Jeff Saturday says that Jay Cutler's injury doesn't change his opinion about the Dolphins' future at all, agreeing with head coach Adam Gase that QB Matt Moore played better than Cutler in Miami's win over the Jets. (1:01)

NFL Nation reporters assess the biggest injuries across the league for Week 8.

AFC East | AFC North| AFC South | AFC West

NFC East | NFC North | NFC South | NFC West

AFC EAST

Buffalo's secondary could be without two starters for Sunday's game against the Raiders, who gained 417 receiving yards last week against Kansas City. Safety Jordan Poyer (knee) and cornerback E.J. Gaines (hamstring) are both considered day-to-day, but they did not practice Wednesday. If they can't go, expect the Bills to start Trae Elston at safety and Shareece Wright at cornerback. Buffalo has allowed 350 passing yards per game since Week 5, the most in the NFL. -- Mike Rodak

Quarterback Jay Cutler suffered multiple rib fractures last week and is not expected to play Thursday night against the Ravens. Backup Matt Moore likely will get his first start of the season while Cutler will get 10 days to rest before Miami's next game. -- James Walker

Linebacker Dont'a Hightower (shoulder) was knocked out of Sunday's win over the Falcons in the third quarter and wasn't at practice Wednesday, which could put his status in question for Sunday. The Boston Herald reported, citing sources, that Hightower won't play this week. His presence on defense has settled things down for others, so it would be a significant loss. With the bye week after Sunday's game, that could also factor into the decision-making process for the Patriots with some injured players, which includes wider receiver Danny Amendola (knee) and defensive tackle Malcom Brown (ankle). -- Mike Reiss

Cornerback Buster Skrine is dealing with his third concussion in the past two years. Assuming he doesn't play Sunday, the secondary will be unsettled against Julio Jones & Co. Skrine is the only experienced slot corner on the roster. Chances are they'll use Darryl Roberts in the slot, with Morris Claiborne and the seldom-used Juston Burris on the outside. -- Rich Cimini

AFC NORTH

It looks like the Ravens will get back two receivers in Jeremy Maclin (shoulder) and Breshad Perriman (concussion) for Thursday night against the Dolphins. Maclin wasn't wearing a red non-contact jersey for the first time in three weeks, and Perriman was a full participant in Wednesday's practice. There's more uncertainty with wide receiver Mike Wallace, who has been limited in practice after suffering a concussion last Sunday. -- Jamison Hensley

The Bengals look like they're finally getting wide receiver John Ross back after he practiced fully Wednesday, but they could be down two others after Tyler Boyd (knee) and Cody Core (concussion) missed practice. Linebacker Kevin Minter is also a question after missing practice with an elbow injury, although coach Marvin Lewis said Minter will not need surgery. -- Katherine Terrell

The beleaguered Browns followed up the loss of Pro Bowl left tackle Joe Thomas (ruptured triceps tendon) with the announcement that 2016 first overall pick Myles Garrett has a concussion. With the team leaving for London on Thursday night, it's possible Garrett doesn't even make the trip. That will be decided in the next 24 hours. -- Pat McManamon

JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) is crucial to the game plan with Martavis Bryant out, and though he practiced in full Wednesday, he must clear the final stages of the protocol to play in Detroit. Smith-Schuster said he's not feeling any ill effects, so clearance might be a matter of time. The Steelers are still waiting on right tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring) to perk up. -- Jeremy Fowler

AFC SOUTH

Cornerback Kevin Johnson said his "goal" is to play against the Seahawks. The starting cornerback has missed four games with a sprained MCL. Left tackle Chris Clark is sidelined with a calf injury, but coach Bill O'Brien said Clark is "day-to-day" more than "week-to-week." Duane Brown, who returned Monday from his season-long holdout, could play Sunday in Clark's place. -- Sarah Barshop

Linebacker John Simon has been the Colts' best defensive player this season. But coach Chuck Pagano said it's unlikely that Simon will play against Cincinnati on Sunday because of a stinger in his neck. Pagano made it sound like Simon could miss more than one game after he suffered the injury against Jacksonville last weekend. Simon has a team-high three sacks to go with an interception that he returned for a touchdown. -- Mike Wells

The bye week comes at a perfect time for the Jaguars because left tackle Cam Robinson is dealing with a sprained ankle and he would be unlikely to play if the Jaguars had a game this weekend. Running back Leonard Fournette (ankle) and center Brandon Linder (illness) -- who both didn't play last week -- are hopeful to be cleared to return for the Jaguars' game on Nov. 5 against Cincinnati. -- Mike DiRocco

The Titans will use their bye week to get several of their injured stars -- quarterback Marcus Mariota, running back DeMarco Murray, wide receiver Corey Davis and tight end Delanie Walker -- closer to 100 percent. Davis has a good chance of returning Week 9 against Baltimore after missing the past five games with a hamstring injury. Walker will be the injury to watch as its uncertain whether he'll miss time with a right ankle bone bruise that appeared worse when he hurt it than it turned out to be. Getting Murray and Mariota off their hamstrings for a week should help in the long term. -- Cameron Wolfe

AFC WEST

Offensive tackle Menelik Watson, who missed last week's loss to the Chargers with a calf injury, returned Wednesday and took part in what coach Vance Joseph called a "jog-through," given it's an extra practice this week since the Broncos play in Kansas City on Monday night. Both Watson and his backup, Donald Stephenson, missed the shutout to Los Angeles and as a result the Broncos played Allen Barbre, who had been splitting time at guard and right tackle. Both Barbre and left tackle Garett Bolles had difficult days against the Chargers' Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram. Watson has had some struggles in pass protection this season, but his work in the run game has been a key part of Denver's success running the ball over their first four games. -- Jeff Legwold

Starting cornerback Steven Nelson, who hasn't played all season after having core muscle surgery, returned to practice this week, giving him a chance to play against the Broncos on Monday night. Nelson's return would be welcomed by the Chiefs, who have struggled defensively most of the season. If Nelson starts, the Chiefs could move Terrance Mitchell to third cornerback, a role he excelled in last season. But Mitchell has given up a lot of plays as the starter. They could also move Phillip Gaines, who is struggling as the third cornerback, to the bench. -- Adam Teicher

Starting right tackle Joe Barksdale is playing with a painful turf toe injury for the duration of this season and was unable to play last week against the Broncos. Barksdale has missed two games this year because of the foot issue, and Rivers has been sacked five times in those games. Pass-blocking is Barksdale's strength, and the Chargers could use the LSU product this week when they hit the road to face the Patriots in the team's final game before the bye. Coach Anthony Lynn said Barksdale will be limited in practice this week. -- Eric D. Williams

Cornerback David Amerson has had a rough go of it thus far this season and injured his right foot against Kansas City last Thursday night after being targeted four times in 18 coverage snaps against the Chiefs, and allowing four receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown, per Pro Football Focus. And yet, he is Oakland's best cornerback, and he missed practice on Wednesday and was seen Tuesday still walking with a limp. An injured Amerson means more Sean Smith, who lost his starting gig earlier this season, for better or worse. -- Paul Gutierrez

NFC EAST

With a large lead, the Cowboys pulled linebacker Sean Lee from the final moments of last week's game against San Francisco because of a quadriceps bruise and expected him to be limited in Wednesday's full-padded workout. Instead, Lee was able to go through a full workout without any issues, which is a good sign for Sunday's game against Washington. Left tackle Tyron Smith didn't practice because of back tightness, which has troubled him for the past three weeks, but he is also dealing with a slight hip strain. Like Lee, however, he is expected to play against the Redskins. -- Todd Archer

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard tweaked his ankle again late last week, forcing him to miss the loss to the Seahawks. Shepard said he should be fine after the bye when the Giants face the Rams, but he'll have to make it through a full week of practice before they know for sure. The shorthanded Giants need him to return. They need any weapon they can get. -- Jordan Raanan

The Eagles lost two standouts, left tackle Jason Peters and linebacker Jordan Hicks, to season-ending injuries this week. That thrusts tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai and linebacker Najee Goode into big roles for the first-place Eagles. Cornerback Ronald Darby (dislocated ankle) is nearing a return. He was limited to start the practice week. It's to be determined whether he'll suit up Sunday against the 49ers. -- Tim McManus

Washington's offensive line is a mess -- four starters are dealing with an injury. The Redskins' two best linemen, and two of their best players, have issues: left tackle Trent Williams (knee) will need surgery at some point and isn't sure whether he'll make it to the end of the season and might sit a week or two at some point, while right guard Brandon Scherff suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain of his right knee Monday and might not play Sunday against Dallas. Center Spencer Long (knee/quad) and right tackle Morgan Moses (ankles) also are hurting. Moses likely will play and Williams has gutted it out the past two games, so it wouldn't be surprising at all if he goes, too. But Long and Scherff will be the ones to watch. It's not an ideal situation. -- John Keim

NFC NORTH

The only surprise addition to Wednesday's injury report was Bears guard Kyle Long, who missed practice because of his surgically repaired ankle. However, coach John Fox downplayed the development. "I think [Long] just [needed] rest," Fox said. "We've done that a couple times this season, but the key for him is getting to Sunday." The Bears are likely to be without wide receiver Markus Wheaton (groin), linebacker John Timu (ankle/knee), cornerback Sherrick McManis (hamstring) and linebacker Roy Robertson-Harris (hamstring) when they play at New Orleans on Sunday. -- Jeff Dickerson

Golden Tate made a surprising appearance at Lions practice Wednesday, working in individual drills with a shoulder injury requiring a sling less than a week ago. His status at this point is nowhere close to clear for Sunday night against the Steelers, but it's at least a good sign he's able to do some work. Detroit had more good news with Glover Quin (concussion) participating in practice fully Wednesday. Barring a setback, his consecutive-games-played streak should continue. The bigger question is at left tackle, where Greg Robinson (ankle) and Emmett Cleary (ankle) both missed practice. If neither one can play, that could leave Brian Mihalik or Bryce Harris as Detroit's potential starting left tackle against Pittsburgh. Mihalik struggled in spot duty against New Orleans and Harris was signed a week ago. -- Michael Rothstein

It's the bye week for the Packers, so there's no pressing injury concern. Instead, let's look long term at the prospects for quarterback Aaron Rodgers to come back from his broken right clavicle. The Packers are holding out hope that Rodgers can come back late in the season if they're still in the playoff race. At the earliest, he could play in Week 15 at Carolina. That would be after the eight-week window to return off injured reserve would open. Coach Mike McCarthy said he's been in regular contact with Rodgers since his surgery last week but added: "There's a reason why he's on IR. So it's at a minimum of eight weeks and worst-case scenario he would be lost for the season." -- Rob Demovsky

Coach Mike Zimmer seemed optimistic that the Vikings would get several injured players back this week when they face the Browns in London. Cornerback Mackensie Alexander (hip) and guard Nick Easton (calf) were limited on Wednesday, as was wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who missed the past two games. In addition to a groin injury, Diggs was listed with an ankle injury, which is new this week. The offensive line played well against the Ravens despite losing Riley Reiff and Jeremiah Sirles to knee injuries, and while Zimmer doesn't think their injuries are serious, Reiff and Sirles joined Sam Bradford (knee) and Stephen Weatherly (knee) as non-participants on Wednesday. For the first time this season, QB Case Keenum is on the injury report with a chest injury. That'll be an important one to keep an eye on the next two days. While Zimmer said all four quarterbacks will be in London, it's doubtful Bridgewater would be activated to start if Keenum couldn't go. If that's the case, Minnesota would turn to Kyle Sloter. -- Courtney Cronin

NFC SOUTH

Maybe it's not a huge concern, but running back Tevin Coleman popped up as limited on Wednesday's injury report with a knee issue. It's unclear when Coleman suffered the injury, but anything that affects his ability to explode is worth monitoring. The Falcons haven't fully utilized Coleman as of late, particularly as a pass-catcher out of the backfield. We'll see if the knee injury limits his play against the Jets come Sunday. -- Vaughn McClure

Middle linebacker Luke Kuechly appears on the path to be cleared from the concussion protocol that kept him out of last week's loss to the Bears and set to play on Sunday at Tampa Bay. While the Panthers played lights out defensively against Chicago, the Bucs have the No. 2 passing offense in the NFL and Kuechly adds a level of communication that takes this unit to another level. -- David Newton

Wide receiver Michael Thomas popped up on the injury report for the first time Wednesday with a knee injury. It's unclear how significant the injury is, since Thomas appeared to finish last week's game healthy and was in attendance for the start of Wednesday's practice. But if he is out or limited, it would be a big blow to the Saints since he is by far their No. 1 target in the passing game (and commands a ton of attention from opposing defenses). Meanwhile, right guard Larry Warford is expected to miss multiple weeks with an abdomen injury. He is also a significant loss, since he was the Saints' top free-agent signing and has played well this year. Luckily it should be a smooth transition to experienced veteran backup Senio Kelemete. -- Mike Triplett

Defensive end Noah Spence is done for the season with a shoulder injury, so that is no longer a question mark for 2017. What is, however, is how the Bucs will handle not having a true speed rusher. They did sign Darryl Tapp, but he's more of a rotational, run-stuffing defensive end. Beyond this year, the concern is how Spence can avoid having these problems. He suffered his fourth shoulder dislocation in about 13 months this past Sunday against the Bills and the second since undergoing surgery this offseason. -- Jenna Laine

NFC WEST

The bye has come at a good time for the Cardinals, who don't have any significant injuries to worry about on a week-to-week basis. With two weeks between games and then two games in four days followed by another long weekend, Arizona can be very healthy for the homestretch of the season, save for quarterback Carson Palmer and other major injuries. Arizona has a handful of lingering injuries to players like cornerback Patrick Peterson (quad tendon), defensive tackles Corey Peters (knee) and Robert Nkemdiche (calf) and running back Andre Ellington (quad). -- Josh Weinfuss

The Rams' only injury concern during their bye week is center John Sullivan, who tweaked his left knee in last week's win over the Cardinals. "He's like Gumby," coach Sean McVay said, "so I think he's going to be OK." The Rams are in a relatively good place with this. McVay credited his training staff for helping to avoid some of the soft-tissue injuries that creep up, but also added: "We've gotten some luck, too, because I think you look at just some of the injuries around the league, and they're unfortunately unavoidable with the collisions and the types of things that do occur." -- Alden Gonzalez

The 49ers haven't had a ton of stability this year, but one area where they had managed it through the first six weeks was on the offensive line. But the injury bug finally bit there against Dallas as right tackle Trent Brown suffered a concussion and right guard Brandon Fusco is dealing with a biceps injury that coach Kyle Shanahan has said will make him questionable this week. Brown must go through the concussion protocol while Fusco will be day-to-day. If neither can play, the Niners' depth on the offensive line will be tested even more by a strong Philadelphia front. -- Nick Wagoner

The Seahawks are hoping that center Justin Britt can make a quick recovery from the sprained ankle he suffered last week against the Giants. Coach Pete Carroll was noncommittal about Britt playing this Sunday against Houston, and said that if he's able practice at all this week, it could not be until Friday. Britt's absence would be another setback to an offensive line that is already missing Luke Joeckel. Not only is Britt that group's leader and best player, but his backup at center, rookie second-round pick Ethan Pocic, is competing to replace Joeckel at left guard. Continuity has been fleeting along Seattle's offensive line in recent seasons, and not having Britt would further disrupt it. -- Brady Henderson