NFL Nation reporters assess the biggest injuries across the league for Week 16.

AFC East | AFC North| AFC South | AFC West

NFC East | NFC North | NFC South | NFC West

AFC EAST

Wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin officially did not practice Wednesday and spent the start of the session working with the strength and conditioning staff. Coach Sean McDermott praised Benjamin for his toughness in battling through a torn meniscus he suffered on Nov. 19. Benjamin missed two games with the injury and has been clearly limited in two games since returning. It is unlikely he misses a big game Sunday at New England, but he is clearly hampered. -- Mike Rodak

Receiver DeVante Parker did not practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury he suffered last week against the Bills. Miami will need all its weapons as a 10-point underdog against the Chiefs. Parker hasn't lived up to expectations but remains capable of making big plays. -- James Walker

With Rex Burkhead (knee) unlikely to play against the Bills and fellow running back James White limited in practice with an ankle injury, the door is open for Mike Gillislee to return to the 46-man game-day roster on Sunday for the first time since Oct. 29. Elsewhere, wide receiver Chris Hogan (shoulder) was a surprise scratch in last week's win over the Steelers and he remains limited in practice. It wouldn't be a surprise if he gets more time to recover. -- Mike Reiss

Defensive end Leonard Williams, who suffered a concussion last Sunday, remains in the protocol. He hasn't missed a game in three seasons, but this decision is out of his hands. The Jets could be hurting on the defensive line, especially with Muhammad Wilkerson's status up in the air. Wilkerson is healthy, but he could be held out due to a coach's decision. -- Rich Cimini

AFC NORTH

Wide receiver Jeremy Maclin is a big question mark after he missed two practices with an ankle injury. Offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg described Maclin's status as day-to-day. If Maclin is sidelined, Chris Moore will replace him as the team's No. 2 receiver. Moore has 15 catches for 213 yards and two touchdowns. -- Jamison Hensley

Running back Joe Mixon and cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick were able to practice on Wednesday, another step forward in clearing the concussion protocol. They have both missed the past two games with concussions. Mixon seems more likely to play than Kirkpatrick since he progressed to a limited amount of work last Friday. -- Katherine Terrell

The Browns placed safety Derrick Kindred on IR this week. Starting corner Jamar Taylor did not practice Wednesday with a foot issue. And nickelback Briean Boddy-Calhoun is limited. In some weeks the secondary issue would be a prime concern, but with the Browns facing rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in Chicago, Cleveland defensive coordinator Gregg Williams might be able to adjust and still contain the Bears' offense. -- Pat McManamon

Cornerback Joe Haden expects to return to the lineup Monday against the Texans after a five-week layoff due to a fibula injury. Haden said he felt ready to play after rigorous running/cutting sessions on Monday and Tuesday. "I honestly felt coming into today I was ready to go," Haden said. Tight end Vance McDonald (shoulder) hopes to feel like Haden by the end of the practice week. -- Jeremy Fowler

AFC SOUTH

T.J. Yates will start at quarterback for the second week in a row, as Tom Savage is still in the concussion protocol. Coach Bill O'Brien said he's not ready to rule Savage out for the remaining two games, but that the quarterback is "a ways off" from returning. -- Sarah Barshop

Receiver Donte Moncrief's absence isn't about hurting the Colts' chances to beat the Ravens because Indianapolis has already been eliminated from making the playoffs. Moncrief's continued listing on the injury report makes the already-dwindling odds of him being re-signed during the offseason even less likely. He has missed the past two games with an ankle injury and was listed on the injury report Wednesday. Moncrief has always had the tools to be the Colts' best all-around receiver, but he has consistently underachieved this season, the last year of his rookie contract. Moncrief has only 26 receptions for 391 yards and two touchdowns in 2017. -- Mike Wells

Marqise Lee, the Jaguars' leading receiver, was wearing a protective boot on his sprained right ankle in the locker room on Wednesday, and his status for Sunday's game at San Francisco is uncertain. However, coach Doug Marrone said he's holding out hope that Lee can play. Jacksonville did get its No. 2 receiver back on the practice field, though. Allen Hurns hadn't practiced since suffering a sprained ankle against the Chargers on Nov. 12. If Hurns can return, that will help the Jaguars overcome Lee's potential absence. -- Mike DiRocco

Logan Ryan (ankle) and LeShaun Sims (hamstring) -- two of the Titans' top three cornerbacks -- are dealing with injuries that leave them uncertain for Sunday's game against the Rams. Ryan didn't practice on Wednesday and is day-to-day after suffering the injury in last week's loss to the 49ers. Sims will have an MRI on his hamstring after injuring it during Wednesday's practice. Cornerback is a position where the Titans aren't incredibly deep, so it could present an opportunity for the Rams' passing attack to have a big day. -- Cameron Wolfe

AFC WEST

The Broncos haven't decided whether Brock Osweiler or Paxton Lynch will start at quarterback Sunday against Washington. Coach Vance Joseph said he'd be willing to wait until the week is out before he makes a call. The issue -- despite Osweiler's top-shelf effort in last week's win over the Colts -- is how Lynch's ankle holds up in practice. "It's definitely about how ready Paxton would be on Sunday," Joseph said after Wednesday's practice. Lynch has played in just one game this season between a shoulder injury he suffered in the preseason and an ankle injury he suffered Nov. 26 against the Raiders. Wednesday was his first practice since the loss to Oakland. -- Jeff Legwold

When the Chiefs practice at their indoor facility with its artificial playing surface, linebacker Tamba Hali gets the day off to protect his ailing knee. Such was the case on Wednesday, when Hali didn't practice. But Hali will likely be available for Sunday's game against the Dolphins on the natural grass surface at Arrowhead Stadium. Since being activated from the physically unable to perform list in November, Hali has played every game on grass despite a limited amount of practice time during the week. -- Adam Teicher

Both bookend tackles, Russell Okung (groin) and Joe Barksdale (hip), did not practice Wednesday. The Chargers have done a good job of protecting quarterback Philip Rivers this season and face the 5-9 Jets on the road in Week 16. If the Chargers are to keep their playoff hopes alive, Okung and Barksdale need to find a way to make it onto the field Sunday. Coach Anthony Lynn described both players as day-to-day. -- Eric D. Williams

With the Raiders playing Monday night at Philadelphia, the extra day off should serve receiver Amari Cooper well. After missing two of the past three games with a sprained left ankle he suffered in Week 12 and then re-injured two weeks ago, Cooper was in the locker room on Tuesday with nary a limp. Then again, you have to wonder whether the Raiders, who could be eliminated from the playoff race before taking the field on Christmas Day, simply shut Cooper down for the year. Take away his 11 catches for 210 yards and two touchdowns against Kansas City in Week 7, and Cooper has just 31 catches for 289 yards and three TDs in 11 games. Talk about the need for a do-over. -- Paul Gutierrez

NFC EAST

While the Cowboys will be buoyed by the return of running back Ezekiel Elliott from a six-game suspension, they could be without Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith against Seattle. Smith was unable to finish last week's game at Oakland and did not practice Wednesday with a sprained lateral collateral ligament in his knee. It would be his third missed game due to injury this season, matching a career high. If Smith can't play, Byron Bell would start at left tackle. Elliott went through normal turns in his return to the practice field Wednesday for the first time since Nov. 3. -- Todd Archer

Safety Landon Collins is back where he was last week, missing practice Wednesday with an ankle injury. He admitted that this time it's probably best for him to shut it down for the season after starting and failing to make it through the first half last week against the Eagles. But that's still not the way he's thinking. Collins wants to play. It's hard to see it happening this time, however, given the way last week unfolded. -- Jordan Raanan

Slot corner Patrick Robinson remains in concussion protocol, per coach Doug Pederson. He has been a key to the secondary's success this season. Robinson's presence would be missed if he can't play on Christmas Day against Oakland, though getting him ready for the postseason is the most important thing. Left guard Stefen Wisniewski (ankle) is progressing but remains day-to-day. Chance Warmack fared pretty well in Wisniewski's absence against the Giants last week. -- Tim McManus

Linebacker Zach Brown missed practice with an Achilles/toe/hamstring issue after being unable to play last week. There's a chance he'll return for Sunday's game against the Broncos, but he has also been banged up for a long time and it was no coincidence that once the playoffs were shot, he sat out. The same was true with left tackle Trent Williams, who is now unlikely to play in the final two games because of his knee issue. Instead, chances are Williams will undergo surgery next week. -- John Keim

NFC NORTH

Guard Josh Sitton was the only player to sit out Wednesday's practice. After suffering an ankle injury last week at Ford Field, Sitton is a question mark for the final two games. His future is also in flux. The Bears hold an $8 million option on Sitton for 2018 -- a hefty price tag for a player who turns 32 in June. Rookie tight end Adam Shaheen, who was inactive last week due to a chest injury, was limited on Wednesday. Safety Adrian Amos is now fully recovered from a hamstring injury and had full participation in practice. -- Jeff Dickerson

The biggest concern has to be center Travis Swanson, who was sidelined for a fourth straight practice after suffering a concussion in a win over Tampa Bay. It's his second concussion in as many seasons; the one he had last year kept him out of the final five games, including the playoffs. If Swanson is out again, Graham Glasgow will continue to fill in at center. Right guard T.J. Lang missed practice, too, but has missed early practices and rebounded to play Sundays throughout the season. The other player to watch is running back Theo Riddick, who practiced Wednesday but is coming off a wrist injury he suffered against the Bears. -- Michael Rothstein

Who's going to rush the passer? Maybe not Clay Matthews or Nick Perry. The starting outside linebackers both were DNPs on Wednesday -- Matthews because of a hamstring injury and Perry with both an ankle and shoulder issue. They joined receiver Davante Adams (concussion) and guard Jahri Evans (knee) on the sideline. -- Rob Demovsky

Left tackle Riley Reiff returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since injuring his ankle at Carolina. The Vikings' only nonparticipant was cornerback Tramaine Brock, who injured his foot in Week 15. A handful of players who were able to play against the Bengals despite lingering injuries -- tight end Kyle Rudolph (ankle), offensive tackle Mike Remmers (lower back) and center Pat Elflein (shoulder) -- were still practicing in a limited capacity Wednesday, but their presence on the injury report shouldn't be a great deal of concern. Rudolph said he felt "a lot better" than he did this time last week as the Vikings practiced outside in preparation for Saturday's single-digit forecast in Green Bay. Receiver Jarius Wright (ankle), safety Andrew Sendejo (ankle) and cornerback Mackensie Alexander (ribs) were also limited in practice. -- Courtney Cronin

NFC SOUTH

Coach Dan Quinn downplayed the ankle injury that kept Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones from practicing on Wednesday. However, any time Jones shows up on the injury report, there has to be a level of concern. Jones' injury was actually listed as both an ankle and wrist issue following Monday night's win over Tampa Bay. Jones is so explosive with his speed, so any type of foot injury that could limit that is worth monitoring as Sunday's matchup with the Saints approaches. And it's fair to wonder if the wrist injury could affect his ability to catch the ball. But Jones hasn't missed any games this season despite dealing with nagging injuries here and there. -- Vaughn McClure

Outside linebacker Shaq Thompson has missed the past two games with a foot injury, but coach Ron Rivera is optimistic Thompson will be ready for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay. That would be big news for a team that will be missing outside linebacker Thomas Davis, suspended by the NFL for targeting Green Bay wide receiver Davante Adams. -- David Newton

The worst injury news of the week was already delivered when linebacker A.J. Klein was placed on injured reserve with a groin injury. Klein has been a great asset for the revamped defense as both a playmaker and signal-caller. Fortunately, the Saints have good veteran depth at the position with Manti Te'o and Craig Robertson. The biggest injury question mark is whether standout right guard Larry Warford can play after suffering a concussion last week. Warford did not practice Wednesday, leaving his status in doubt. The other two veteran guards, Andrus Peat and Senio Kelemete, were both limited in practice. -- Mike Triplett

Of the 10 players who suffered injuries against the Falcons on Monday night, four were placed on injured reserve. Wide receiver DeSean Jackson didn't practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury, and tight end Cameron Brate was limited with a knee/hip injury. Considering the loss of O.J. Howard, there's a lot more riding on Brate now. Defensive end Robert Ayers has a stinger in his shoulder and did not participate, and cornerback Ryan Smith has an ankle injury that limited him. -- Jenna Laine

NFC WEST

The best way to choose the biggest injury question this week will be to throw a dart at the list. Eleven players didn't practice Wednesday because of injuries. Karlos Dansby and Josh Bynes are the most important to watch because if neither can play Sunday, Arizona will be down to two healthy inside linebackers: Deone Bucannon and Haason Reddick. Reddick has been taking snaps at outside linebacker, as well. Another player to watch closely is running back Kerwynn Williams, who missed practice with a quad and ribs injury. If he can't play, the Cardinals will have a skeleton backfield. -- Josh Weinfuss

Greg Zuerlein, the NFL's best kicker this season, was placed on injured reserve Sunday with a back injury, ending his season just two weeks before the playoffs. Zuerlein, who had just been named to his first Pro Bowl on Tuesday, is set to have surgery Thursday morning to repair a herniated disk -- a procedure that typically comes with a 12-week recovery process. Zuerlein had been pushing through a sore back for a significant chunk of this season, coach Sean McVay said, and the disk flared up on him while he slept the night before last Sunday's game in Seattle. The Rams were surprised he was even able to play. They tried out about 10 kickers at their facility earlier Wednesday and wound up signing Sam Ficken, originally an undrafted free agent out of Penn State. -- Alden Gonzalez

The Niners were surprised when free safety Adrian Colbert reported concussion symptoms after last week's game against Tennessee. Now, Colbert is in the concussion protocol and his status for Sunday against Jacksonville is up in the air. Colbert had just returned from a thumb injury, but without him, the 49ers are very thin in terms of safety depth. Believe it or not, Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles has been one of the most productive signal-callers in the league over the past three weeks, and if Colbert can't go, the middle of the field becomes ripe for Bortles' picking. -- Nick Wagoner

Coach Pete Carroll sounded optimistic that linebacker K.J. Wright will clear the concussion protocol this week after missing the blowout loss to the Rams. Bobby Wagner played in that game despite a bad hamstring that was clearly limiting him. Carroll said Wagner made it through without the injury worsening, so there's a good chance the Seahawks will have both of their Pro Bowl linebackers against the Cowboys. Good timing with Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott returning from his six-game suspension. -- Brady Henderson