Midseason non-QB MVPs for all 32 teams

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton catches QB Jacoby Brissett's throw, goes down untouched along the sideline, gets back up and then runs to the end zone for a Colts TD. (0:59)

Who is the one player every team couldn't afford to lose? NFL Nation reporters look beyond the quarterback and select 32 most valuable players at the season's halfway point.

AFC East | AFC North| AFC South | AFC West

NFC East | NFC North | NFC South | NFC West

AFC EAST

Running back LeSean McCoy

I wouldn't call McCoy the Bills' best player so far this season -- he's averaging just 3.7 yards per carry, the lowest of his career -- but he is their most indispensable player, if they want to compete for a playoff spot. McCoy's backup, Mike Tolbert, is averaging 3.8 yards per carry but would be miscast in a lead role in the backfield. For a team that gains 38.5 percent of his yards through running, fifth most in the NFL, the Bills would have to reinvent their offense if McCoy went down. -- Mike Rodak

Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh

The five-time Pro Bowler is having his best season in Miami. His impact on the Dolphins' run defense has helped improve this group from 30th last year to top 10 this season. Suh also improved his leadership and is raising the level of play among his teammates. -- James Walker

Editor's Picks Trouble brewing for Broncos: How they got here, what's next John Elway sought and won full control of Denver's football operation. But after the team hit another low point on the field in the form of a 51-23 drubbing by the Eagles, what is the path forward?

Listen: A.J. Green talks about why he regrets his fight with Jalen Ramsey A.J. Green and Jalen Ramsey throw down during a wild Week 9 Sunday that features three big fights, a thrilling Philly debut for Jay Ajayi and "Superman" taking flight. 1 Related

Defensive end Trey Flowers

Flowers has played 91 percent of the defensive snaps, and the depth behind him -- Deatrich Wise Jr. and Cassius Marsh -- is so thin and inexperienced, it probably means retired veteran Rob Ninkovich is on the team's speed dial at a moment's notice. Flowers is tied for the team lead with 3.5 sacks, is the player most likely to produce pressure in got-to-have-it situations and also helps set the edge consistently against the run. Without the 2015 fourth-round draft choice from Arkansas, the Patriots would be in trouble. -- Mike Reiss

Linebacker Demario Davis

Playing the "Mike" position, manned by David Harris for a decade, Davis has emerged as the emotional leader on defense. And he's productive too, as he leads the team in tackles (92) and sacks (3.5). The 28-year-old is having the best year of his career, the result of a new diet and conditioning approach in the offseason. Good timing too, because he'll be a free agent. -- Rich Cimini

AFC NORTH

Running back Alex Collins

Yes, a player who was cut by the Seahawks and wasn't on Baltimore's season-opening roster has turned into the player the Ravens could least afford to lose (beside Joe Flacco). With his aggressive running style and ability to cut back, Collins is the most consistent playmaker on the Ravens. He is averaging 5.6 yards per carry and has produced 10 runs of 15 yards or more (second only to Kareem Hunt). Collins has been the best player on what has been one of the worst offenses in the NFL. -- Jamison Hensley

Wide receiver A.J. Green

Why? That became clear after Green was ejected from the first half of a loss to the Jaguars on Sunday. The Bengals' offense, which has already struggled this season, couldn't do anything without Green. Coach Marvin Lewis has called him the best player on the team, and when he's not on the field, the difference is obvious. -- Katherine Terrell

Running back Duke Johnson

In a bleak first half for a bad team, Johnson leads the team in receptions with 36 and is averaging 5.2 yards as the backup running back. His three touchdowns running and receiving are tied for the team high. Johnson is Cleveland's best skill player so far this season. -- Pat McManamon

Linebacker Ryan Shazier

Antonio Brown remains on a record pace, and Le'Veon Bell is controlling the pace on offense once again. But the defense has taken a star turn for the Steelers, and Shazier has been a catalyst. Shazier is the NFL's only player with at least 60 tackles (64), at least five passes defended (eight) and at least two interceptions (two). Add two forced fumbles and Shazier is capitalizing on his first healthy season. -- Jeremy Fowler

AFC SOUTH

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins

After watching the offense without rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson in Sunday's loss to the Colts, it's clear that if the Texans want to win going forward, Tom Savage will have to rely heavily on Hopkins. Yes, the Texans have receiver Will Fuller V, but Savage targeted Hopkins 16 times on Sunday -- twice what he targeted any other player -- and threw to him for the team's lone offensive touchdown in the game. -- Sarah Barshop

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton

The Colts have basically gotten zero production from receivers not named Hilton this season. He has 702 receiving yards on the season. The other receivers on the roster -- Donte Moncrief, Kamar Aiken, Chester Rogers, Quan Bray and Matt Hazel -- have combined for 521 yards this season. The Colts need to hope that Hilton, who is coming off a 175-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Texans, can remain healthy. -- Mike Wells

Defensive end Calais Campbell

The 31-year-old Campbell leads the Jaguars with 11 sacks, which is one shy of the franchise single-season record. It's also a career high for Campbell. He has been just as valuable inside the locker room, helping provide the veteran leadership that has been missing. Campbell has been mentoring defensive end Dante Fowler Jr., who is playing the best football of his career. -- Mike DiRocco

Safety Kevin Byard

The Titans' second-year star in the making has six interceptions and seven total takeaways through eight games this season. He played a significant role in wins over the Browns and Ravens, games Tennessee might not have won without him. He has become a vocal leader on the back end, played strong run support and added an overall level of confidence for a secondary that has turned it around over the past four games. Byard has five interceptions in his past two games, which ties an NFL record for most interceptions in consecutive games. -- Cameron Wolfe

AFC WEST

Linebacker Von Miller

Even in a four-touchdown loss in Philadelphia, much of the Eagles' plan to protect quarterback Carson Wentz started with where Miller was in the formation. That's the story every week, and while Miller has been frustrated at times by the lack of what he calls "game-changing plays," there is no question every opponent treats him like what he is: the Broncos' most dominant player. -- Jeff Legwold

Running back Kareem Hunt

The rookie has added a much-needed dimension to Kansas City's offense, that of a versatile back. That's something the Chiefs have lacked since Jamaal Charles went down with his latest torn ACL early in the 2015 season. Hunt has made plays as a runner and a receiver. He joined tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Tyreek Hill to give the Chiefs a dynamic group of skill players that is difficult for opponents to defend. -- Adam Teicher

Wide receiver Keenan Allen

The Cal product leads the Chargers in receptions (40) and receiving yards (548), and entering Week 9, he led the NFL in catches for third-down conversions with 17. Allen gives the Chargers a true No. 1 receiver on the perimeter and creates mismatches for the rest of his teammates on offense in the passing game. -- Eric D. Williams

Wide receiver Michael Crabtree

Despite missing one game with a chest injury, Crabtree entered Week 9 leading the Raiders in receiving yards (411), yards per catch (12.5) and touchdowns (6). He also has been an invaluable safety valve for Derek Carr as his most clutch pass-catcher. Still, all six of Crabtree's touchdowns heading into Sunday night's matchup in Miami have come at home, signaling a need for Crabtree and the offense to be more, well ... well-rounded. -- Paul Gutierrez

NFC EAST

Running back Ezekiel Elliott

It's difficult to separate Dak Prescott's success from Elliott's, and vice versa, but the Cowboys have relied on the running back heavily. And after a slow start, he has delivered, which is why he's Dallas' non-quarterback MVP so far. A compelling case can be made for Sean Lee -- the Cowboys lost both games without him and allowed 164 rushing yards per game -- as well as DeMarcus Lawrence, who has a career-high 10.5 sacks and has been the war-daddy Jerry Jones has wanted for the front seven. But as coach Jason Garrett likes to say, the running back matters. Elliott has 783 yards rushing on the season, after a slow start, with five rushing touchdowns in his past three games. -- Todd Archer

Tight end Evan Engram

Consider this the choice because of a lack of options right now. Engram is the only Giant that can get into the end zone these days. He has scored in three straight games since Odell Beckham Jr. and Brandon Marshall were lost for the season. The rookie tight end leads the Giants in yards (412), catches (34) and touchdowns (4) right now. -- Jordan Raanan

Right tackle Lane Johnson

Johnson has faced some of the league's best pass-rushers to start the season -- Jason Pierre-Paul, Joey Bosa, Ryan Kerrigan, Justin Houston and most recently, Denver's Von Miller -- and has more than held his own against each of them. "It's a big confidence-booster for me, going against what I think is one of the best defensive players in the league [in Miller]," Johnson said. "I still have a lot of work to do, but I'm happy." Quarterback Carson Wentz has a 12-2 record when Johnson is in there blocking for him. -- Tim McManus

Running back Chris Thompson

The Redskins don't have anyone who can do what he does; they only have two other running backs, and neither offers comparable playmaking ability. Plus, Thompson is terrific in protection. He has rushed for a team-best 253 yards and has another 453 yards receiving. The Redskins have shown they can win when he doesn't have huge games, but they'd be in major trouble if he got hurt. -- John Keim

NFC NORTH

Running back Jordan Howard

Howard has rushed for 662 yards in eight games. Last year, Howard became the second-youngest Bears running back to eclipse 1,000 yards in a season when he gained 1,313 yards as a rookie. Howard's 102 yards against New Orleans in Week 8 was his 10th 100-plus yard career rushing game. You can argue that Howard is even more valuable this year because the Bears have so few weapons in the passing game. -- Jeff Dickerson

Safety Glover Quin

This is Detroit's MVP this season, Matthew Stafford or not. The safety is having one of the best seasons of his career with 34 tackles, five passes defended and three interceptions. He also has forced two fumbles and scored a touchdown. Beyond the statistics, he is one of the few true free safeties in the league -- being able to cover and come into the box when necessary against the run. He's the Lions' emotional defensive leader, as well. Detroit's defense would not be a top-10 unit against the run without him this season, and the Lions' D is the main reason the team is still in the playoff hunt. -- Michael Rothstein

Wide receiver Davante Adams

With Aaron Rodgers already lost to a broken collarbone, the Packers' passing game has suffered. It would be even more problematic without Adams, who has equaled -- if not surpassed -- Jordy Nelson as the best option and biggest playmaker on the perimeter. Adams has the only touchdown that backup quarterback Brett Hundley has thrown so far in the nearly two games since Rodgers' injury. -- Rob Demovsky

Wide receiver Adam Thielen

With all the question marks at quarterback and injuries to key offensive playmakers, Thielen was the most consistent threat in the first half of the season. With Dalvin Cook sidelined for the season and Stefon Diggs battling through a groin injury, it's difficult to picture how successful the offense would be without Thielen. The wide receiver is fourth in the NFL with 48 catches and only trails Antonio Brown in receiving yards with 629. Thielen has hauled in some tough catches and seems to always find a way to get open, giving quarterback Case Keenum the confidence that Thielen is going to come down with the ball when he throws in the receiver's direction. -- Courtney Cronin

NFC SOUTH

Wide receiver Julio Jones

Although he had an uncharacteristic and costly drop in Sunday's loss to the Panthers, Jones remains arguably the most dominant deep threat in the game. He hasn't earned as many opportunities this season as most have become accustomed to seeing, but Jones always makes opposing defensive coordinators think twice. He catches passes in traffic. He's nimble near the sideline. He can take a five-yard catch and turn it into a 50-yard gain. Through eight games, Jones leads the Falcons with 43 catches for 658 yards, but he has just one touchdown. Expect his touchdown total to increase in the second half of the season, provided Jones remains healthy. -- Vaughn McClure

Running back Christian McCaffrey

The first-round pick has become almost as valuable to this offense as quarterback Cam Newton because he plays so many positions (running back, slot receiver, wide receiver, wildcat). He leads the team in receptions, and he's coming off his best game as a runner (60 yards and 15 carries). He also opens up other opportunities for other players when he serves as a decoy. With Jonathan Stewart struggling to be effective as a runner, McCaffrey's value is even greater. -- David Newton

Defensive end Cameron Jordan

This is a two-horse race between the veteran Jordan and rookie cornerback Marshon Lattimore -- both of whom have even Drew Brees beat. Lattimore's emergence has been the most important reason for the Saints' remarkable turnaround. But that has only further allowed Jordan to show off his dynamic and versatile skill set up front with seven sacks, two forces fumbles, four pass defenses and an interception returned for a touchdown. I'll give the slight edge to Jordan, who should be in the running for NFL Defensive Player of the Year. -- Mike Triplett

Linebacker Lavonte David

No 2-6 team deserves to have an MVP, but David has had four forced fumbles, the most in the NFL, matching his total from last season. He has managed to do it in just six games too, due to an ankle injury that kept him out for two weeks. His forced fumble that was recovered by T.J. Ward against the Saints on Sunday was one of the only bright spots in a 30-10 loss, the Bucs' fifth straight. David has rebounded, big time, after a lackluster season that was marred by injuries last year. -- Jenna Laine

NFC WEST

Cornerback Patrick Peterson

Peterson has been the ultimate safety blanket this season for the Cardinals. It doesn't matter who an opponent's No. 1 receiver is, Peterson takes him one-on-one and, by and large, shuts him down. He has allowed Arizona to not have to worry about him and utilize the other 10 defenders in ways most teams can't. -- Josh Weinfuss

Left tackle Andrew Whitworth

Whitworth might not be directly helping your fantasy team, but the Rams' great offensive resurgence begins with the 35-year-old, who has locked down Jared Goff's blindside and has helped significantly improve L.A.'s entire offensive line. Whitworth's addition makes it possible for Goff to shine as a second-year quarterback, for Todd Gurley to produce like an elite running back again and for the likes of Sammy Watkins, Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp to put up numbers. There's no guy the Rams need healthy more so than Whitworth. -- Alden Gonzalez

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner

The standard statistics don't jump off the page, but Buckner has had a breakout season that has thrust him into the conversation as one of the league's best interior defenders. Buckner has Pro Football Focus' fifth-highest pass-rushing grade among interior linemen and has been one of their highest-graded defensive players regardless of position for most of the season. He hasn't gotten home for as many sacks as he would have liked, but he's a consistently dominant presence in the middle of the Niners' line and someone to build around on a team in need of cornerstones. -- Nick Wagoner

Linebacker Bobby Wagner

A case could be made for free safety Earl Thomas or cornerback Richard Sherman, but Wagner gets the nod here after a stellar performance on Sunday that included a sack for a safety, a pass breakup and 10 tackles to extend his team lead. Wagner is an every-down, sideline-to-sideline player and is showing again this season that he's one of the best inside linebackers in the NFL. The Seahawks have former starters as backups to Sherman and Thomas and might be able to withstand losing those players, but they'd be in trouble if they lost Wagner. -- Brady Henderson