Barnwell grades the big free-agent deals

Money is flying all over the place in free agency. Who deserves high marks, and who will come to regret their decisions? Let's break down each big deal.

Editor's note: This article will be updated as long as big deals keep rolling in. We'll put the most recent write-ups at the top.

Wednesday, March 8

WR Brandon Marshall, Giants

Grade: B-

This is a fascinating signing, and it runs the full gamut of possibilities. Marshall could be a masterstroke for the Giants; he could also help bring the team down from the inside out. It's a high-risk, high-reward deal for a player who looked like one of the best receivers in football as recently as 2015. The money in the deal seems reasonable, given that his $6 million average is in line with the likes of Travis Benjamin and Golden Tate, and while Marshall shined brilliantly before quickly wearing out his welcome in prior stops, the Giants should be able to get out of this deal after one year if things go south. (We'll know more when the full contract terms come out.)

Ben McAdoo plays virtually every offensive snap in 11 personnel, with one running back, one tight end and three wideouts. After releasing Victor Cruz, the Giants needed a wide receiver, but Marshall isn't a like-for-like replacement. He occasionally travels into the slot, enjoying some success there against the Patriots in 2015, but the 11-year NFL veteran is likely going to spend most of his time outside. The Giants will occasionally line Odell Beckham Jr. in the slot to get him away from No. 1 cornerbacks and create more space for him to run fades and go routes, but this should primarily free up the slot for second-year wideout Sterling Shepard, where the Oklahoma product is at his best.

On the other hand, it's also fair to wonder whether 2015 was Marshall's last gasp as a star wideout. Ryan Fitzpatrick and his fellow quarterbacks didn't do the Jets' receivers any favors last year, but Marshall was a stud with Fitzpatrick in 2015 and fell off dramatically last season. After posting 109 catches for 1,502 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in 2015, Marshall caught just 59 passes for 788 yards and three scores last season.

Brandon Marshall caught four passes for 68 yards in Sunday's win. Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

I went back and looked at every wideout who played 10 or more games for the same team during their age-31 (Marshall's 2015) and age-32 (2016) campaigns since 1970. Marshall's dropoff was one of the largest ever. On a percentage basis, Marshall ranked in the top four in terms of receptions lost, receiving yards lost and touchdowns lost. The players who were around him don't resemble Marshall in style, but they didn't do much more in the NFL. Santana Moss was a relative nonfactor after 31. Troy Brown moved into a backup role. Roddy White never bounced back to his previous level of play. Maybe Marshall will be the exception to the rule. Joey Galloway was able to turn the jets back on.

But given how the Giants desperately need to upgrade their running game and offensive line while attempting to keep together their defensive line, Marshall might be a luxury purchase. The Giants aren't as close to a Super Bowl as they seem; they were 11-5 last year, but with an 8.8-win Pythagorean expectation, which suggests they grossly outperformed their actual level of play. They were 8-3 in one-score games, narrowly beating the likes of the Rams, Eagles, Bengals and Bears to push their way into the playoffs, and while their defense was excellent after making several free-agent additions, they were among the healthiest units in the league. It's not difficult to imagine a scenario in which the Giants disappoint and regress toward the mean with Marshall, perhaps unfairly, blamed for the decline.

S Jahleel Addae, Chargers

Grade: C

Addae is a problematic player. He'll flash moments in which he looks like an impactful player, attacking the line of scrimmage to take away running lanes. He's competent in coverage for a guy who primarily plays as a strong safety, which is hardly a given for players at that position. Addae only became a starter on a full-time basis in 2015 and played his best football after returning from injury last season. He's a functional part in what was a wildly underrated Chargers defense that finished eighth in DVOA last season despite missing a number of key contributors.

There's also the other side of Addae, the one that rightfully earned a reputation as a cheap-shot artist in years past. Addae has injured multiple Chiefs players over the past few years, including Jeremy Maclin early in the 2016 season. His most notable hit of the year came on a play in which he tried to avoid head-hunting and went low on Cecil Shorts III, inflicting what is likely to be a career-ending knee injury upon the 29-year-old wideout. Shorts suggested the play wasn't dirty after the game, but most safeties in the league have found a way to deal with slants without flinging themselves at a receiver's head or knees.

Beyond the moral concerns, Addae's style has made it difficult for the former undrafted free agent to stay on the field. He has missed time with injuries in each of the past three seasons, including a fractured collarbone last year and a scary concussion (or pair of concussions) against the Broncos in 2014. The Chargers aren't making an enormous commitment, as Addae's four-year, $22 million deal contains $9 million in guarantees, but Addae won't be able to continue developing if he's unable to play.

TE Jack Doyle, Colts

Grade: C+

Doyle was relatively anonymous in playing behind Dwayne Allen and Coby Fleener before taking over for the departed Fleener in the starting lineup last season. He delivered a reasonable season for a tight end, catching 59 passes for 584 yards and five touchdowns. Doyle's usage rate, though, is downright weird: Since entering the league, he has the highest catch rate of any wide receiver or tight end in football with at least 100 targets (79.7 percent), but Doyle has also been targeted with the shortest average pass over that same time frame, at 4.7 air yards per throw.

All of this is to say that Doyle seems relatively fungible, particularly in a year in which the draft is full of freak athletes at TE. The Colts have plenty of cap room, but they basically locked themselves into a middling second tight end for the next couple of seasons by guaranteeing Doyle $9.5 million as part of a three-year, $19 million deal. There are worse deals, but Indy paid a premium for a relatively low-ceiling player.

Jack Doyle finished last season with 584 yards and 59 receptions. Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

TE Vernon Davis, Washington

Grade: C

Doyle basically took over as the starting tight end in Indianapolis last season, which helps justify the premium he received, considering the relatively disappointing performance of Dwayne Allen. The same sort of logic seems to be in line with Davis, who signed a three-year, $15 million deal to stay in Washington after taking 63.3 percent of the offensive snaps last season. With Davis, Jordan Reed, Niles Paul and Derek Carrier, Washington will have as much committed to tight ends as anyone in football next season. That's a little strange for a team that went with two or more tight ends on just 234 snaps last year, 22nd in the league in raw usage.

Davis was more effective as a downfield receiver than Doyle, catching 44 passes for 583 yards, but he recorded just a pair of scores in a frustrating year for Washington's red zone offense. His 74.6 percent catch rate was the highest of his career and marked just the second time in 12 seasons he has posted a catch rate above 70 percent. His career catch rate heading into the season was below 62 percent, so 2016 looms as an outlier from that perspective.

The logic in re-signing Davis, who played last year on a one-year, $2.4 million deal, is somewhat tortured. Davis played that many snaps only because Washington's starting tight end, Reed, missed four games. Reed continues to struggle with injuries, and it's fair to consider this deal a sort of supplementary tax on Reed's six-year, $48 million contract (which is really a two-year, $14.3 million deal with a bunch of options after this year) by paying a premium to hold onto a backup tight end who can block and approximate Reed's athleticism.

DE Charles Johnson, Panthers

Grade: B+

Johnson refuses to leave Carolina, and the Panthers have used that leverage to sign him to team-friendly deals in each of the past two offseasons. Last year, Dave Gettleman cut Johnson to save $11 million in cap space before re-signing him on a one-year, $2.5 million bargain of a contract. After a relatively modest four-sack, 14-hit season, Johnson will stick around in Carolina for two years and $9.5 million.

As part of a rotation with Mario Addison, Wes Horton and Kony Ealy, Johnson should be able to return value on that price tag. This is a deep draft for edge rushers, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see Gettleman draft a defensive end, but he has brought back his edge players from a year ago without costing Carolina much at all. The Panthers also re-signed fringe contributors such as Fozzy Whittaker and Colin Jones, suggesting that Carolina sees its return to contention coming through the players who were already on its roster.