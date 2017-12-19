Week 16 NFL Power Rankings: The top Pro Bowl veterans on every team

With the playoff picture beginning to come into focus, the Patriots are once again the team to beat in the NFL. Elsewhere, the Seahawks are imploding, the Cowboys are still alive and the Browns are still winless. (1:00)

How have your team's most established players performed in 2017?

In honor Tuesday's roster announcement, here's a rundown of the Week 16 Power Rankings -- as voted on by a group of more than 80 writers, editors and TV personalities -- with a look at the players who have the most Pro Bowls on each team.

ESPN Stats & Information's John McTigue contributed the following information.

Methodology: These rankings are based on which teams voters think would win head-to-head matchups. Higher-ranked teams would be favored against lower-ranked teams. Coming off a win doesn't guarantee a jump, and a loss doesn't guarantee a fall.

2017 record: 11-3

Week 15 ranking: No. 2

Tom Brady (12): Brett Favre (2009) and Warren Moon (1997) are the only quarterbacks to make a Pro Bowl at the age of 40. Brady will likely join them, as the Patriots are atop the AFC playoff picture and he's fourth in the league in Total QBR.

2017 record: 11-3

Week 15 ranking: No. 1

Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown, Maurkice Pouncey and James Harrison (5): The Steelers are the only team with four five-time Pro Bowl selections on their roster. Harrison has played only five games, but the other three have all produced at their normal rates.

2017 record: 12-2

Week 15 ranking: No. 3

Jason Peters (9): Before Carson Wentz went down, Peters was the Eagles' big loss of the season. The nine-time Pro Bowler was injured in Week 7 and missed the second-most games in a season of his career after missing all of 2012.

2017 record: 11-3

Week 15 ranking: No. 5

Terence Newman, Harrison Smith, Anthony Barr and Everson Griffen (2): It's pretty remarkable that one of the four teams with at least 11 wins this season has no player on its roster with more than two Pro Bowl selections. The four Vikings with multiple Pro Bowls all play on defense, though -- a unit that ranks third in the NFL, according to FPI.

2017 record: 10-4

Week 15 ranking: No. 4

Andrew Whitworth, Aaron Donald and Johnny Hekker (3): Whitworth has solidified the Rams' offensive line this season, which has helped Todd Gurley II's resurgence. Donald solidified the defensive line years ago and has matched a career high with 11.0 sacks in 2017.

2017 record: 10-4

Week 15 ranking: No. 8

Calais Campbell and Marcell Dareus (2): Campbell was an offseason acquisition and Dareus a midseason one, but both have revitalized Jacksonville's defense. Campbell is second in the NFL with 14.5 sacks, and the Jaguars have allowed 3.98 yards per rush with Dareus on field.

2017 record: 10-4

Week 15 ranking: No. 6

Drew Brees (10): Pro Bowl No. 11 could be in line for Brees. The quarterback on pace for "only" 4,404 pass yards, which would be his fewest since 2009, but he's still completing 72 percent of his passes with a 3-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

2017 record: 10-4

Week 15 ranking: No. 7

Julius Peppers (9): When the Panthers brought back Peppers, they were likely expecting some solid part-time work. Instead, Peppers could be heading to his 10th Pro Bowl, as he has become the fifth player in history with 10.0 sacks at age 37 or older.

2017 record: 9-5

Week 15 ranking: No. 10

Matt Ryan, Julio Jones and Alex Mack (4): The Falcons' offense isn't as potent as it was last season, but FPI still rates them as a top-five unit this year. That's thanks to a trio of four-time Pro Bowlers, led by Ryan (sixth in Total QBR) and Jones (third in receiving).

2017 record: 8-6

Week 15 ranking: No. 13

Darrelle Revis (7): The Chiefs have had Revis for three games this year, but his midseason signing made him the most decorated player on the roster. He has only one pass breakup in those three games, but the rest of the team has five picks in that same stretch.

2017 record: 8-6

Week 15 ranking: No. 9

Earl Thomas (5): Thomas is the leading Pro Bowler among the "Legion of Boom," and he's the only one who is healthy right now. He is averaging 5.9 tackles per game this season, a rate he has reached only in Seattle's Super Bowl seasons.

2017 record: 8-6

Week 15 ranking: No. 12

Terrell Suggs and Marshal Yanda (6): Yanda suffered a season-ending injury in Week 2, so he won't make his seventh Pro Bowl this season. Suggs, on the other hand, should. The linebacker has 11.0 sacks and four forced fumbles, each ranking among the top six in the NFL this season.

2017 record: 8-6

Week 15 ranking: No. 15

Jason Witten (10): The veteran is still reeling in passes at 35 years old, ranking seventh in receptions (56) among tight ends this season. He just doesn't do much with them anymore, averaging just 1.8 yards after the catch, last among qualified tight ends.

2017 record: 7-7

Week 15 ranking: No. 14

Aaron Rodgers, Clay Matthews and Jahri Evans (6): Outside of Evans, who has started all 14 games, the Packers' six-time Pro Bowlers have had a 2017 to forget. Rodgers missed seven games with a broken collarbone and Matthews has just 7.5 sacks, three of which came in one game.

2017 record: 7-7

Week 15 ranking: No. 11

Antonio Gates (8): The tight end made the Pro Bowl eight times in his first 14 NFL seasons, but Year 15 hasn't been as kind to him. Gates did set the record for touchdowns by a tight end this season, but he has just 20 catches for 189 yards and is the clear No. 2 option at his position in L.A.

2017 record: 8-6

Week 15 ranking: No. 16

Dwight Freeney (7): Freeney joined the Lions right before Thanksgiving and took the crown of most Pro Bowls in Detroit away from Haloti Ngata (5). Freeney has yet to record a sack with the Lions, playing a total of 68 snaps in three games.

2017 record: 8-6

Week 15 ranking: No. 17

LeSean McCoy and Kyle Williams (5): The 34-year-old Williams is having a down year with 2.0 sacks in 14 games, but McCoy is not. Shady is sixth in the NFL in scrimmage yards and has the second-most touches leaguewide (311).

2017 record: 8-6

Week 15 ranking: No. 18

Brian Orakpo (4): It took a little while for the linebacker to get going this season. He had just 1.5 sacks through Week 9, which was tied for 137th leaguewide. He has 4.5 sacks since then though, which is tied for 11th most.

2017 record: 6-8

Week 15 ranking: No. 19

Marshawn Lynch (5): Although Pro Bowl No. 6 probably isn't in the cards for Lynch this year, he has done well after a season off from the game. He's averaging 2.4 yards per rush after contact, which is the sixth-best average among qualified rushers.

2017 record: 6-8

Week 15 ranking: No. 22

Cameron Wake and Ndamukong Suh (5): The top two Pro Bowlers for the Dolphins both play on the defensive line. Wake and Suh rank first and second on the team in sacks and tackles for loss. Wake is one sack shy of his first set of back-to-back 10-sack seasons.

2017 record: 6-8

Week 15 ranking: No. 21

Trent Williams (5): Williams has been a stalwart member of Washington's offensive line over his career. The group has seen a lot of injuries this season and Williams is no exception. He has missed three games.

2017 record: 6-8

Week 15 ranking: No. 20

Larry Fitzgerald (10): Fitzgerald could be looking at his 11th Pro Bowl selection at the age of 34. He is eight catches shy of his third straight season with 100 receptions, and he has moved up from ninth to third on the all-time receiving yard list this year.

2017 record: 4-10

Week 15 ranking: No. 29

Joe Staley and Elvis Dumervil (5): Even if they don't make the Pro Bowl this year, the five-time selections playing for the Niners have been effective this season. Staley has started 13 games at left tackle, and Dumervil is the team leader in sacks (5.5).

2017 record: 5-9

Week 15 ranking: No. 24

Von Miller and Demaryius Thomas (5): The Broncos' leading pass-rusher and receiver have each made five Pro Bowls, but Miller is most likely to return this year. He has yet another 10-sack season, his sixth in seven years.

2017 record: 5-9

Week 15 ranking: No. 28

Matt Forte (2): Forte's two career Pro Bowls might seem low for a player who recorded at least 1,000 scrimmage yards in his first nine NFL seasons. He's unlikely to reach that mark again this year, though. He'll need 352 yards over the final two games to reach 1,000 again.

2017 record: 5-9

Week 15 ranking: No. 23

A.J. Green (6): The star receiver is 20 yards shy of 1,000 and two touchdowns shy of 10 on the season, but the six-time Pro Bowler is still having a bit of a down year. He's averaging only 70 reception yards per game, which would be the lowest of his career.

2017 record: 4-10

Week 15 ranking: No. 25

Shane Lechler (7): The Texans are the only team whose leading Pro Bowler is a special-teamer, and he could widen the gap further this year. Lechler leads the NFL in punts (81) and is averaging the third-most yards per punt (48.9).

2017 record: 4-10

Week 15 ranking: No. 27

Gerald McCoy (5): McCoy has been one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL, as evidenced by his five Pro Bowl selections, but he and the entire Buccaneers' defensive front have underwhelmed this season. He's on pace for his fewest sacks in a season since 2012.

2017 record: 4-10

Week 15 ranking: No. 26

Josh Sitton (4): The Bears like to run behind their top Pro Bowler. Sitton has started 13 games for the Bears this season, mostly at left guard. Chicago has rushed an NFL-high 164 times to the left this year, averaging 4.4 yards on those rushes.

2017 record: 2-12

Week 15 ranking: No. 31

Brandon Marshall (6): Marshall had made the Pro Bowl with the Broncos, Dolphins, Bears and Jets. But if he wants to make it with the Giants, it will have to wait a year. Marshall had 154 yards and no touchdowns in six games before suffering a season-ending injury.

2017 record: 3-11

Week 15 ranking: No. 30

Frank Gore (5): On one hand, the five-time Pro Bowler is slowing down, averaging a career-low 3.6 yards per rush. On the other, he has more than 700 rushing yards at the age of 34, which is something only five other players have ever done.

2017 record: 0-14

Week 15 ranking: No. 32

Joe Thomas (10): Thomas was one of three players on Cleveland's roster who have even made a Pro Bowl. Thomas made each of the past 10 coming into 2017, but a season-ending injury in Week 7 has likely put an end to that streak.