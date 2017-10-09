Biggest fantasy surprise for every NFL team through Week 5

As the Broncos exit it their bye week Monday one of the biggest items on their to-do list on offense, beyond getting ready for the Giants, will be to get wide receiver Demaryius Thomas more involved in the red zone. Opposing defenses have consistently tilted their coverages toward Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders. And as a result Thomas does not have a touchdown catch yet this season and the Broncos have been content to pound the ball in the running game as defenses have sent the extra players into coverage rather than toward the line of scrimmage. Asked this past week if defenses will eventually take some of the double coverages away if the Broncos keep running the ball with success, coach Vance Joseph said: "They will."

Jeff Legwold, ESPN Senior Writer