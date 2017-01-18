Trent Dilfer doesn't believe Texans QB Brock Osweiler can be turned into a good NFL quarterback and feels Houston needs to be willing to cut bait with him or risk losing the locker room. (1:28)

NFC EAST

Tony Romo, the franchise's leader in touchdown passes and passing yards, will be released. While there will be talk of a trade, there will be too many hoops to jump through to get a deal done. From the Cowboys' perspective, designating Romo as a post-June 1 cut will open up more cap space, even if they have to take a cap hit over the next two seasons. It will be a goodbye as difficult as Jerry Jones has had to say to any player in his tenure as owner and general manager. -- Todd Archer

The Giants will make a big move for a left tackle. They can't go into next season with Ereck Flowers protecting Eli Manning's blind side, and are unlikely to invest another high draft pick -- their third in in five years -- in an offensive tackle. So the Giants will either sign a top left tackle in free agency, or make a splashy trade. Cincinnati's Andrew Whitworth and Cleveland's Joe Thomas are the kind of targets that would make sense. -- Jordan Raanan

The Eagles will overhaul their wide receiver group and enter 2017 with two new starters. While Jordan Matthews did enough to hold on to his slot role, the outside tandem of Dorial Green-Beckham and Nelson Agholor combined for just 757 yards and four touchdowns despite being targeted 144 times. Look for at least one addition via free agency (including a burner in the mold of DeSean Jackson or Kenny Stills, potentially) with more help to be sought in the draft. -- Tim McManus

The Redskins will lose their top two receivers, Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson, to free agency. The Redskins have the cap space to re-sign them, but Jackson's price tag might be out of their range and both will have multiple suitors. The Redskins will miss qualities of both players: Garcon's toughness and Jackson's speed. But they do have 2016 first-round pick Josh Doctson, tight end Jordan Reed and receiver Jamison Crowder, and almost definitely would sign a veteran receiver to further help. -- John Keim

NFC NORTH

Look for the Bears to either trade or release Jay Cutler. The 33-year-old quarterback's days in Chicago are likely numbered after he played in just five games in 2016 (he hasn't played a full 16-game schedule since 2009). Cutler's contract isn't necessarily the issue -- his base salary is only $12.5 million in 2017 -- but the Bears open up $13 million worth of cap space if they get rid of him. Cutler led the Bears to one playoff berth in eight seasons. It's time for a fresh start. -- Jeff Dickerson

Detroit's offensive line will once again look a lot different in 2017, with at least one new starter at right tackle after Riley Reiff gets ready to head elsewhere in free agency. There's a chance the Lions will lose right guard Larry Warford as well, meaning the right side of their offensive line will once again have to find chemistry to protect quarterback Matthew Stafford and block for running back Ameer Abdullah. The right guard replacement is likely already on the roster if Warford departs, potentially in Laken Tomlinson or Joe Dahl, while the team's new right tackle will come through either the draft or free agency. -- Michael Rothstein

Sam Shields, the Packers' former No. 1 cornerback, will be done in Green Bay. The Packers will release Shields, who hasn't played since Week 1 because of a concussion that landed him on injured reserve. It was his second concussion in nine months and the fourth known concussion of his NFL career, which began in 2010. He has one year left on the four-year, $39 million deal he signed in 2014, and the Packers would save $9 million on next year's salary cap if they let him go. The move might force them to draft another cornerback high, even as high as the first round. -- Rob Demovsky

The Vikings will spend much of the offseason overhauling their offensive line. They could look to bring left tackle Matt Kalil back, even though he has a history of injuries, and they'll consider releasing or restructuring the contract of right guard Brandon Fusco after a disappointing season. The Vikings could also explore options at right tackle, where Andre Smith struggled before going on injured reserve. -- Ben Goessling

NFC SOUTH

Veteran defensive end Dwight Freeney will retire. The seven-time Pro Bowler told ESPN.com he won't decide on his future until at least a month after the season concludes. That could be awhile from now if the Falcons make a Super Bowl run. But Freeney, who won a Super Bowl with the Colts, signed just a one-year deal with the Falcons and has considered retirement every year since the 2012 season. He turns 37 next month, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see him walk away for good. -- Vaughn McClure

Look for the Panthers to add a left tackle in free agency with the future of Michael Oher (concussion) unsure and his replacement, Mike Remmers, a free agent. They could re-sign Remmers to play the position, but he didn't have a particularly good year there. So maybe the Panthers go out and sign somebody like Minnesota's Matt Kalil, the brother of Carolina center Ryan Kalil. Matt is coming off a hip injury and the Vikings are looking to overhaul their offensive line. -- David Newton

Look for a new starter at defensive end. This is the one position the Saints will almost certainly look outside the building for. Cameron Jordan is entrenched on the left side, but the Saints badly need a more dynamic edge rusher on the right, where last season's top two starters, Paul Kruger and Darryl Tapp, are both free agents. The good news is this year's draft class is expected to be well-stocked with edge rushers. But the Saints might not wait that long. They have to at least explore the idea of making a big splash in free agency with expensive stars such as Jason Pierre-Paul or Chandler Jones. Or maybe they'll look at guys like Jabaal Sheard and Mario Addison in the next tier down. -- Mike Triplett

It's been said before, but it's blatantly obvious how much the Bucs lacked in their receiving corps by the end of the season. Mike Evans can't be the only real threat. I expect Tampa to draft, at the very least, one new receiver, possibly two -- especially if Vincent Jackson doesn't return. The Bucs need some speed and a player who can stretch the field. A player with a big catch radius opposite Evans would bode well for their passing game too, helping Jameis Winston take things to the next level. -- Jenna Laine

NFC WEST

Among Arizona's 21 unrestricted free agents will be safeties Tony Jefferson and D.J. Swearinger, but the team might not be able to pay both (or either) after each turned in an impressive 2016 campaign. Jefferson was the Cardinals' third-leading tackler before a knee injury in Week 16 at Seattle ended his season prematurely, while Swearinger was seventh in tackles, which complemented his three interceptions, two sacks, eight passes defensed and two quarterback hits. Jefferson also had two sacks, as well as five passes defensed, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, three quarterback hits and a quarterback pressure. With Tyrann Mathieu slowed all season by the effects of a knee injury and then a shoulder injury, both Jefferson and Swearinger proved enough to be courted heavily during free agency, which could lead to both not returning to Arizona next season. -- Josh Weinfuss

The offensive line is in need of a makeover. Whether it's scheme or personnel or both, something needs to change here. The Rams drafted seven offensive linemen from 2014 to '15 -- including left tackle Greg Robinson, who went No. 2 overall in 2014 -- and were still dreadful up front this season. Behind that line, Todd Gurley averaged 3.18 yards per carry, the second-lowest rate among qualified rushers, and Jared Goff was sacked 25 times over his last six games. That's a pace of 67 sacks over a full season, which would be the fourth-highest mark in NFL history. The Rams' most talented offensive players will not be in position to succeed until that offensive line gets fixed. It is the foremost priority of new head coach Sean McVay. -- Alden Gonzalez

A total makeover of the quarterback depth chart is coming. Only Colin Kaepernick is under contract for 2017, and he has the ability to opt out before the new league year begins, an option he's expected to exercise. With a new coach and general manager on the way in, it's entirely possible the Niners will look elsewhere for a bridge quarterback, or find a way to land a franchise signal-caller of their own and look to the draft to add another prospect or two to develop. -- Nick Wagoner

The Seahawks will have a new starting cornerback opposite Richard Sherman for the third season in a row. In 2015, they went with free-agent signee Cary Williams, but he was released during the season. DeShawn Shead started 15 games in 2016 and played well, but he suffered what Pete Carroll called a "significant" left knee injury in the divisional round against the Falcons. "It's going to be all the way until next season before he really gets to start seeing how far along he is and if he can come back," Carroll said. The Seahawks could look to find a cornerback who's familiar with their scheme in free agency, or they could address the need during the draft. -- Sheil Kapadia

AFC EAST

The Bills will release Tyrod Taylor. This isn't a bold prediction, because it has been anticipated for weeks, but it is a move that will shape Buffalo's immediate future. Taylor finished the regular season with the league's ninth-best Total QBR (68.3), but ranked 19th in completion percentage, 21st in yards per attempt and 18th in passer rating while allowing the second-worst sack rate. There are signs the Bills don't believe Taylor is getting better after 29 starts and that he might never be good enough to lead them to playoff appearances and wins. If they release him, it means they don't want to commit the $30.75 million and risk building around a foundation that is not strong enough to support a contender. -- Mike Rodak

Look for the Dolphins to have not one, but two new starting linebackers next season. Veteran outside linebacker Koa Misi could be released and Jelani Jenkins is an unrestricted free agent who doesn't appear likely to return. Miami was 30th against the run and needs major changes and upgrades with this group. -- James Walker

A dynamic running back is on the way. The Patriots will dive into what is considered a deep running back pool in the draft and add a highly touted rusher who ultimately becomes a centerpiece of their attack. What that means for free agent LeGarrette Blount remains to be seen, but for teams looking for new blood at the position, this is the year. -- Mike Reiss

Wide receiver Brandon Marshall, the franchise's most high-profile player over the past two years, will be released. He will be 33 years old in March, his production dropped significantly and he's due to make a non-guaranteed $7.5 million in 2017. He was also a distraction in the locker room. His boisterous style chafed teammates, creating factions. For the sake of team chemistry, it's probably best to move on from Marshall and lean on the team's young receivers. -- Rich Cimini

AFC NORTH

The Ravens will lose two starters on defense, which has long been the strength of the team. Outside linebacker Elvis Dumervil will get cut to free up $6 million in much-needed salary-cap room, and nose tackle Brandon Williams will leave in free agency after another team gives him a deal similar to the one signed last year by Giants defensive tackle Damon Harrison ($24 million guaranteed). The Ravens are expected to address the need for a pass-rusher early in the draft, and Baltimore can move promising second-year defensive lineman Michael Pierce into Williams' spot. -- Jamison Hensley

The Bengals will not be able to re-sign both Kevin Zeitler and Andrew Whitworth, meaning their offensive line will take a huge hit. The Bengals will need either Cedric Ogbuehi or Jake Fisher to step up as they enter the third year of their careers. With another big draft class likely on the way, expect at least one new offensive lineman to be in the mix. -- Katherine Terrell

The Browns will release Robert Griffin III and try to sign Tyrod Taylor. Griffin played better in his final two games, but didn't do enough to warrant another year under Hue Jackson. Jackson will instead turn to Taylor, who protected the ball, stayed healthy and played better than he's given credit for in Buffalo. -- Pat McManamon

The Steelers will add at least one more viable pass-catcher for Ben Roethlisberger's arsenal. Antonio Brown has been the only stable option throughout 2016, and while Martavis Bryant will return from suspension, he must prove he can be trusted. The Steelers will pair Brown and slot receiver Eli Rogers with a shiny-new draft pick unless Sammie Coates returns strongly from an injury-plagued season. -- Jeremy Fowler

AFC SOUTH

Brock Osweiler won't enter training camp as the starting quarterback. Though the Texans still have $16 million tied up in Osweiler, his play for much of his first season in Houston demonstrated he is not the quarterback to lead the team further in the playoffs. Though the Texans don't have much financial flexibility to sign another starter during the offseason, they will likely draft another QB. Tom Savage is another option to start, though he did not shine in his three games of play this season. Houston will probably end up keeping Osweiler because it doesn't have anything to gain financially by cutting him, but he could be the league's most expensive backup quarterback next season. -- Sarah Barshop

The Colts will not re-sign linebacker Erik Walden, who led the team in sacks with 11 this season. General manager Ryan Grigson proved with Jerrell Freeman last offseason that he'll go only so far financially when it comes to re-signing free agents. Walden just happened to nearly double his career high in sacks during his contract year, which will likely increase his value on the free-agent market. The Colts have to get younger on defense, and Walden will be 32 years old next season. -- Mike Wells

The Jaguars will not bring tight end Julius Thomas back. He has been a disappointment since signing a five-year, $46 million ($24 million guaranteed) contract in March 2015 and has missed 11 games in two seasons due to various injuries. He does have nine touchdown catches, but the Jaguars have him catching short passes and trying to turn up field and break tackles when he's more successful down the field and on seam routes. Jacksonville didn't miss him when he was out of the lineup for the final four games. He also has the fourth-highest cap figure ($8.3 million) in 2017. -- Mike DiRocco

The Titans will have two new starting cornerbacks. Defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau might not love relying on rookies at the spot, but Tennessee needs an influx of better players who can cover outside. Maybe 2016 fifth-rounder LeShaun Sims can earn a spot. But the Titans would be well-served to spend draft and free-agency resources to revamp the position to such a degree that the team has two newcomers in the lineup. -- Paul Kuharsky

AFC WEST

Change is coming to Denver's offensive line and no position in the starting five is without a question mark. Center Matt Paradis is the only guarantee to return as a starter, but he's scheduled to have surgery on both hips this offseason. The other four spots could all be in flux, especially at tackle, where Russell Okung and Donald Stephenson both underperformed after the Broncos signed both in free agency last March. Okung has a $1 million option bonus due in March that would kick in the final four years of his contract and guarantee him $21 million, so he's not expected to receive that bonus. Stephenson, too, will have his 2017 base salary of $4 million guaranteed if he's on the roster March 13 and beyond, so the Broncos will give a long look to that decision as well. -- Jeff Legwold

The Chiefs will add a running back to compete for playing time. Unless Jamaal Charles demonstrates he can be the same back he was before his most recent torn ACL, the Chiefs will draft a fast, versatile back. Their limitations in the backfield, particularly in not having someone who could outrun defenders, were on display this season without Charles. That's in part why Tyreek Hill played some out of the backfield late in the season. -- Adam Teicher

The Raiders will let Matt McGloin walk in free agency. Earth-shattering prediction for a backup quarterback? Well, it represents a tectonic shift, at least, in the streets of Silver and Blackdom in that McGloin has been in Oakland since 2013 and has started seven games. But after he was ineffective and banged up at Denver, the Raiders rolled with rookie Connor Cook in their playoff game at Houston, signaling the team is ready to go with Cook as Derek Carr's backup going forward. Especially since McGloin had been the highest-paid QB on the roster at more than $2.5 million in base salary in 2016, and Carr, rehabbing from his broken right leg, is in line for a huge extension this offseason. -- Paul Gutierrez

The Chargers will move on from cornerback Brandon Flowers. The team can save $9 million in cash by releasing Flowers, who missed the last six games of the 2016 season due to lingering concussion issues and could be contemplating retirement. The Chargers have two Pro Bowl cornerbacks in Casey Hayward and Jason Verrett, along with improved depth in Craig Mager, Trovon Reed and Trevor Williams, making 30-year-old Flowers expendable. -- Eric D. Williams