal Charles. Both are not expected to miss any game action, but Roby has missed some practice time in each of the previous two weeks, though he did play against the Bills and Raiders before the bye. Charles took a helmet to the knee in last week's win and was limited after the play. However, he has been on the practice field this week and said he didn't expect to have any trouble when the Broncos return to work next week. -- Jeff Legwold

The Chiefs have several options to replace starting guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who injured his left knee in Monday night's win over Washington. The best scenario would be the return of starting center Mitch Morse, with Zach Fulton shifting into Duvernay-Tardif's spot at right guard. But it's unlikely Morse, who missed the past two games with a sprained foot, will be ready to play this week against the Texans. Other options include former starter Parker Ehinger, who hasn't played since injuring his knee last season, or backups Jordan Devey and Cam Erving. -- Adam Teicher

Linebacker Jatavis Brown, the Bolts' leading tackler, suffered a right foot injury during the opening quarter of last week's loss to the Eagles. Brown wore a protective boot on Monday, but said after the Chargers' medical staff evaluated him that he would be good to play Sunday against the Giants. However, Brown's injury status is worth monitoring this week. Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said Brown wouldn't practice Wednesday. -- Eric D. Williams

We all know about quarterback Derek Carr being out for two to six weeks with a transverse process fracture in his back, and that rookie cornerback Gareon Conley is still working through a shin injury. But right guard Gabe Jackson sitting out practice with a foot issue on Wednesday was a surprise, as was defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. with a back injury. Jackson worked in a rehab pool with Carr on Wednesday, and Edwards has had an issue with injuries in his brief career. Some good news? Receiver Michael Crabtree returned to practice after missing last week's loss at Denver with a chest injury. -- Paul Gutierrez

NFC EAST

Linebacker Sean Lee missed his fourth straight practice because of a hamstring strain and the Cowboys could look to give him another week of rest with their bye coming in Week 6. Lee's absence hurt the Cowboys last week, but they could see linebacker Anthony Hitchens return from a tibial plateau fracture to play for the first time this season Sunday against Green Bay. Hitchens played weakside linebacker in 2014 when Lee missed the season with a knee injury. Having Hitchens back will help take some of the pressure off linebacker Jaylon Smith having to play every snap. -- Todd Archer

The Giants had several notable names miss practice Wednesday, but defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul is the most curious. He played all 64 snaps last week in Tampa, but somewhere along the line injured his shoulder. His status is now in doubt for this week's game against the Chargers. To make matters even more troubling is that his defensive end partner Olivier Vernon (ankle) appears a long shot to play after aggravating his injury against the Bucs. The Giants could be down a pass-rusher or two. -- Jordan Raanan

Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox did not practice Wednesday as he continues to recover from a calf injury that forced him to miss last week's game against the Chargers. Coach Doug Pederson is calling Cox day-to-day. Cornerback Ronald Darby (dislocated ankle) is still a couple weeks away from a return. The Eagles are hoping Darby will be back for Week 7's Monday Night Football matchup with Washington, but are leaving themselves plenty of wiggle room on a return date. -- Tim McManus

The Redskins have a well-timed bye with a number of banged-up players, but the one to watch when they return next week will be corner Josh Norman. He fractured a rib in Monday's loss to Kansas City and could miss up to four weeks -- or he could return for the Week 6 matchup with San Francisco. Norman's experience matters, but they really need him for the games after the 49ers when they play at Philadelphia and then host Dallas. Coach Jay Gruden said it'll come down to how much pain Norman remains in (he'd wear special padding over his rib), and if he can hurt it worse by playing. The Redskins love Norman's toughness, so if he says he can't play they know it must be bad. -- John Keim

NFC NORTH

The Bears didn't suffer many new injuries in Week 4's loss at Green Bay, but a key player to watch is Nick Kwiatkoski. The second-year linebacker has missed two straight games because of a pectoral injury, but unlike Jerrell Freeman, the Bears kept Kwiatkoski on the active roster. The Bears could use him on Monday night when Danny Trevathan serves his one game suspension for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Davante Adams. Chicago didn't practice on Wednesday, but returns to the field Thursday when the team will issue its first injury report of the week. -- Jeff Dickerson

For the second straight Wednesday, the Lions had a lengthy injury report, which included nine starters. The ones to be most concerned about is right tackle Rick Wagner (ankle/shoulder) and right guard T.J. Lang (back). That neither player practiced on Wednesday is a concern, and whether they practice Thursday could be a key to whether they play against the Panthers. Don't be too concerned with Ameer Abdullah's ankle injury limiting him during practice. As long as there are no setbacks, he should be fine for Sunday. Same with center Travis Swanson (ankle) and safety Glover Quin (groin). -- Michael Rothstein

Can Davante Adams actually play a little more than a week after he got drilled in the head by Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan? Things appear to be going that direction. Adams was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, a sign he's progressed through most of the concussion protocol. Also, Ty Montgomery practiced Wednesday on a limited basis with a large protective covering on his broken ribs, something he would almost certainly have to wear if he were to play Sunday at Dallas. -- Rob Demovsky

It's been almost four weeks since quarterback Sam Bradford (knee) saw his last game action and the Vikings are still classifying him as day-to-day. He hasn't practiced since Sept. 21, but the hope is he'll be able to return to practice this week and, if that goes well, he could play against the Bears. With Dalvin Cook out for the season with an ACL tear, the Vikings are thin at running back and worked out several on Wednesday as possible additions. In the meantime, Latavius Murray, who had ankle surgery in the offseason, is expected to pick up a bulk of Cook's workload. Jerick McKinnon also left last week's loss with an undisclosed ankle injury in the fourth quarter, but since Minnesota hasn't practiced yet this week with its adjusted schedule for Monday Night Football, there's been no injury report to update his status. -- Courtney Cronin

NFC SOUTH

This week's bye came at the perfect time for the Falcons, with top receivers Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu coming off injuries during a loss to Buffalo. Jones suffered a hip flexor injury, and a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Jones is not expected to miss any game action. Meanwhile, Sanu is expected to be sidelined two to three weeks with a hamstring strain, so he's likely to miss the Falcons' next game against the Dolphins in Week 6. But the bye gives both receivers a chance to rest and recover. -- Vaughn McClure

Losing free safety Kurt Coleman (sprained knee) for a month is big for this defense in terms of the leadership and communication he brought to the secondary. He had a calming effect on a young group. Carolina signed veteran Jairus Byrd to fill in, but will he be ready in time for Sunday's game against the Lions or will Carolina have to go with rookie Demetrious Cox? Either way the back end of a strong defense has been weakened by the loss of Coleman. -- David Newton

Losing right tackle Zach Strief to injured reserve with a knee injury on Tuesday stinks for the Saints. Strief had one of the best seasons of his 12-year career in 2016. But luckily the timing works out well, since left tackle Terron Armstead appears ready to return from his June shoulder surgery after the Week 5 bye. That means Armstead will start at left tackle, and rookie first-round draft pick Ryan Ramczyk will start at right tackle (where he also started in Weeks 2 and 3 while Strief was sidelined). It's not a perfect solution, but it's about as good of a backup plan as a team could hope for. The Saints were fortunate they drafted an offensive tackle in Round 1 this year when it didn't seem like a glaring need at the time. -- Mike Triplett

The Bucs will likely be without starting middle linebacker Kwon Alexander (hamstring) and weakside linebacker Lavonte David (ankle), as neither have practiced this week or last. They'll be replaced again by Kendell Beckwith and Adarius Glanton. Defensive coordinator Mike Smith raved about Beckwith's performance against the Giants. "He didn't blink. He was very impressive," Smith said. The key this week is seeing how Beckwith fares against Tom Brady. Safety Keith Tandy has not practiced this week due to a hip injury. Safety T.J. Ward (hip) returned to practice. If neither Tandy nor Ward can go Thursday, the Bucs would be forced to rely on rookie Justin Evans, who has yet to make an NFL start and only played minimal snaps on defense prior to last week. -- Jenna Laine

NFC WEST

Even though guard Alex Boone practiced Wednesday in Arizona's walk-through, coach Bruce Arians still knocked on wood when asked about the veteran's status for Sunday's game in Philadelphia. Boone missed last week's game with a pec injury. The initial prognosis was that he'd miss two weeks, but Arians hinted last week that Boone is tough enough to play through the pain. Without Boone, Arizona would be left with either rookie Will Holden, who started his first NFL game on Sunday, or Earl Watford, the long-time Cardinal who was re-signed Monday to add depth to a deplete offensive line. -- Josh Weinfuss

Defensive back Lamarcus Joyner missed Sunday's game against the Cowboys because of a hamstring injury and remains "week to week," Rams head coach Sean McVay said. McVay added that Joyner has made "a lot of good progress," and it looks like he at least has a chance of being available against the Seahawks. Joyner, the NFL's third-highest-graded safety by Pro Football Focus, acts as both a free safety and a slot corner for the Rams. If he can't go, Cody Davis will get the reps at free safety and Nickell Robey-Coleman will see time at slot corner. -- Alden Gonzalez

Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin is in the concussion protocol after suffering a head injury last week against Arizona. This is Goodwin's fourth diagnosed concussion in less than 14 months and his fifth since 2014. He's missed two games in that time, but he's also had one where he was ready to go the following week. Goodwin was limited on Wednesday, wearing a blue no-contact jersey, which means he's at least been cleared to participate. He still has to be cleared for contact, however. Coach Kyle Shanahan said the Niners will be cautious with Goodwin. "I think we handle that situation as delicate as you possibly can," Shanahan said. "I think we all know how serious those things are, and I think whether you have one or whether you have a lot, we still handle them all as delicately as you could." -- Nick Wagoner

Left tackle Rees Odhiambo practiced Wednesday after making what coach Pete Carroll called a "very favorable turn" from the bruised sternum that hospitalized him Sunday night. But Odhiambo's status for this week's game is still uncertain, which means Seattle might have to go with either Matt Tobin or Isaiah Battle at left tackle. It's a challenging situation with the Seahawks facing a Rams team whose defensive line has given Seattle fits in recent seasons. Defensive end Cliff Avril (neck) has been ruled out for Sunday's game and cornerback Jeremy Lane (groin) is in danger of missing it as well. Lane didn't practice Wednesday and won't on Thursday either, according to Carroll. -- Brady Henderson