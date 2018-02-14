Players who need a change of scenery on every NFL team

Something has to change for Michael Crabtree in Oakland. Will new coach Jon Gruden be enough, or would the receiver be better off elsewhere?

NFL Nation reporters identify one player who needs a change of scenery for all 32 teams.

AFC EAST

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor

Taylor has become one of the most hotly debated quarterbacks over his three seasons as the starter in Buffalo. The Bills' passing offense has ranked 31st (2017), 30th (2016) and 28th (2015), yet Taylor has done enough with his legs -- he has the second-most rushing yards of any QB since 2015 -- and has avoided turnovers enough to keep his job. However, coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane have made little commitment to Taylor since they were hired last year, and McDermott's decision to bench Taylor in mid-November spoke volumes about how much long-term faith the Bills have in Taylor. Expect the Bills to find a quarterback they like in the draft and gamble that said pick will eventually be better than Taylor. -- Mike Rodak

Tight end Julius Thomas

Thomas never played in Miami the way he played for Adam Gase during their days in Denver. Thomas turns 30 in June and is coming off a 41-catch, 388-yard and three-touchdown season. The Dolphins need to find a more permanent answer at the position. -- Dan Graziano

Defensive tackle Alan Branch

When the 11-year veteran is at the top of his game, he's as challenging to block as most interior linemen in the NFL. He was praised by Bill Belichick as the team's most consistent interior lineman in 2016, but Branch couldn't duplicate that success, ultimately slipping to No. 4 on the depth chart and being inactive for the playoffs upon his return from a Dec. 11 knee injury. If Branch decides to keep playing (he's under contract through 2018 if a $1 million roster bonus is picked up at the start of the new league year), he could have value to a team looking to fortify itself at the line of scrimmage, as his time in New England seems to have fizzled out. -- Mike Reiss

Defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson

A no-brainer. Wilkerson's production and attitude have gone south since he signed a five-year, $86 million contract in 2016. He missed and showed up late for multiple meetings, prompting the team to bench him at the end of the season. The 28-year-old needs a fresh start in the worst way. The talent is there, but does he still have a passion for the game? If he does, he'll have a better chance of rediscovering it away from his hometown in New Jersey. -- Rich Cimini

AFC NORTH

Wide receiver Breshad Perriman

Injuries to both knees and bad hands have led to Perriman being one of the top three biggest draft busts in franchise history. He has totaled 43 catches for 576 yards and three touchdowns since being drafted 26th overall in 2015. Perriman's speed hasn't translated onto the field, which is why he hasn't made many big plays. It has gotten so bad that home fans sarcastically cheer when he holds on to a pass. Barring a dramatic turnaround in training camp and the preseason, the odds aren't in Perriman's favor to make the 53-man roster in 2018. -- Jamison Hensley

Tight end Tyler Eifert

The Bengals would like to have Eifert back, but a new contract would come with stipulations that Eifert be on the active roster to get his maximum salary. Eifert was brilliant for the Bengals in 2015, but he hasn't played a full season in his five years and has been injured most of the past two seasons. A change of scenery might give him a fresh start from his injury-prone status. -- Katherine Terrell

Wide receiver Corey Coleman

Yes, the obvious choice is running back Isaiah Crowell, but his time with the Browns is winding down as free agency approaches. Coleman, though, has been a big disappointment since being drafted in the first round in 2016. Coleman has missed 13 games because of injury, and he has averaged three catches and 38 yards per game in the 19 games he has played. His last drop in Pittsburgh will live in Browns history. The team might need this change as much as Coleman does. -- Pat McManamon

Safety J.J. Wilcox

Acquired in a trade with Tampa Bay before the season, Wilcox was expected to become the Steelers' versatile and hard-hitting third safety who could spell Mike Mitchell while the veteran dealt with hamstring issues. But Wilcox was largely relegated to special-teams duty, finishing the year with 12 tackles and one interception. Wilcox's $3.1 million cap hit in 2018 makes him expendable. And at 26 years old with four seasons of starting experience, Wilcox could use a safe landing spot elsewhere. The Steelers' safety position will be closely evaluated over the next month. Mitchell is 30 and carries a $5 million cap hit into next year. -- Jeremy Fowler

AFC SOUTH

Quarterback Tom Savage

The Texans are in need of a backup quarterback, but given Savage's 2017 season, it's probably time for the two parties to part ways. Savage had his chance to prove he could be a suitable backup for rookie Deshaun Watson, but he struggled on the field and probably will not return after four seasons in Houston. After Watson tore an ACL in November, Savage started six games, throwing five touchdowns to six interceptions and adding six fumbles. He left his last start in Week 14 because of a concussion and did not play the rest of the season. -- Sarah Barshop

Wide receiver Donte Moncrief

Moncrief had all the tools to be the Colts' best all-around receiver the past two seasons -- size, speed and strength -- but he continually failed to take advantage of the opportunities in front of him. He missed 11 games over the past two seasons because of injuries. What was even more disappointing for Moncrief in 2017 was that he had his worst season despite knowing that it was the final year of his rookie contract. He lost his starting job to Kamar Aiken at one point, and he finished with only 26 receptions for 391 yards and two touchdowns. That's not the type of production general manager Chris Ballard was looking for when evaluating the roster in his first season. -- Mike Wells

Cornerback Aaron Colvin

Colvin has been the Jaguars' nickelback and slot corner, and the staff loves him. Unfortunately, they can't pay him because they spent $26 million guaranteed on A.J. Bouye. There's also Jalen Ramsey, one of the best corners in the league after only two seasons, who is also in line for a huge deal in two years. Colvin isn't better than Ramsey or Bouye, and the only way he stays in Jacksonville is if he's willing to take less money than he'd get on the open market as a pending free agent, which is unlikely. The Jaguars prepared for his departure by drafting Jalen Myrick in 2017. Colvin wants to play on the outside. There will be plenty of teams that will offer him good money to do so. -- Mike DiRocco

Linebacker Kevin Dodd

The Titans were hopeful that Dodd could grow into a starting-caliber pass-rusher as Brian Orakpo and Derrick Morgan got older, but he's looking a lot more like a bust after two unproductive seasons in the NFL. The 2016 second-round pick has only one sack and doesn't appear to be a great fit in the Titans' 3-4 scheme. Some of it appears to be mental after he battled injuries early in his career, but Dodd could be facing a tough challenge to make the 2018 roster if he doesn't show more than last season. Dodd also could be an ideal fit for a fresh-start trade. -- Cameron Wolfe

AFC WEST

Running back C.J. Anderson

Anderson closed out the Broncos' disappointing 2017 as one of the bright spots with his first career 1,000-yard rushing season, but he was openly wondering what his future would be immediately following the season finale. Anderson's contract is structured in such a way the Broncos could release him, with two years remaining on the deal, without any "dead money'' charge against the salary cap. The team also seems intent on getting Devontae Booker into the No. 1 role. Coach Vance Joseph, somewhat surprisingly to many with the team and in the league, fired assistant head coach/running backs coach Eric Studesville after the 5-11 finish, a move Anderson was particularly critical of on social media. Add it all up and Anderson appears to be headed elsewhere. If that's the case, the Dolphins will have interest given the Broncos matched Miami's deal two years ago to keep Anderson. -- Jeff Legwold

Linebacker Tamba Hali

Hali is second on the Chiefs' list of all-time sack leaders and a popular player with fans for his relentless effort, but it's time for the team to move on. The 34-year-old and the Chiefs' first-round draft pick in 2006 has been a part-time player the past two seasons -- and not a very productive one at that. He was limited to six games because of sore knees last season and didn't have a sack. -- Adam Teicher

Defensive end Jerry Attaochu

A second-round selection by the Chargers in the 2014 draft, Attaochu had dealt with his share of injuries during his time with the Bolts that kept him off the field. However, last season he was healthy and still had trouble getting snaps due to the play of others in front of him, including Joey Bosa, Melvin Ingram and Chris McCain. An unrestricted free agent with some pass-rush ability, the 25-year-old Attaochu could blossom for another team, particularly in a 3-4 scheme as an edge defender. -- Eric D. Williams

Wide receiver Michael Crabtree

Hear me out, because this is not necessarily advocating for Crabtree to move on from Oakland. It's just that things need to change for the receiver to excel under Jon Gruden. Crabtree, who started having bad drops, was forgotten at the end of last season as he was targeted only five times in Oakland's last two games and had two catches for 18 yards. This after being targeted a combined 30 times in Weeks 14 and 15. "If I react, then I'm a bad guy, you know what I'm saying," Crabtree, who signed a four-year extension for $34 million in December 2015, said after this year's season finale. He's due base salaries of $7 million in 2018 and $7.5 million in 2019, though there would be no dead money on Oakland's books should the Raiders cut him. Yes, a change of scenery is needed for Crabtree. But Gruden taking over might be enough. -- Paul Gutierrez

NFC EAST

Running back Alfred Morris

It might be easy to say Dez Bryant, who has had three straight down seasons that have not been entirely his fault, but Morris showed he still has something left to give as an every-down running back in Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension. Morris does not fit as a backup because he is not a third-down back and is a better runner the more carries he gets. With Elliott around for a full season in 2018, having Morris around won't be necessary, especially with Rod Smith ready as a third-down alternative. -- Todd Archer

Cornerback Eli Apple

The 2016 first-round pick was suspended, benched and had confrontations with coaches and teammates this past season. It could benefit everyone involved if he went elsewhere. Apple is talented, but the Giants need to shake up the locker room, and he could warrant some value via trade. -- Jordan Raanan

Linebacker Mychal Kendricks

The 27-year-old has been dealing with frustrations over his role for the past couple of seasons. He saw a bump in playing time this season in part because of injuries, and finished with a pair of sacks, six passes defended and 77 tackles. He found joy during the team's Super Bowl run. Before that, there was a desire to move on, and you wonder if those feelings will resurface. Kendricks has two years remaining on his contract. He is scheduled to make a salary of just under $6 million in 2018, none of which is guaranteed. -- Tim McManus

Wide receiver Terrelle Pryor Sr.

It would be easy to say Kirk Cousins, but we already know he'll be moving on and, truth be told, wanted to. But Pryor, a pending free agent, had a bad first season in Washington with 20 catches and one touchdown in 11 games before going on injured reserve. Pryor admitted he didn't realize how much Washington spread the ball around, causing his numbers to stay down, but he didn't help himself with drops, either. Also, Pryor plays the X receiver spot where Josh Doctson eventually took over. The Redskins want to add speed on the other side, and while Pryor is fast, he wasn't the deep threat they hoped he'd be. -- John Keim

NFC NORTH

Quarterback Mike Glennon

The veteran quarterback lost his starting job to rookie Mitchell Trubisky in Week 5 after turning the ball over eight times in four games. Glennon, who signed a contract last offseason that included $18.5 million in guarantees, now seems out of place in new coach Matt Nagy's offense, which is expected to rely heavily on run-pass options for Trubisky. Plus, Glennon's base salary for 2018 is $12.5 million. That's way too much money for a backup quarterback. The writing is clearly on the wall that Glennon will not be playing in Chicago next season. -- Jeff Dickerson

Running back Ameer Abdullah

It's an interesting spot for the former second-round pick, who was Detroit's leading rusher last season. Abdullah has a good amount of talent, and the change in coaching staff with the Lions could be good for him when it comes to Detroit actually having a run game. But the same offensive coordinator (Jim Bob Cooter) and running backs coach (David Walker) are with the Lions. It might be time for Abdullah to move on from Detroit -- especially since general manager Bob Quinn said he'll be bringing in at least one new running back for 2018, which could mean a shifting role for Abdullah. He has the talent to be a good NFL running back. It just might not work in Detroit. -- Michael Rothstein

Quarterback Brett Hundley

Three years invested in Hundley didn't pay off when Aaron Rodgers broke his collarbone last season. Yes, Hundley kept the Packers in the playoff race (barely) by winning three games, but he should have been better when he got his opportunity to play. The Packers are going to need a better backup than Hundley in case something happens to Rodgers again, and even though Hundley has another year left on his rookie contract, it might be better for both parties to part ways. -- Rob Demovsky

Running back Jerick McKinnon

McKinnon said he wants to be "the guy" somewhere next season and take on a bigger role. Given the return of Dalvin Cook and Latavius Murray under contract for two more years, it makes sense for McKinnon to go elsewhere in free agency, possibly a place like New York, where he could reunite with former Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and be a No. 1 back or a clear-cut part of a duo. Wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, whose first two seasons in Minnesota have been disappointing, also could use a change of scenery. He has struggled to find a role among a loaded group of receivers. The Vikings could be proactive this offseason in looking for a place to trade him and could possibly pick up a mid-round draft pick in exchange. -- Courtney Cronin

NFC SOUTH

Running back Tevin Coleman

Not saying this will happen, with Coleman having one year left on his contract. But it's still hard to imagine the Falcons keeping Coleman and starter Devonta Freeman together after rewarding Freeman with an extension worth $8.25 million per year. Coleman, with 20 total touchdowns in three seasons, has trade value. I asked one high-ranking AFC evaluator about it: "Yes, he does have value. Great complement to a starter and he could fill the role as a starting running back. Great speed and athleticism. Only knock is he hasn't been their featured runner. Can't discount his ability to score [with] the football.'' -- Vaughn McClure

Defensive end Charles L. Johnson

Johnson didn't have a sack this past season, was suspended for four games for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs and was inactive for the playoff game against New Orleans. He'll also be 32 this season. The Panthers need to start rebuilding this position for the future and could use the $3.25 million they would save against the cap by releasing Johnson from the final year of his contract. -- David Newton

Tight end Coby Fleener

The Saints wouldn't save a ton of money by releasing Fleener, since $3.4 million of his $6.3 million salary already has been guaranteed. But they could look to upgrade that pass-catching tight end role that has been such a big part of their offense in the Sean Payton-Drew Brees era and was lacking from their third-down offense in 2017. The 29-year-old has shown a few glimpses in New Orleans, especially during the hurry-up, two-minute offense. But the former Colt hasn't produced at the level everyone expected when he signed a five-year, $36 million deal two years ago. He played only about 24 snaps per game last season, finishing with 22 catches for 295 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games before a concussion ended his season early. -- Mike Triplett

Defensive tackle Chris Baker

Baker was supposed to be an upgrade at defensive tackle opposite Gerald McCoy, but he wasn't a good fit in terms of scheme and personality, finishing with 0.5 sacks, while Clinton McDonald registered 5.0 sacks in three starts. Things reached a boiling point when Baker was confronted by Jameis Winston and Kwon Alexander for his lack of remorse over a penalty that ultimately cost the Bucs their Week 16 matchup with the Panthers. No doubt that "Swaggy's" cheerful demeanor makes him a fun guy to be around, but his effort continued to be an issue in Tampa, just like it was in Washington. -- Jenna Laine

NFC WEST

Wide receiver John Brown

The 2014 third-round steal was one of the top small receivers in the NFL at one point. But the past two seasons have been slow for him. After finishing with 1,000 yards in 2015, Brown's health began to be an issue. He was diagnosed as a carrier of the sickle-cell trait and had a cyst on his spine drained after the 2016 season. It might be time for a change of scenery for Brown, who needs an opportunity to start over and show he can still use his speed when he's healthy. -- Josh Weinfuss

Wide receiver Tavon Austin

The eighth overall pick in the 2013 draft signed a lucrative extension only 18 months ago, but it's clear he no longer has a role in the Rams' offense. Under Sean McVay, Los Angeles went into 2017 expressing hope that Austin could develop into a vertical threat. But then the Rams acquired Sammy Watkins, burying Austin on the depth chart. Austin then muffed a handful of punts early in the season, prompting Pharoh Cooper to replace him while on his way to a Pro Bowl season as a return specialist. Austin, ultimately used strictly as a backfield decoy, finished last season with only 317 scrimmage yards. In the playoff loss to the Falcons, he played only two offensive snaps. -- Alden Gonzalez

Defensive end Aaron Lynch

After four seasons in which Lynch's pass-rush ability and inability to stay in shape would alternately tantalize and frustrate the 49ers, it's time for the two sides to part ways. Lynch is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March after posting six or more sacks in his first two seasons and just 2.5 total over the past two years. Throughout his time in the Bay Area, Lynch often looked like the team's best edge rusher, but he was never able to put it all together and then struggled with injuries and weight issues toward the end. Perhaps an opportunity on a different team will help him get back on track. But for now, the Niners need to look outside the organization to bolster their outside pass rush. -- Nick Wagoner

Running back Eddie Lacy

You could include Thomas Rawls here, too. Lacy and Rawls were expected to head the Seahawks' backfield in 2017, but rookie seventh-round pick Chris Carson quickly beat them both out for the starting job. Neither did much with their opportunities when Carson went down in October, and they finished the season behind Mike Davis on the depth chart. Lacy is an unrestricted free agent, and a change of scenery feels like a no-brainer for both sides after he received only 69 carries while being declared a healthy inactive four times last season. Rawls is a restricted free agent and, at only 24, still has promise. But even if the Seahawks had any interest in bringing back either player, both will presumably be looking for better opportunities than what they'd get in Seattle, where Carson and Davis look like the preferred options. -- Brady Henderson