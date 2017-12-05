Week 14 NFL Power Rankings: Rookies who matter for all 32 teams

The Eagles held the top spot in the NFL Power Rankings for five weeks in a row. But after stumbling at Seattle, Philadelphia cedes the No. 1 ranking to New England. Check out how the rest of the teams stacked up this week. (1:00)

How have your team's rookies contributed so far?

Here's a rundown of the Week 14 Power Rankings, as voted on by our power panel -- a group of more than 80 writers, editors and TV personalities -- with a look at the rookies who matter most for all 32 teams.

ESPN Stats & Information's John McTigue contributed the following information.

Methodology: These rankings are based on which teams voters think would win head-to-head matchups. Higher-ranked teams would be favored against lower-ranked teams. Coming off a win doesn't guarantee a jump, and a loss doesn't guarantee a fall.

2017 record: 10-2

Week 13 ranking: No. 2

The Patriots have only two rookies with at least 100 snaps this season and both are interior defensive linemen: Deatrich Wise and Adam Butler. Wise has been the better of the two, recording 3.0 sacks, the third-most on the team.

2017 record: 10-2

Week 13 ranking: No. 1

First-round pick Derek Barnett has 5.0 sacks this season, but the Eagles are getting big production from rookies they didn't even draft. Undrafted rookie Corey Clement has six touchdowns and Jake Elliott, who was drafted by the Bengals, has gone 19-of-23 on field goals, including a game-winning 61-yarder in Week 3.

2017 record: 10-2

Week 13 ranking: No. 5

Had he not gotten hurt, Dalvin Cook might have been the rookie to talk about in Minnesota, but how about center Pat Elflein? He has started all 12 games for the Vikings and leads all rookies in snaps played.

2017 record: 9-3

Week 13 ranking: No. 3

It hasn't been a great year for rookie wide receivers, but Cooper Kupp has certainly stood out. Kupp has been Jared Goff's top target, and leads all rookie receivers with 51 receptions and 665 receiving yards.

2017 record: 10-2

Week 13 ranking: No. 4

Similar to his brother, T.J. Watt has proven capable of taking down the quarterback and knocking down passes. Watt is one of three players in the NFL this season with at least five sacks and five pass break-ups. Veterans Cameron Jordan and David Irving are the other two.

2017 record: 8-4

Week 13 ranking: No. 7

Rookie cornerback Shaquill Griffin has helped limit the damage done by the injuries to the Seahawks' secondary. Griffin doesn't have an interception yet, but he has broken up 12 passes this season, tied for third-most in the NFL.

2017 record: 9-3

Week 13 ranking: No. 6

Alvin Kamara has more than 600 rushing yards and 600 receiving yards this season, and ranks second in the NFL in total yards from scrimmage (1,220). He's just the second Saints rookie to ever score 10 or more touchdowns, joining George Rogers in 1981 (13).

2017 record: 8-4

Week 13 ranking: No. 11

The Jaguars are averaging an NFL-best 149.4 rushing yards per game thanks to a pair of rookies. First-round pick Leonard Fournette is 178 yards shy of becoming the second rookie 1,000-yard rusher in franchise history -- the first was Fred Taylor -- and second-round pick Cam Robinson has started all 12 games at left tackle.

2017 record: 8-4

Week 13 ranking: No. 8

Christian McCaffrey has added a new element to the Panthers' offense; he leads all rookies with 64 receptions. Cam Newton hadn't completed that many passes to running backs in a single season over the past five years.

2017 record: 7-5

Week 13 ranking: No. 9

Vic Beasley accounted for 46 percent of the Falcons' sacks last season, so they got him a little help in the draft. First-round pick Takkarist McKinley has 5.0 sacks, the second-most on the team -- even more than Beasley (4.0).

2017 record: 6-6

Week 13 ranking: No. 10

The undrafted Austin Ekeler has become an intriguing weapon in the Chargers' offense. He has the second-most offensive touches over their 6-2 run, scoring just as many touchdowns as Keenan Allen (4). Ekeler had one touch over the team's 0-4 start.

2017 record: 8-4

Week 13 ranking: No. 14

Adoree' Jackson has been a jack-of-all-trades for the Titans. He has broken up 11 passes on defense, tied for most on the team. He's one of four players in the NFL with 200 kick return and punt return yards and he also has gained 55 yards on five rushes.

2017 record: 7-5

Week 13 ranking: No. 16

The rookie snap leader on the Ravens this season is cornerback Marlon Humphrey (296). Despite a lack of playing time, Humphrey has broken up or intercepted six passes, third-most on the Ravens behind veterans Eric Weddle and Jimmy Smith.

2017 record: 6-6

Week 13 ranking: No. 21

The Cowboys have gotten seven starts from rookies, all by members of the secondary -- Jourdan Lewis, Xavier Woods and Chidobe Awuzie. The trio has combined for eight pass break-ups and two interceptions on 948 snaps.

2017 record: 6-6

Week 13 ranking: No. 20

The Raiders have utilized eight rookies on defense, but their impact has been limited. The group has combined for five pass break-ups while not recording a single sack, interception or fumble recovery. Undrafted linebacker Nicholas Morrow leads the group with 40 tackles.

2017 record: 6-6

Week 13 ranking: No. 22

The Packers drafted three running backs and two have seemingly panned out. Both Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams have rushed for 100 yards in a game this season while combining for eight touchdowns on the season (four each).

2017 record: 6-6

Week 13 ranking: No. 17

Second-round pick Zay Jones is still working on his chemistry with Bills quarterbacks. Jones has caught only 39.7 percent of his targets, by far the worst of any player with at least 50 targets. The next worst is at 48.1 percent.

2017 record: 6-6

Week 13 ranking: No. 15

Kareem Hunt set an NFL record by gaining more than 100 yards from scrimmage in his first seven NFL games. Although he hasn't reached 100 yards from scrimmage in any game since, he's still third in the NFL in overall scrimmage yards (1,297).

2017 record: 5-7

Week 13 ranking: No. 19

Carl Lawson was a fourth-round pick for the Bengals, but he's playing like a first-rounder. Lawson leads all rookies with 7.5 sacks and he's just two shy of matching the team's rookie record set by Carlos Dunlap in 2010 (9.5).

2017 record: 5-7

Week 13 ranking: No. 23

The Jets used their first two picks to draft safeties Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye. While they've allowed the second-most passing touchdowns (24) this season, but the safeties are getting experience. Maye ranks second in defensive snaps played by rookies this year while Adams ranks fourth.

2017 record: 6-6

Week 13 ranking: No. 13

The Lions have a pair of leaders among their rookie class. Linebacker Jarrad Davis leads all rookies with 64 tackles, while Jamal Agnew is the league's top punt returner. He leads all players with 370 punt return yards and is the only player with multiple punt return touchdowns.

2017 record: 5-7

Week 13 ranking: No. 12

Only four rookie running backs have rushed for 100 yards in multiple games this year: Leonard Fournette (4), Kareem Hunt (4), Aaron Jones (2) and Redskins rookie Samaje Perine (2). Perine has done so in two of his four starts.

2017 record: 5-7

Week 13 ranking: No. 18

The Cardinals' biggest rookie contributor might be undrafted tight end Ricky Seals-Jones, who just started making an impact in Week 11. He has 170 receiving yards over the past three games, the second-most for Arizona behind Larry Fitzgerald (201).

2017 record: 5-7

Week 13 ranking: No. 27

The Dolphins have gotten a nice return on third-round cornerback Cordrea Tankersley. He has started 10 games and his seven pass break-ups are tied for most on the team with Xavien Howard.

2017 record: 4-8

Week 13 ranking: No. 24

What could have been? The Texans averaged 34.7 points per game with Deshaun Watson starting, compared to 14.7 points per game with Tom Savage as the starter. When Watson got hurt he was on a streak of four straight games with at least three passing touchdowns.

2017 record: 4-8

Week 13 ranking: No. 25

Justin Evans has emerged as a play-maker in the Buccaneers' secondary, recording three interceptions, tied for the rookie lead. Evans was also the first player to intercept a Tom Brady pass this season.

2017 record: 3-9

Week 13 ranking: No. 28

The Broncos selected Garett Bolles 20th overall and might have nabbed a left tackle for years to come in the process. Bolles has started all 12 games for the Broncos and leads all left tackles with 777 snaps played.

2017 record: 2-10

Week 13 ranking: No. 31

Reuben Foster was injured in Week 1 and didn't return until Week 7, but he has flashed potential since his return. Foster has 42 tackles since Week 7, most among rookie defenders and 12 more than any other 49er in that time.

2017 record: 3-9

Week 13 ranking: No. 26

Mitchell Trubisky doesn't have much help around him, so the fact that he ranks last in Total QBR shouldn't be too alarming. He's averaging 154.6 passing yards and has thrown just five touchdowns in eight games.

2017 record: 3-9

Week 13 ranking: No. 29

Malik Hooker's ACL injury put an abrupt end to what was a promising rookie season. Even though he hasn't played since Week 7, Hooker's three interceptions are still tied for most among rookies, and are most by a Colts rookie since Jacob Lacey in 2009.

2017 record: 2-10

Week 13 ranking: No. 30

Evan Engram leads all rookies with six touchdown receptions and has already become one of the league's top tight ends. The only tight ends with more receiving yards than Engram are Travis Kelce, Rob Gronkowski, Delanie Walker and Zach Ertz.

2017 record: 0-12

Week 13 ranking: No. 32

DeShone Kizer is just the fourth quarterback in the Super Bowl era to go winless in his first 11 starts and the first since Stan Gelbaugh (1991-92). Only one quarterback (Jack Trudeau) started 0-12 and none started 0-13.