NFL draft predictions for all 32 teams: Who's trading up, more

Which teams could trade up for a quarterback? Which teams could move back? Which prospects are teams targeting?

The 2018 NFL draft is almost here, and NFL Nation reporters are making one prediction for every team.

AFC EAST

The Bills will draft a quarterback with their first pick

Shocking, right? As much as general manager Brandon Beane has stressed that he's keeping an open mind with the No. 12 pick, the likelihood still seems that Buffalo will either trade up to select a quarterback or take one at 12th overall. Owners Terry and Kim Pegula have joined Beane and coach Sean McDermott on trips to meet with quarterbacks, and it is clear a huge investment in one is forthcoming. -- Mike Rodak

The Dolphins won't draft a quarterback with their first pick at No. 11

But they'll take one within the first three rounds. Ryan Tannehill, Brock Osweiler and David Fales are currently on the depth chart, and history says that the team will bring four QBs to training camp. While Tannehill is locked in as the starter, the concept of selecting a QB early, and ultimately developing that prospect with the idea that said prospect will challenge Tannehill in 2019, has merit. -- Mike Reiss

The Patriots won't draft one quarterback ... they'll take two

They select the first within the first three rounds, then add one in the fourth-to-seventh-round range. This is a deeper QB class than previous years, which sets up the Patriots for one of their patented double-dips at the same position. While the first quarterback would be more highly touted, as Washington's double-dip with Robert Griffin III (first round) and Kirk Cousins (fourth round) in 2012 reminds us, sometimes the second pick is the one who will emerge in time. -- Mike Reiss

The Jets will draft QB Baker Mayfield at No. 3 overall

Then the team will proceed to shop Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty around the league. Finding no takers, the Jets will release both backups before training camp, including one (likely Petty) after the draft. This is a new QB era. Josh McCown/Teddy Bridgewater will be seat warmers until the rookie is ready to take over. -- Rich Cimini

AFC NORTH

The Ravens will trade back and take an offensive playmaker later in the first round

Baltimore drops from No. 16 overall, perhaps a trade with New England at No. 23, where there's better value for a wide receiver like Maryland's D.J. Moore or a pass-catching tight end such as South Carolina's Hayden Hurst. The Ravens can use the additional third-round pick from that trade on a quarterback. Richmond's Kyle Lauletta, Western Kentucky's Mike White and Washington State's Luke Falk should be available in the middle rounds. -- Jamison Hensley

The Bengals will invest picks in two surprise positions: cornerback and wide receiver

Neither position seems like a particular need with a glut of receivers on the roster and the starting cornerbacks potentially set with Darqueze Dennard, Dre Kirkpatrick and William Jackson III. But don't be surprised if someone at those positions catches their eye earlier than believed, especially if they can double as a kick returner. -- Katherine Terrell

The Browns will not trade down

The significance of this is that the Browns moved down in the past two drafts, trading away selections that turned into Carson Wentz and Deshaun Watson. New general manager John Dorsey will not try to outthink the draft, and instead will stay where he is and take the best players he can find. Dorsey used one phrase when describing his draft process: Trust your eyes. In other words, judge what a player does and select him where he should be selected. -- Pat McManamon

The Steelers will draft a Day 2 receiver for the second straight year

The franchise must prepare for Martavis Bryant's potential departure in 2019, and it has struck gold with its ability to pluck talented pass-catchers outside of the first round. The team typically plays it safe on Day 1, which points to defensive help with the 28th overall selection. After that, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Steelers put some JuJu flavor on this year's draft. -- Jeremy Fowler

AFC SOUTH

The Texans will draft a quarterback

Houston has three QBs on the roster right now: Deshaun Watson, veteran Brandon Weeden and Joe Webb. Watson is expected to be on the field at some point this spring, but the Texans found out the hard way that they didn't have a capable backup quarterback on the roster after Watson tore his ACL last season, finishing 1-8 without him. Houston could use a third- or fourth-round pick on a quarterback. -- Sarah Barshop

The Colts will trade back in the draft for the second time

There will be a surprise or two over the first five picks that will cause more than one of the top quarterbacks to fall to No. 6 when the Colts are on the clock. One of the teams looking for quarterback help will do what it takes to move up in the draft. Moving back again after trading down from No. 3 to 6 with the Jets in March will allow GM Chris Ballard to continue to stockpile picks to build through the draft. -- Mike Wells

The Jaguars will not draft a quarterback in the first two rounds

It might not be a popular opinion outside of Jacksonville, but the Jaguars believe they can win with Blake Bortles. He's coming off the best year of his career and Tom Coughlin, GM Dave Caldwell and coach Doug Marrone believe Bortles will be even more efficient in his second full season with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. The Jaguars want to win by running the ball and playing great defense, and want to invest early picks to help them do that. -- Mike DiRocco

The Titans will trade back in the first round, and possibly out of it completely

Then they'll draft a front-seven player with their first pick. The Titans currently have just six picks -- one in each of the first six rounds -- and it's likely GM Jon Robinson would like to end up with at least one or two more. The team's biggest need is adding pass-rush help and young talent in an aging front seven, particularly at outside linebacker, and the Titans have worked out or hosted pre-draft visits for several front-seven players who are expected to be available in the late first to second round. -- Cameron Wolfe

AFC WEST

The Broncos will take a look at a deep class of running backs and dive in for at least one

They released C.J. Anderson, who was their leading rusher last season (1,007 yards) as well as their first 1,000-yard rusher since Knowshon Moreno in 2013. There are only two running backs on the current roster: Devontae Booker and De'Angelo Henderson. Booker was limited to 79 carries after returning from a wrist injury while Henderson had just seven carries as a rookie. President of football operations/GM John Elway likes what he sees in this running back class, having already offered "we feel good about the fact we'll be able to get a good one." -- Jeff Legwold

The Chiefs will not trade back into the first round

They have too many needs, this year and beyond, to be trading multiple picks or future choices to regain the first-round selection they lost in last year's trade for Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs have eight picks and need to use each one wisely. If anything, they should consider trading back in a given round for extra choices. -- Adam Teicher

The Chargers will take a linebacker in the first two rounds

The Bolts gave up a league-worst 4.9 yards per rush last season, and some of their struggles in the running game had to do with uneven play at the second level of their defense. If the Chargers want to compete with electric running back Kareem Hunt and the Chiefs for an AFC West crown, they need more rangy athletes who can make sure tackles in the open field. -- Eric D. Williams

The Raiders will draft a running back

Wait, what? It is obvious that Oakland needs to go heavy on defense in the draft, and it will, but Gruden let it slip that there were some running backs coming out that he absolutely loved. And why not? Marshawn Lynch is another year closer to his second retirement. No one is sure what Doug Martin has in the tank. Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington are not bell-cow backs, and Elijah Hood spent most of last season on the practice squad. For kicks and giggles, keep an eye on San Diego State's Rashaad Penny, perhaps as early as Day 2. -- Paul Gutierrez

NFC EAST

The Cowboys will draft a linebacker and wide receiver in the first two rounds

The question is how. With the way the draft is shaping up, the Cowboys could have the choice of the top two receivers (Alabama's Calvin Ridley and Maryland's D.J. Moore) or two of the top four linebackers (Boise State's Leighton Vander Esch and Alabama's Rashaan Evans). The question will come down to the level of player they can get at No. 50 overall if they go one way or the other at 19. The depth at receiver looks to be better than the depth at linebacker. -- Todd Archer

The Giants will draft two offensive linemen in first three rounds

GM Dave Gettleman will address his lines, even if it's not with the No. 2 overall pick. This is an especially deep interior offensive lineman draft, which plays well for the Giants at 34 and with one of their two third-round picks (66 and 69). -- Jordan Raanan

The Eagles will trade out of the first round

Then snag an offensive skill position player early in the second. The Super Bowl champs have a league-low six picks at the moment. They can add to their stockpile by selling their No. 32 pick, potentially to a quarterback-needy team. The top of the second round looks like a good spot to land a difference-making running back. -- Tim McManus

The Redskins will be aggressive trying to get another early-round selection

They'll go with defense at No. 13 overall, then try to add another pick. They dealt their third-round pick to Kansas City for quarterback Alex Smith and, because they weren't too active in free agency, one way they can help themselves is by getting another choice within the first couple of rounds. They also have the draft capital in 2019 -- thanks to expected compensatory picks -- to move up either in the second round, back into the first or acquire a third-rounder. -- John Keim

NFC NORTH

The Bears will find a way to trade back into the third round

Chicago does not currently have a third-rounder because of GM Ryan Pace's decision to move up one spot last year ahead of San Francisco to take quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. The Bears do have a pair of fourth-round picks to use as trade bait. Chicago could target a wide receiver, offensive lineman or linebacker on Day 2. -- Jeff Dickerson

The defensive line will be a major focus for the Lions

It's the team's biggest need both now and in the future with Ezekiel Ansah in the final year of his deal and Kerry Hyder an unknown coming off an Achilles injury. Detroit has been unable to sack quarterbacks with regularity over the past two seasons and is in need of defensive playmakers. The team does have other needs, but none are larger than on the defensive line, where a pass-rusher (or two) and an interior defender (or two) are possible picks the first two days. -- Michael Rothstein

The Packers will try to trade up for a defensive back

If they have to. That's how badly they need one of the top cornerbacks or versatile defensive backs in this class. They'd like a crack at either Ohio State's Denzel Ward, Alabama's Minkah Fitzpatrick or Florida State's Derwin James, and new GM Brian Gutekunst knows he might have to move up from No. 14 in order to do so. -- Rob Demovsky

The Vikings will take advantage of QB-needy teams late in the first round and trade down

Minnesota is slated to pick at No. 30, which is essentially a second-round pick, so it can capitalize on teams wanting a quarterback and still get the player it wants early on Day 2. Outside of the top two to three offensive linemen, most of the guards the Vikings have their eyes on will be available from Nos. 33-40, so they're in a favorable position to get the player they want there and pick again at 62. GM Rick Spielman is a master of movement on draft night, so the Vikings could get considerable compensation for their first-rounder and end up with more draft capital than they had coming in. -- Courtney Cronin

NFC SOUTH

The Falcons will trade up to draft a defensive tackle

GM Thomas Dimitroff obviously isn't afraid to trade up after surrendering five picks to the Browns in the Julio Jones trade. Last year, they traded with the Seahawks to move up from 31 to 26 for Takkarist McKinley. Look for Atlanta to move up -- perhaps with Seattle again -- to land the impact defensive tackle the Falcons want if they feel that player won't fall to them. -- Vaughn McClure

The Panthers will draft a quarterback

Which is something they haven't done since selecting Cam Newton with the first overall pick of 2011. It won't be in the first three rounds; it might not be in the first five. But expect the Panthers to take a chance on somebody to develop as a potential future replacement for the 28-year-old Newton. They have only two other quarterbacks on the roster -- Garrett Gilbert and Taylor Heinicke -- the latter of whom was claimed off waivers from the Texans. Claiming Heinicke lessens the sense of urgency to draft a quarterback, but the former undrafted player out of Old Dominion still is a project. -- David Newton

The Saints will draft a tight end in Round 1

I never expect the Saints to target a specific positional need, since they're a proven "best available player" team. But the odds seem high that a TE could be that highest-rated player on their board at No. 27, with so many draft analysts ranking South Carolina's Hayden Hurst, South Dakota State's Dallas Goedert and Penn State's Mike Gesicki within the 25-50 range. And oh, by the way, it also will fill a tremendous need at a position where New Orleans just signed 37-year-old Benjamin Watson as a stopgap. -- Mike Triplett

The Bucs will take a defensive back in Round 1

Unless Notre Dame guard Quenton Nelson, Penn State running back Saquon Barkley or NC State defensive end Bradley Chubb falls to Tampa at No. 7, expect the Buccaneers to draft a defensive back. Now they could stand pat at 7 or move down a few spots to recoup a lost pick from the Jason Pierre-Paul trade. However they do it, the secondary will be a priority for Tampa in this draft. No other team has given up more passing yards per game (256) than the Bucs have over the past two years. -- Jenna Laine

NFC WEST

The Cardinals will trade up for a quarterback

There is no question that Arizona needs a quarterback of the future, and this is the draft it can accomplish that. The question becomes will the Cardinals find a trade partner who's in a position to help them land the quarterback they need and want. What will be telling, should they trade up, will be how much the Cards give up. If they trade the house, it'll be for someone they think is a can't-miss prospect. -- Josh Weinfuss

The Rams will trade up for a Round 2 pick to draft an edge-rusher

They have four picks between Rounds 3 and 4, then another four in Round 6. They can use some of that capital to help address what is a clear and immediate need on a roster that is ready to contend for a Super Bowl. The Rams are without their two starting outside linebackers from last year. Robert Quinn was dealt to the Dolphins and Connor Barwin remains a free agent, with the Rams seemingly preferring to move on. They're high on Samson Ebukam and Matt Longacre, the next guys in line. But they need to shore this up with a young, controllable, starting-caliber player, and the best way to do that is through the draft. -- Alden Gonzalez

The 49ers will draft defense early and, perhaps, often

Barring a surprise in which someone like Notre Dame guard Quenton Nelson falls to them at No. 9, it's a good bet that the 49ers will use their first pick on a defensive player. While the Niners have needs on both sides of the ball, they need difference-makers regardless of position. The way the first round is shaping up, the Niners' best options will mostly be defenders -- linebackers such as Georgia's Roquan Smith and Virginia Tech's Tremaine Edmunds, defensive backs such as Ohio State's Denzel Ward, Alabama's Minkah Fitzpatrick and Florida State's Derwin James or even a pass-rusher such as Boston College's Harold Landry or UT San Antonio's Marcus Davenport. If the 49ers stay put at No. 9, someone from that group is the best bet. Depending on whom the Niners draft in the first round, they would still have needs at corner, linebacker and pass-rusher, which means they could follow a similar script to 2017 when they used their first three picks on defenders. -- Nick Wagoner

The Seahawks will trade back from No. 18 overall

That's not exactly going out on a limb considering that the Seahawks have moved back in the first round in four of the past six drafts and haven't made their original first-round selection since 2011. So here's more: Seattle will then use its first pick on either a big cornerback (such as Iowa's Josh Jackson, if it's later in the first round) or an athletic edge defender (such as Boston College's Harold Landry, if it's early in the second round). Either choice would help restock a defense that no longer has Richard Sherman, Michael Bennett and Sheldon Richardson and could also be without Kam Chancellor and Earl Thomas. Moving back initially would recoup the second- and/or third-round pick the Seahawks are currently without. -- Brady Henderson