The biggest offseason need for all 32 NFL teams

From filling roster holes in free agency and the draft to overhauling entire units and schemes, NFL Nation reporters assess the biggest offseason need for all 32 teams.

AFC EAST

Fix the NFL's 29th-ranked offense

This starts with quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who likely will be replaced before next season. But the Bills also must consider whether Rick Dennison is the right fit at offensive coordinator after questionable playcalling at various points throughout the season. The team must find a way to get more out of Kelvin Benjamin and 2017 second-round pick Zay Jones at wide receiver, and from their running game when LeSean McCoy is not on the field. Scoring three points in a playoff loss was not acceptable, and changes will be in store for Buffalo. -- Mike Rodak

Get the offensive line some help

The Dolphins might need as many as three new starters for 2018. Both guard positions are wide-open, and starting right tackle Ja'Wuan James, who suffered a season-ending hamstring injury, is due approximately $9 million in a fifth-year option that is not guaranteed. -- ESPN.com staff

Add depth at linebacker (and find the next Jimmy Garoppolo)

The Patriots have pieced things together in their front seven this season, but it's hard to imagine they will enter 2018 without a significant change at their off-the-line linebacker spot, given Dont'a Hightower's injury history and the struggles they've had personnel-wise behind him. Meanwhile, after feeling they had taken things as far as they could with Garoppolo, the Patriots have to look hard at the next succession plan behind Tom Brady, who will be 41 years old when next season starts. -- Mike Reiss

Find a solution at quarterback

The Jets got a nice season out of Josh McCown, but he's a 38-year-old free agent and undecided on whether he wants to continue playing. The Jets need a young signal-caller who can grow with the franchise, something they've had only in short spans over the past 40 years. Look for them to address the need by adding a veteran (perhaps re-signing McCown) and drafting a quarterback (Josh Allen is a possibility). They have drafted 11 quarterbacks since 2000, including current players Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty, neither of whom is considered starting material. -- Rich Cimini

AFC NORTH

Add offensive playmakers

The Ravens desperately need a wide receiver and a tight end who can deliver game-changing plays. Baltimore ranked last in plays of 20 yards or more (37) and touchdowns of 20 yards or more (five). The Ravens did no favors for Joe Flacco last offseason when they didn't draft an offensive skill position player and added only wide receiver Jeremy Maclin and running back Danny Woodhead in free agency. Seahawks tight end and pending free agent Jimmy Graham and Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson (if Green Bay cuts him) could provide a jolt to a Baltimore offense that finished No. 27 in the NFL this season. -- Jamison Hensley

Address issues along the offensive line

The offensive line actually played better down the stretch, despite being forced to slot left guard Clint Boling at left tackle after losing several starters throughout the season. The Bengals never really addressed their offensive line after losing Pro Bowlers Kevin Zeitler and Andrew Whitworth to free agency last offseason, which was a serious mistake. They parted ways with offensive line coach Paul Alexander, and now they should address every part of the unit. Everybody but Boling should be considered for potential replacement. -- Katherine Terrell

Find a solution at quarterback

No reason this year should be any different from the 18 before it. The Browns will bring back DeShone Kizer, but they also have a golden chance to strengthen the position by adding a veteran such as Alex Smith, whom the Chiefs could trade, and with the draft's first overall pick. The Browns simply cannot let any opportunity pass by. -- Pat McManamon

Address the need at inside linebacker

This assumes Ben Roethlisberger will continue his momentum of quality play and log at least one more season, which is hardly a guarantee but makes sense. The middle of the defense is a bigger need right now. The Steelers thought about signing Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower before Ryan Shazier went out with a spinal injury. The uncertainty opposite Vince Williams forces the team to evaluate options at inside linebacker in the draft and free agency. -- Jeremy Fowler

AFC SOUTH

Bolster the offensive line

Three starters -- left tackle Chris Clark, left guard Xavier Su'a-Filo and right tackle Breno Giacomini -- are free agents, and center Nick Martin is recovering from ankle surgery for the second season in a row. Houston could bring Clark or Giacomini back to compete for a starting-tackle spot, but the team needs to either spend big on the line in free agency or hope a good tackle falls to them in the draft -- in which their first pick currently isn't until the third round. Greg Mancz, who played center in 2016 in place of Martin and filled in at guard last season, could open next season in Su'a-Filo's place. -- Sarah Barshop

Get quarterback Andrew Luck healthy

The Colts still need to find a head coach, but Luck proved he can lead a team when healthy no matter who the coach is. That was the case with former first-time head coach Chuck Pagano during Luck's first three seasons. The Colts were 11-5 in each of those seasons, made the playoffs every year and had undefeated AFC South records in two of those seasons. The Colts hope to have a better idea of Luck's health once he resumes throwing on a consistent basis after he spent about six weeks in the Netherlands doing training work on his surgically repaired right shoulder. A healthy Luck will ease the transition for any coach the Colts hire. -- Mike Wells

Figure out who will be the starting quarterback

Blake Bortles is under contract for $19.1 million, but did he do enough this season to convince Tom Coughlin he's the long-term answer? The Jaguars could opt to pursue free agent Kirk Cousins or see what Kansas City would like for Alex Smith. Or kick the tires on Eli Manning if he becomes available. The Jaguars' defense is elite, and the team is consistent quarterback play away from being a team that can compete for Super Bowls in the next three to five years. -- Mike DiRocco

Better development and scheme for Marcus Mariota

The 2017 Titans are already a success after winning their first playoff game since the 2003 season, but the main thing holding back Tennessee from being a championship contender is full utilization of Mariota's talented skill set and having that elevate the players around him. Mariota took a step back in Year 3 because of a combination of injuries, falling into bad habits such as poor footwork, and trying to make overly ambitious throws due to poor route combinations and precision. His accuracy and decision-making have been inconsistent as well. We've seen the best side of Mariota over the past few weeks with him taking control of the no-huddle and using his legs to extend plays. The Titans need to make true offseason scheme adjustments and/or find a QB specialist to help Mariota unlock his abilities more consistently. More speed on offense and upgrades to the interior of the offensive line also would help. Mariota already has the "it" factor to be a champion. -- Cameron Wolfe

AFC WEST

Find a solution at quarterback

Here is what John Elway said just two days after the Broncos closed out a 5-11 season: "For us to have a chance to get better, we've got to get better at [quarterback]." That could mean adding as many as three new QBs through free agency and the draft. Elway has promised not to leave any stone unturned, and the Broncos will coach the North team at the Senior Bowl, where Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield will be among the quarterbacks. But there will be so much upcoming change on the depth chart that Elway wouldn't even guarantee Paxton Lynch, the team's 2016 first-round pick, would be part of the plan. He would only say the Broncos would have "discussions" about Lynch's future after he lost back-to-back training camp battles to Trevor Siemian. -- Jeff Legwold

Strengthen the pass rush

The Chiefs finished in the bottom 10 in sacks (31) for the second straight season after being in the top six in each of the three previous seasons. Justin Houston's pass-rush production is down, Dee Ford was injured for much of the season and Tanoh Kpassagnon is still a developmental candidate. If Houston and Ford return to form and Kpassagnon develops as hoped, the Chiefs are fine here. But they can't afford to take that chance in 2018. -- Adam Teicher

Find a kicker

The Chargers had five players attempt extra points and used four kickers during the regular season, finishing with a league-low 67 percent field goal percentage. Nick Rose ended the season as the kicker, but while he has a strong leg, the Chargers likely will bring in competition, either through the draft or free agency. -- Eric D. Williams

Fill out Jon Gruden's coaching staff

Gruden, who will be reintroduced to Raider Nation on Tuesday, was last on a sideline in 2008. So his assistants need to have that much more of a connection with today's players. Here are several candidates who already have been linked to the potential staff -- Rams quarterbacks coach Greg Olson (offensive coordinator), former Bengals defensive coordinator Paul Guenther (defensive coordinator), Cowboys special-teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia (special-teams coordinator) and CBS analyst Rich Gannon (QB coach). -- Paul Gutierrez

NFC EAST

Add depth at linebacker and/or wide receiver

This will sort itself out in free agency to a degree, but the Cowboys need to find some linebacker help with Anthony Hitchens set to test the market and Sean Lee and Jaylon Smith as injury questions. They also have Damien Wilson going into the final year of his contract. Receiver will be a need whether they keep Dez Bryant or not. They have to get Dak Prescott some playmakers or adjust the scheme more to his style of play. Bryant is not the same consistent game-breaker he was three years ago, in part because of injuries but also because of scheme change. -- Todd Archer

Find a competent left tackle

Well, aside from hiring a new head coach -- which is pretty important -- the Giants need offensive linemen. Lots of them. Tackle/guard Justin Pugh, center Weston Richburg and guard D.J. Fluker are their best linemen, and they're all free agents. The line also wasn't especially good with them, mostly because this team desperately needs to do something at offensive tackle. To start, the Giants have to find a competent left tackle somewhere. It's mandatory this offseason. Not doing it last offseason contributed to Jerry Reese's firing. -- Jordan Raanan

Find a left tackle for Carson Wentz

Early word is that potential Hall of Famer Jason Peters is attempting a comeback from an ACL and MCL tear, but he's 35 years old, so a succession plan needs to be in place regardless. Lane Johnson has performed so well on the right side that the team could be hesitant to mess with a good thing. Then again, what's more important than protecting Wentz's blind side, especially when he's coming off injury? Second-year pro Halapoulivaati Vaitai has been OK in Peters' absence, but the Eagles need a rock-solid, long-term answer for one of the game's most critical positions. -- Tim McManus

Settle on a resolution at quarterback

That means finally getting something done with Kirk Cousins. He has played the past two years under the franchise tag, and, at some point, the Redskins need to know if he wants to be in Washington long term or not. The team could use the franchise tag again at $34.5 million or the transition tag at $28.8 million. It also could let him test the market. More than anything, both sides appear ready for this to be fully resolved. -- John Keim

NFC NORTH

Fill roster holes, especially at cornerback

Now that the Bears have hired Matt Nagy to be their next head coach, Chicago can turn its attention to filling roster holes, notably at cornerback. The Bears are in a tough spot with starters Kyle Fuller and Prince Amukamara both headed to free agency. They could re-sign one of them, but the Bears have depth issues at the position after former free-agent acquisition Marcus Cooper and former fourth-round pick Deiondre' Hall (now a safety) turned out to be busts. The Bears also have to find another starting outside linebacker to play opposite Leonard Floyd and increase the talent level at wide receiver. -- Jeff Dickerson

Find the right head coach

Before any other critical decisions can be made -- contract moves on Ezekiel Ansah, among others, for instance -- the Lions must settle on who will lead their team. Until that decision is made, Detroit is in a holding pattern as far as how to prepare for the draft and free agency. The Lions have needs to address: pass rush, running back, interior defensive line and maybe linebacker. But much of what they end up looking for there all goes back to who the head coach is and what schemes he and his coordinators choose to run. -- Michael Rothstein

A new direction on defense

That should come with a new defensive coordinator after nine years of Dom Capers. Sure, the Packers need an influx of talent on that side of the ball, and it should be new general manager Brian Gutekunst's focus in free agency and the draft, but there were so many communication and assignment breakdowns on defense in recent years, that whoever is in charge of it going forward must get that fixed. -- Rob Demovsky

Decide which QB to sign as the 2018 starter

The Vikings are rolling with Case Keenum right now, but come March, all three of their quarterbacks -- Keenum, Teddy Bridgewater and Sam Bradford -- are free agents. If offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur ends up getting hired in a place such as Arizona, does that mean he takes Keenum or Bradford with him? Will the Vikings go with Bridgewater as their starter of the future despite all that Keenum has exhibited this season? Bradford won't get the mega-deal he was eyeing before he hurt his left knee, but will the Vikings choose to sign him for a reduced price, or let him explore free agency? Those are several important questions that need answers in the next few months. -- Courtney Cronin

NFC SOUTH

Bolster the offensive line

The Falcons need to shore up the interior of the line next to Pro Bowl center Alex Mack. Veteran left guard Andy Levitre is average and saw his season end with a triceps injury, while right guard Wes Schweitzer, though extremely intelligent, is probably better as backup. The Falcons were fortunate enough to play with the same five starters during their Super Bowl run in 2016. Such hasn't been the case this season. -- Vaughn McClure

Find an elite wide receiver

Cam Newton has a solid offensive line, a Pro Bowl tight end in Greg Olsen and a dynamic running back in Christian McCaffrey. What Newton doesn't have is a dependable No. 1 wide receiver. Devin Funchess could develop into one and, to be fair, played the past month with a banged-up shoulder. But Newton needs more weapons around him to reach his full potential as a quarterback, as evidenced in Sunday's playoff loss to New Orleans. -- David Newton

Another boost in the front seven

The Saints did a great job this offseason, adding veteran defensive end Alex Okafor, veteran linebackers A.J. Klein and Manti Te'o and rookie outside linebacker Alex Anzalone to a much-improved front seven. But they still could use at least one more dynamic edge rusher, athletic outside linebacker or rotational pass-rushing tackle -- maybe all three. Especially since injuries are always a factor, as they showed this year with Anzalone, Okafor and Klein all winding up on injured reserve. That should be the top priority in the draft, along with a pass-catching tight end or receiver who can help their third-down issues. -- Mike Triplett

Find a pass-rusher

The Bucs had 22 sacks this season, the fewest in the league. They also went from having the top-ranked third-down defense in the league in 2016 (34.4 percent) to the worst in 2017 (48.1 percent). Defensive tackle Clinton McDonald will be a free agent. Chris Baker wasn't a fit as a starter there. Robert Ayers will be entering the final season of a three-year deal and will be 32 years old. Noah Spence is recovering from his second shoulder surgery, and they need some insurance. The Bucs need help here and lots of it. -- Jenna Laine

NFC WEST

Find a quarterback

The Cardinals don't have a quarterback on their roster, making it their most pressing offseason need. But they don't just need a quarterback -- they need a foundation at the position. That could mean drafting a rookie for the long term while signing or trading for a veteran bridge quarterback. That also could mean signing or trading for a quarterback who can be the answer for another five years while the franchise continues its search for the QB of the future. Whatever it is, the Cardinals need a signal-caller. -- Josh Weinfuss

Figure out what to do with notable pending free agents

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins, cornerback Trumaine Johnson, safety Lamarcus Joyner, outside linebacker Connor Barwin and center John Sullivan all can be free agents this offseason, which means the Rams will have some important decisions to make. The most likely to get an extension in this group is Joyner, though his price went up after an excellent season as a full-time player. The most likely to be franchised, perhaps with a transition tag, is Watkins. The 32-year-old Sullivan and 31-year-old Barwin are scheme fits, but they're in the back end of their respective careers. And Johnson, coming off back-to-back franchise tags, represents an intriguing dilemma of whether or not to pay him like a prime-time corner. Looming over all of them, though, is Aaron Donald, who's heading into the final year of his rookie contract and deserves to be the game's highest-paid defensive player. -- Alden Gonzalez

Build around Jimmy Garoppolo

That might be a general statement, but everything the Niners need has to be geared toward the thought of maximizing Garoppolo's ability and making him happy. Ideally, this would mean bolstering the interior of the offensive line and finding a big, physical receiver capable of being a primary red zone target. But the 49ers are going to have more than $100 million in salary-cap space, so they should be limited only by what's available on the market and their imagination. -- Nick Wagoner

Fix the running game

Seattle's inability to run the ball in 2017 put way too much on quarterback Russell Wilson's plate. That has to change if the Seahawks are going to achieve the balance on offense Pete Carroll desires -- something they had during their back-to-back Super Bowl seasons. The problems with the running game go well beyond the runners, though the Seahawks would be wise to add one either in the draft and/or free agency with Chris Carson coming off a nasty injury. Carson, Mike Davis and Seattle's other tailbacks often had no chance behind an offensive line that struggled to open up holes. The Seahawks need an upgrade or two along their line. They also might need a new offensive line coach if Carroll decides it's time to move on from Tom Cable, who also coordinates Seattle's running game. -- Brady Henderson