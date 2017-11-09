NFL Nation reporters assess the biggest injuries across the league for Week 10.

AFC EAST

Tight end Charles Clay returned to practice Wednesday on a limited basis after tearing his meniscus and spraining the MCL in his left knee in Week 5. The participation potentially puts Clay -- who remains the Bills' leading receiver with 258 yards, despite missing the past three games -- on track to play against the Saints on Sunday. Adding him and Kelvin Benjamin to the offense in the same week would give quarterback Tyrod Taylor a fighting chance against Drew Brees and New Orleans' second-ranked offense. -- Mike Rodak

Right tackle Ja'Wuan James suffered a hamstring injury in last week's loss to the Raiders, and his status for Monday's game against the Panthers doesn't appear good. Sam Young replaced James in the second half last week. Miami also signed offensive tackle Zach Sterup off Cleveland's practice squad for insurance. -- James Walker

Wide receiver Chris Hogan (shoulder), defensive tackle Malcom Brown (ankle) and offensive tackle Marcus Cannon (ankle) all look unlikely to play Sunday against the Broncos, which means the Patriots would be without three starters. Phillip Dorsett, Alan Branch and LaAdrian Waddle would likely be their respective replacements. That is not the way the Patriots wanted to come out of their bye. -- Mike Reiss

Running back Matt Forte sat out Wednesday after he developed swelling in the knee that he had arthroscopic surgery on at the end of last season. This is a concern, especially coming off a mini-bye. The 31-year-old Forte isn't having a good season, but he is coming off his best game: 77 rushing yards for two touchdowns and four catches. If he can't play, the Jets will lean on Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire. -- Rich Cimini

AFC NORTH

Running back Danny Woodhead participated in the two practices over the bye, which suggests he'll be ready to be activated off injured reserve next week. Woodhead aggravated his hamstring injury on the opening series of the season, and he has been rehabbing it ever since. A healthy Woodhead would provide matchup problems for defenses and give the Ravens a playmaker on the underneath routes. -- Jamison Hensley

The Bengals re-signed tackle Eric Winston after placing Jake Fisher on the non-football illness list, but Fisher's absence contributes to a season-long problem at that position. With Winston sitting out the first half of the season, he isn't a likely candidate to immediately start, which means Cedric Ogbuehi and Andre Smith will likely be the two starters at tackle. -- Katherine Terrell

Two cornerbacks were limited at Wednesday's practice. Jason McCourty is coming back from a high ankle sprain, and Briean Boddy-Calhoun has a hamstring injury. Of the two, Boddy-Calhoun could be the more serious. -- Pat McManamon

Linebacker James Harrison was a surprise addition to the injury report, missing Wednesday's practice with a back injury. The injury is not considered major, but the Steelers need Harrison down the stretch for his sack relief efforts. Safety Mike Mitchell (Achilles) plans to practice Thursday and Friday before the Steelers determine his availability for Sunday's game against the Colts. -- Jeremy Fowler

AFC SOUTH

Tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz is expected to return from injured reserve before Sunday's game against the Rams. He suffered a concussion in the season opener and was put on IR on Sept. 12. His return comes at a good time, as tight end Ryan Griffin is in the concussion protocol after last week's loss to the Colts and is unlikely to play Sunday, according to coach Bill O'Brien. -- Sarah Barshop

Defensive lineman Henry Anderson didn't practice Wednesday due to a throat injury suffered in last week's victory over Houston. He couldn't talk to the media after the game because he couldn't speak. Anderson has recorded a sack in two of the past three games while picking up 13 tackles in that span. -- Mike Wells

The Jaguars are remarkably healthy. Wide receiver Marqise Lee is dealing with a knee injury, so the team is keeping him out of practice as a precaution. He has played very well the past two weeks with the injury (12 catches for 147 yards and one touchdown) and is expected to play this week. Nose tackle Marcell Dareus is dealing with an illness, but that isn't expected to keep him out. The biggest question is right guard A.J. Cann, who is battling a triceps injury. He was hurt Friday and missed last week's win over the Bengals, which forced Jacksonville to move center Brandon Linder to right guard and have Tyler Shatley play center. The Jaguars will do that again against the Chargers if Cann is out. -- Mike DiRocco

There are some nicks and bruises throughout the Titans lineup, but nobody besides left guard Quinton Spain (turf toe) is in danger of missing Sunday's game against the Bengals. DeMarco Murray suffered a knee tweak against the Ravens last week, but he was a full participant in practice and was off the injury report on Wednesday. The Titans hope he's near the end of his season-long bout with injuries. Delanie Walker (ankle) missed practice Wednesday to rest his bone bruise, but he'll have a big impact in Tennessee's pass attack this week, like he did against Baltimore. -- Cameron Wolfe

AFC WEST

Right tackle Menelik Watson was moved to injured reserve with a calf injury on Wednesday, adding to the Broncos' growing list of issues on the offensive line. Watson's backup, Donald Stephenson, has dealt with a calf injury of his own and has been inactive the past four games, while veteran guard Allen Barbre has struggled to fill in at times. Stephenson returned to practice Wednesday, but he too has had moments in pass protection when things haven't gone well. That has been a particular issue with the Broncos trying to play out of three-wide-receiver sets as often as they have in the first half of the season. The Patriots will almost certainly attack that side of the formation in the pass rush. The Broncos should consider plenty of two-tight-end and two-back sets. -- Jeff Legwold

Linebacker Tamba Hali returned in last week's loss to the Cowboys and played well enough as a part-time player to spark some hope that he could help a struggling defense in the second half of the season. But the Chiefs will have to monitor the condition of Hali's sore knees on a regular basis. The swelling that kept him out before Sunday could return at any time. -- Adam Teicher

Right tackle Joe Barksdale could return to the field this week in Jacksonville after missing the past two games with turf toe. The Bolts could use him against the Jaguars, who lead the league in sacks, with 35. Barksdale was a full participant in practice Wednesday. -- Eric D. Williams

This is a big week for first-round cornerback Gareon Conley, who hasn't played since Week 3 due to his right shin injury suffered in June minicamp. The Raiders will use the bye to reassess whether the rookie will play down the stretch or be shut down and placed on season-ending injured reserve. In his first game against the Jets in Week 2, Conley was impressive in breaking up a deep pass down the left sideline to Jermaine Kearse. "[Conley] is going to be a really good football player," coach Jack Del Rio said. The question, though, is when? -- Paul Gutierrez

NFC EAST

The Cowboys have scored at least 28 points in each of their past six games, but they might not have Ezekiel Elliott (suspension), Tyron Smith (back/hip/groin) or Dez Bryant (knee/ankle) on Sunday against Atlanta. That would be quite a hit for the offense. From an injury perspective, Smith is the most questionable to play, with the feeling that a week off could do him a world of good during a 12-day span with three games. Bryant has a bruised knee and sprained ankle, but he thought he'd be OK. Neither practiced Wednesday, but Bryant is closer to playing. Chaz Green would likely take over at left tackle if Smith can't play. Green filled in ably for two games last season when a back injury flared up for the Smith. -- Todd Archer

The Giants are concerned about their entire linebacker group. That's why they had to sign Kelvin Sheppard on Tuesday. Three linebackers -- Keenan Robinson, B.J. Goodson and Devon Kennard -- missed practice Wednesday. Defensive captain Jonathan Casillas (neck) was limited. Casillas has missed the past three games, but he said he'll return Sunday in San Francisco as long as Thursday's practice with some contact drills goes well. The Giants are crossing their fingers. -- Jordan Raanan

The Eagles should get a key piece of the secondary back after their Week 10 bye. Cornerback Ronald Darby, sidelined since the opener after dislocating his ankle, appears on track to return when the team next takes the field on the road against the Cowboys. Rookie Rasul Douglas and Patrick Robinson have helped hold down the fort in Darby's absence, but the secondary will welcome back this season's projected No. 1 cornerback. -- Tim McManus

The Redskins feel good about their offensive line's improving health, and there's a chance that three starters will return Sunday against the Vikings. But they aren't sure about receiver Jamison Crowder and tight end Jordan Reed, who are both dealing with hamstring issues. Crowder said he felt better after being limited in practice on Wednesday. He was further along than Reed a week ago. Meanwhile, Right guard Brandon Scherff (knee), center Spencer Long (quad/knee) and guard Shawn Lauvao (stinger) have improved enough to have a shot at playing. Long said he was optimistic about Sunday, but left tackle Trent Williams (knee) remains uncertain. -- John Keim

NFC NORTH

Inside linebacker Danny Trevathan missed practice Wednesday with a calf strain. Trevathan, who suffered the injury against the Saints in Week 8, is the Bears' leading tackler (52) and one of their leaders on defense. Meanwhile, wide receiver Markus Wheaton said he expects to play against the Packers after sitting out three weeks with a groin tear. Right guard Kyle Long had limited participation on Wednesday, but he's dealing with ankle, shoulder and finger injuries. -- Jeff Dickerson

Defensive end Ezekiel Ansah has been hampered by a knee injury all season. He can now add a back injury to the list, which has to be a concern for Detroit. He didn't practice Wednesday, and it isn't yet clear if that's a normal rest day for him with his old (and now new) injury or something more serious. It'll be something to monitor as the week progresses. If Ansah can't play, that could mean more of recently signed Jacquies Smith and Cornelius Washington. Better news for the Lions is that left tackle Taylor Decker is still practicing while on PUP. At some point, Detroit should get him back to help solidify the offensive line. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay practiced Wednesday, but it's too early to read into anything there because he has practiced early in the week before and then had to shut it down. -- Michael Rothstein

The Packers know they won't have right tackle Bryan Bulaga, who tore the ACL in his right knee on Monday night against the Lions. But they're still not 100 percent sure if they'll have his backup, Justin McCray, who sustained an ankle injury on the final play against the Detroit. McCray, who started four games and at two O-line spots earlier this season, practiced on Wednesday with his ankle heavily taped. Coach Mike McCarthy said he'd need to see how well McCray moved in practice this week. -- Rob Demovsky

The foot injury Everson Griffen sustained on one of the final plays of the Week 8 win over the Browns kept him sidelined from practice Wednesday. Should he play this Sunday, the defensive end will reach for NFL history as the first player to start the season with nine straight games with a sack. Minnesota is still missing two members of the offensive line in Jeremiah Sirles (knee) and Mike Remmers (concussion) and was without defensive end Stephen Weatherly (knee). The good news, in addition to Teddy Bridgewater's being activated to the 53-man roster, is Stefon Diggs' (groin) absence from the injury report for the first time in four weeks. -- Courtney Cronin

NFC SOUTH

Wide receiver Julio Jones didn't practice Wednesday while nursing an ankle injury, which is a cause for a concern due to the explosive nature of his game. But Jones has popped up on the injury report a couple times this season with back and hip flexor injuries and hasn't missed a game. Jones typically experiences bumps and bruises, which is why coach Dan Quinn monitors his practice reps and gives him some plays off during games. But don't expect an ankle injury to keep the receiver from facing the Cowboys on Sunday. Also keep an eye on kicker Matt Bryant, who has a right calf injury and didn't kick Wednesday. -- Vaughn McClure

This is starting to sound like a broken record, but Pro Bowl center Ryan Kalil looks doubtful again with a neck injury. He worked on the side with the trainer once again and stands to miss his eighth start in 10 games. Tight end Chris Manhertz was on the side riding an exercise bike, which is a positive sign that he could be cleared from the concussion protocol by Monday night's game against the Dolphins. The Panthers are down to one tight end, Ed Dickson, with three-time Pro Bowl selection Greg Olsen still a few weeks from coming off injured reserve in time for the Nov. 26 game at the Jets. -- David Newton

There are several big injury questions for the Saints this week. Left tackle Terron Armstead (chest) and safety Kenny Vaccaro (groin) both missed practice Wednesday after leaving last week's win over the Buccaneers early. Both have expressed optimism that they won't be sidelined long, but it's too soon to gauge. Meanwhile, receiver Michael Thomas was limited Wednesday with an ankle injury -- an ailment that hasn't appeared on the injury report before. Guard Larry Warford returned to practice on a limited basis for the first time since he missed the past two games with an abdomen injury. -- Mike Triplett

Quarterback Jameis Winston paid a visit to Dr. James Andrews on Tuesday to have his sprained AC joint examined. He'll be shelved for what coach Dirk Koetter said would be "at least two weeks" to let the injury heal. Ryan Fitzpatrick will start Sunday against the Jets. So far, surgery hasn't been recommended, and Winston has wanted to play through it, but how effective he'll be when he returns is uncertain. Also, defensive end William Gholston won't play against the Jets due to a neck injury suffered last week. He's walking around but is wearing a neck brace. With the other starter, Robert Ayers, also missing practice Wednesday and Noah Spence gone for the season, the Bucs could be paper-thin at the position. -- Jenna Laine

NFC WEST

The only two players questionable for Thursday night's game against Seattle are wide receivers Brittan Golden and Chad Williams. However, coach Bruce Arians said Wednesday that "everybody's available." If for some reason Golden's groin prevents him from playing, Arizona could have some trouble with depth at the position. Otherwise, the Cardinals will have their typical compliment of receivers. Williams has been inactive for the past five games, so Arizona's rotation won't be affected if he doesn't play Thursday. -- Josh Weinfuss

Running back Malcolm Brown, who backs up Todd Gurley II, sustained an injury to his MCL in the second half of Sunday's win over the Giants. Coach Sean McVay admitted that Brown, who had a brace on his left knee Wednesday, will be out for a while. That opens a spot for Lance Dunbar, who is officially on the physically unable to perform list but has been able to practice with the team since the start of last week. The Rams are healthy otherwise. "When you look around the league," McVay said, "you feel very fortunate to have such a good training staff that's put the guys in positions to try to prevent some of the things that are preventable." -- Alden Gonzalez

The 49ers are so banged up that it's a real possibility they won't have 46 healthy players to dress for Sunday's game against the Giants. The focus is on cornerback Dontae Johnson, one of the few players on the injury report who is hurt but not to the point that he has already been ruled out for this week. He's dealing with a shoulder injury, and coach Kyle Shanahan has said that he hopes Johnson will be ready to go. Having Johnson would be important for a secondary that has lost its starting free safety to a broken forearm each of the past two weeks and starts rookie Ahkello Witherspoon at the other cornerback spot. -- Nick Wagoner

The quick turnaround for Seattle's Thursday night game won't allow Eddie Lacy to recover from the groin injury that knocked him out of the Week 9 loss to Washington. That means the Seahawks will be turning back to Thomas Rawls to lead their backfield against Arizona. They were hoping free safety Earl Thomas (hamstring) could return after missing last week, but he's listed as doubtful. Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (oblique) is questionable. His availability will be key, with Arizona likely to rely heavily on Adrian Peterson to carry an offense that is without starting quarterback Carson Palmer. -- Brady Henderson