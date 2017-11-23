NFL Nation reporters assess the biggest injuries across the league for Week 12.

AFC EAST

Wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin did not practice on Wednesday and is considered day-to-day as he returns from a knee injury that resulted in him being carted to the locker room last week against the Chargers. Coach Sean McDermott said Benjamin avoided ligament damage on the play, but his status for Sunday's game in Kansas City is uncertain. Benjamin has played less than four quarters with Tyrod Taylor since being acquired in an Oct. 31 trade, so expectations should be low if he does suit up. -- Mike Rodak

Quarterback Jay Cutler is in concussion protocol this week and is expected to miss his second start of the season. Matt Moore is getting first-team reps in practice and has a tough assignment looming against the reigning Super Bowl champion Patriots. Miami will be significant underdogs this weekend no matter who's under center. -- James Walker

Wide receiver Chris Hogan (shoulder), starting right tackle Marcus Cannon (ankle), special-teams captain Matthew Slater (hamstring), starting defensive tackle Malcom Brown (ankle) and center David Andrews (illness) all missed last week's win over the Raiders in Mexico City, which puts their status under the spotlight for this week's divisional matchup against the Dolphins. Hogan was injured on Oct. 29 and a possible return was anticipated in the four-to-six-week range; so he is still another week or so away from being expected to return. -- Mike Reiss

There's a good chance the Jets will be without running back Matt Forte (knee) for the second straight game. He hasn't participated in a football activity in nearly three weeks. That he wasn't able to practice after last week's bye raises a red flag. The Jets will lean on Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire if Forte can't play. Cornerback Morris Claiborne (foot), who couldn't finish the last game, is trending toward starting on Sunday against the Panthers. -- Rich Cimini

AFC NORTH

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley remains in the concussion protocol after missing last week's game in Green Bay, but he has a shot at returning for Monday night's game against the Texans. Right tackle Austin Howard didn't practice on Wednesday because of an undisclosed injury. The Ravens can't afford to be weak on the edges against pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney, who has eight sacks this season. -- Jamison Hensley

The Bengals could be getting linebacker Kevin Minter and cornerback Adam Jones back this week after both participated fully in practice, a good sign they'll be able to go by the end of the week. That's particularly timely, because cornerback Darqueze Dennard did not practice on Wednesday and William Jackson III, who missed last week's game, is still limited. -- Katherine Terrell

The defensive end tandem of Emmanuel Ogbah and Myles Garrett was very effective the past two games. Both players applied good outside pressure, and neither could be double-teamed with the other opposite. But Ogbah was lost for the season with a broken foot last week, and his replacement (Carl Nassib) is not nearly as effective as a rusher. The ripple effect means Garrett can expect consistent double-teams for the rest of the season. -- Pat McManamon

The Steelers want to get back two key players -- safety Mike Mitchell (ankle) and tight end Vance McDonald (ankle) -- for the stretch run. Mitchell is expected to return in full after a 10-day layoff, and while McDonald is hopeful, he also has battled back from a recent knee bone bruise, so his lower half needs the rest. Safety Robert Golden and tight end Jesse James performed well in their absence against Tennessee. Cornerback Joe Haden (fibula) is hoping to get back within the next month. -- Jeremy Fowler

AFC SOUTH

Receiver Will Fuller V, who missed last week's game against the Cardinals with a cracked rib, did not practice on Wednesday. Coach Bill O'Brien said Fuller's status for Monday night against the Ravens is "touch and go," but it seems unlikely the receiver will be cleared to play, even with a long week. -- Sarah Barshop

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett is still in the concussion protocol. The Colts, despite Brissett's status, believe he'll start against Tennessee on Sunday. Coach Chuck Pagano said Brissett, barring any kind of setback, will participate in contact practice on Thursday, then see an independent neurologist on Friday to get clearance to play against the Titans. Scott Tolzien will start if Brissett, who suffered the concussion against Pittsburgh on Nov. 12, doesn't get cleared for the game. -- Mike Wells

Right tackle Jermey Parnell has missed the past two games with a knee injury, and it's not looking good for his return this week, either. He was at least doing some work off to the side earlier in the week, which is an encouraging sign. He has been the Jaguars' best offensive lineman this season, especially as a run-blocker. Josh Wells has struggled as a replacement, particularly as a run-blocker, but the Jaguars are being careful with Parnell. They want him as healthy as possible for the stretch run, so it could be another week before he gets on the field. -- Mike DiRocco

The Titans have no players on their injury report, which is a rarity for this time of year. "That might be a first for me," coach Mike Mularkey said. Marcus Mariota certainly will be healthier than he was in Week 6, when he played on an iffy hamstring. -- Cameron Wolfe

AFC WEST

Outside linebacker Shane Ray (wrist/ankle) was held out of Wednesday's practice. He is a significant question mark for Sunday's game in Oakland. Ray missed the first six games of the season after having wrist surgery during training camp. He played in the past four games and had his first sack of the season in last week's loss to the Bengals. However, Ray also injured his ankle in the same game -- though he initially pointed to his right knee when he limped off the field -- and left after 38 snaps. The Raiders have surrendered just 14 sacks this season to opposing defenses, so if Ray isn't in the lineup, it will be more difficult for the Broncos to get Von Miller free in the pass rush. Miller had a sack against the Raiders earlier this season during a 16-10 victory in Week 4 -- which was Denver's last win. -- Jeff Legwold

Wide receiver Albert Wilson, who has an injured hamstring, returned to practice on a limited basis on Wednesday after missing the past two games. That gives him a chance to play on Sunday against the Bills, which would help a struggling passing attack. He's the team's second-leading wide receiver with 17 catches and two touchdowns. The Chiefs are 0-3 in games he has missed this season. -- Adam Teicher

Travis Benjamin could be out for Thursday's game against the Cowboys due to an abdominal strain that he suffered against the Bills last week. Benjamin has been the Chargers' most consistent vertical threat and also is the punt returner. Coach Anthony Lynn said if Benjamin can't play, rookie Desmond King would take over punt return duties. -- Eric D. Williams

Cornerback David Amerson has dealt with a concussion, a shoulder injury and a foot ailment this season and has not played or practiced since Oct. 19. "I'm trying to get there, man," Amerson said Tuesday. "Obviously, it's frustrating for me. I've never dealt with any injury that's ever kept me out of games, but we've just got to stick to the plan and I've got to get back on the field." Amerson spent Wednesday's practice on a side field, working with a trainer. In his absence, rookie safety Obi Melifonwu started at left cornerback on Sunday in Mexico City and had a rough go of it against Tom Brady. If Amerson is still out against the Broncos this weekend, at least Melifonwu would face Paxton Lynch instead of Brady. -- Paul Gutierrez

NFC EAST

The Cowboys won't have Sean Lee for a second straight game, and the bet is they won't see him until Dec. 10 against the Giants because of a hamstring strain. But the team expects to have Tyron Smith against the Chargers. Smith missed the past two games because of a groin strain, but he has been able to go through the light practices this week because of the quick turnaround from Sunday to Thursday. Smith went through a fairly involved rehab session before the loss to Philadelphia and had moments where you could see he did not have the explosion off the snap. While it is a short time to get ready for the rest of the team, the three days of light practice and rehab should help Smith quite a bit. -- Todd Archer

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard surprisingly missed last week's game against the Chiefs with migraines. He hasn't practiced this week. But he's listed as questionable for Thursday night's game against Washington, and he made the trip to Maryland. It could come down to how he feels on Thursday morning. He's the Giants' No. 1 receiver right now when healthy. -- Jordan Raanan

Kicker Jake Elliott remains in concussion protocol, but coach Doug Pederson sounds optimistic that he'll play Sunday against the Bears. Elliott exited last week's game against the Cowboys in the first half, forcing linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill into emergency kicking duties. The Eagles have the option of activating Caleb Sturgis (hip flexor) off the injured list or signing a free-agent kicker, but the feeling as of now is that won't be necessary. -- Tim McManus

Left tackle Trent Williams is one of 11 players listed as questionable for Thursday's game, but the early guess is that he won't play. It's hard to tell with Williams, because he'll play through a lot, and the fact that he wasn't ruled out is a good sign. However, he's having a hard time playing on his damaged knee coming off normal rest. Suiting up again four days later will be difficult. Inside linebacker Martrell Spaight was in a walking boot this week because of an ankle injury, and he might not play; if he can't, the Redskins will have to start Zach Vigil, who they cut this summer but re-signed a week ago. -- John Keim

NFC NORTH

The Bears are dealing with a ton of injuries, particularly on defense. Linebackers Danny Trevathan (calf) and Leonard Floyd (knee) and defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (knee) all missed practice on Wednesday. Trevathan and Floyd are unlikely to play against the Eagles. Hicks' status will be updated later in the week. On offense, wide receiver Dontrelle Inman is nursing a sore groin, but tight end Dion Sims (illness) did return on a limited basis. -- Jeff Dickerson

Returner is going to be a potential issue for the Lions on Thanksgiving, with Jamal Agnew (knee) and Dwayne Washington (hip) unlikely to play against the Vikings. That could leave TJ Jones, Golden Tate and Ameer Abdullah as potential kick and punt returners for Detroit. Agnew has been dynamic as a returner this year; he is the only player in the league with two punt returns for touchdowns. Ezekiel Ansah (back) has been limited in practice, so his status will be something to watch Thursday for Detroit. -- Michael Rothstein

Clay Matthews finally broke his five-game streak without a sack last week, then dropped out with a groin injury. That injury could keep him out Sunday night against the Steelers. Matthews said it will be a game-time decision. "It's one of those things that we may not want to push it as well and set myself back," he said. -- Rob Demovsky

The players who sustained injuries against the Rams -- Xavier Rhodes, Mackensie Alexander and Emmanuel Lamur -- were all full participants in the final practice before the Vikings' Thanksgiving matchup with the Lions. The final injury report also indicated full participation from Mike Remmers, who has not played since exiting in the first five minutes of Week 8's game against the Browns. Remmers, Andrew Sendejo (groin/hamstring) and Brian Robison (lower back) are listed as questionable. -- Courtney Cronin

NFC SOUTH

The biggest injury concern continues to be running back Devonta Freeman, who remains in the concussion protocol. Freeman missed last week's game against Seattle after being knocked out of the Dallas game the week prior. The word is that Freeman feels like he's ready to return, but it's not up to him. He has to go through the process and seems highly unlikely to play against Tampa Bay this week. The Falcons have to think long term in this situation, since this is Freeman's second concussion in three months and third with the team. Tevin Coleman will continue to be the primary back until Freeman returns. -- Vaughn McClure

There's really no doubt that Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen (foot) will return to face the Jets. The question is whether Pro Bowl center Ryan Kalil can play. Kalil said his injured neck that has kept him out of eight games feels as good as it has all season, and he is hopeful to play. Coach Ron Rivera wasn't as definitive, but Kalil is trending upward. -- David Newton

Starting cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore and Ken Crawley did not participate in full-team drills on Wednesday, though Crawley was present at the start of practice. Lattimore is dealing with the ankle injury that knocked him out of last week's game against Washington, and Crawley has a new abdomen injury. It's still too early to predict whether they'll play Sunday in Los Angeles, but obviously, having both is vital against the Rams' potent offense. Lattimore has been playing like one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL this year -- and the Saints allowed more than 300 yards and three touchdown passes in last week's 34-31 win over the Redskins after Lattimore went down in the first quarter. On a more positive note, Saints linebacker A.J. Klein and safety Kenny Vaccaro both appear poised to return from injuries this week. -- Mike Triplett

Vernon Hargreaves III is now going on his second week of missing practice due to a hamstring injury, which could mean Ryan Smith gets the start on the outside again. Hargreaves has experience against Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu, whereas Smith, a second-year player who didn't play a single snap on defense last year, does not. Meanwhile, defensive end Robert Ayers is in the concussion protocol, as is left guard Evan Smith. Evan Smith has rotated with Kevin Pamphile for much of the season, so that loss wouldn't impact them nearly as much as losing a guy responsible for rattling Matt Ryan. -- Jenna Laine

NFC WEST

Wide receiver John Brown isn't expected to play Sunday, but he hasn't yet been ruled out with turf toe. He didn't practice on Wednesday, and on a radio appearance Tuesday night, coach Bruce Arians said he doesn't expect Brown to play. If Brown can't go, the Cardinals will be without their third- and fourth-most targeted receivers, leaving quarterback Blaine Gabbert with three of the Cards' top five most-targeted receivers as options. -- Josh Weinfuss

The injury list was long on Wednesday, with 12 players on it. Wide receiver Robert Woods (shoulder) is already expected to be out, so the two big names to watch are cornerbacks Kayvon Webster and Nickell Robey-Coleman. Webster remains in concussion protocol, and Robey-Coleman is nursing a thigh injury. Coach Sean McVay said the Rams are "taking it one day at a time" with Webster and Robey-Coleman. If they can't go, Blake Countess and Troy Hill will likely fill in alongside primary cornerback Trumaine Johnson. -- Alden Gonzalez

Free safety Adrian Colbert had surgery on his thumb during the team's bye. He is now more than a week removed from that procedure. The Niners hope he'll be able to play Sunday against Seattle, perhaps with a large wrap to protect the thumb. General manager John Lynch called that a "long shot" on Tuesday, but he wasn't ready to put anything past Colbert. Colbert's status is important, considering he's the third starter the team has employed at the position just in the past month, and the promising rookie could use every snap he can get as he develops. Without him, the 49ers have little depth to lean on, which could mean big things for Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. -- Nick Wagoner

Already without Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor, the secondary suffered another injury when rookie cornerback Shaquill Griffin was knocked out of Monday night's game after two plays due to a concussion. The short week will make it even harder for Griffin to be cleared in time for Sunday's game at San Francisco, in which case, Byron Maxwell will again take over at right cornerback. The Seahawks also lost running back Mike Davis on Monday to a groin injury that will likely sideline him against the 49ers, coach Pete Carroll said. The potentially good news? Left guard Luke Joeckel has a chance to return this week after missing the past five games following arthroscopic knee surgery. The offensive line could use him, especially with right guard Oday Aboushi out this week due to a separated shoulder. -- Brady Henderson