Tedy Bruschi, Bill Polian and Dianna Russini give the teams they think deserve to be ranked higher in the power rankings. (1:38)

NFL draft season is over. Now it's time to make sense of how the league stands with four months until the season.

The ESPN power panel -- a group of more than 80 writers, editors and TV personalities -- evaluated how all 32 teams stack up, with a look at how each tried to help itself in the draft. (There are some notable changes from our post-free-agency edition.)

Note: These are based on which teams would win head-to-head. Higher-ranked teams would be favored against lower-ranked teams. ESPN Stats & Information's John McTigue wrote the following.

2017 record: 13-3

Post-free-agency ranking: 1

The reigning champions drafted Dallas Goedert in Dallas one spot ahead of Dallas. It was one of just five Eagles picks (and the only one in the first three rounds), but it was an effective troll job and a useful choice, as Philly likes its tight ends. No team had more receptions by tight ends last season.

2017 record: 13-3

Post-free-agency ranking: 2

It's no surprise that the Patriots used their first pick on an offensive tackle after losing Nate Solder in free agency. What might have surprised, though, was the selection of Sony Michel at 31st overall with an abundance of running backs already in New England. Michel is just the second back Bill Belichick has drafted in the first round with the Patriots. (Laurence Maroney was the first in 2006.)

2017 record: 13-3

Post-free-agency ranking: 5

Ben Roethlisberger plans to play for another three to five years, but the Steelers addressed the future with the third-round selection of Mason Rudolph. It's the earliest the Steelers have drafted a quarterback since they took Roethlisberger in the first round of the 2004 draft.

2017 record: 11-5

Post-free-agency ranking: 4

The Saints had the second-most snaps from rookies in 2017 and produced one of the best classes ever with Alvin Kamara, Ryan Ramczyk, Marshon Lattimore and Marcus Williams. It'll be tough for this year's class to replicate that success, but any contributions will benefit FPI's third-best team from 2017.

2017 record: 13-3

Post-free-agency ranking: 3

After dolling out $84 million guaranteed to Kirk Cousins in free agency, the Vikings opted to continue building up a defense that allowed the fewest points last season in the early rounds of the draft. Cornerback Mike Hughes (No. 30) and defensive end Jalyn Holmes (102) join a stacked unit.

2017 record: 11-5

Post-free-agency ranking: 6

The Rams didn't make a pick until the third round, but they still walked away with 11 selections and a clear strategy. After bolstering the secondary with trades, they used seven of their picks on offensive and defensive linemen. They hadn't selected seven linemen in a single draft since the 1970s.

2017 record: 10-6

Post-free-agency ranking: 8

The Jaguars used two of their first three selections on defenders, because finishing second in points allowed last season clearly wasn't good enough. A scary unit that featured six Pro Bowlers gets potentially scarier with the additions of defensive tackle Taven Bryan (No. 29) and safety Ronnie Harrison (93).

2017 record: 10-6

Post-free-agency ranking: 7

The Falcons drafted wide receiver Calvin Ridley in the first round. Their past two first-round receivers? Roddy White and Julio Jones, who currently sit first and second on the franchise's all-time receiving list.

2017 record: 7-9

Post-free-agency ranking: 9

The Packers used their first two picks on defensive backs -- just as they did in 2015 and 2017. They also allowed the second-most passing touchdowns (30) last season, so that investment needs to start paying off.

2017 record: 10-6

Post-free-agency ranking: 14

The Chiefs were 28th in total defense in 2017 -- their worst finish since 2009 when they went 4-12 -- which led to them becoming the first team in the common draft era (1967) to select only defensive players in a single draft.

2017 record: 11-5

Post-free-agency ranking: 12

Cam Newton texted a cryptic "thank you" to coach Ron Rivera after the Panthers drafted wide receiver D.J. Moore at 24th overall. There's good reason for that. Newton averaged 120 passing yards per game to his wide receivers last season, the lowest mark of his career.

2017 record: 9-7

Post-free-agency ranking: 15

The Chargers allowed the third-fewest points last season, but that didn't stop them from reloading the defense. They used their first four picks on defenders for the second time in the common draft era, landing Scouts Inc.'s seventh-ranked prospect, safety Derwin James, at No. 17.

2017 record: 9-7

Post-free-agency ranking: 16

Perhaps it's no surprise that after making former linebacker Mike Vrabel the head coach, the Titans selected two linebackers in the first two rounds for the first time in the common draft era. That accounted for half of the Titans' league-low four selections.

2017 record: 9-7

Post-free-agency ranking: 17

The Cowboys didn't address pass-catchers until the third round, and while they had other needs, the weapons around quarterback Dak Prescott are looking pretty light. Dez Bryant was released, and Jason Witten is headed to the broadcast booth. Those two rank first and third on the Cowboys' all-time receiving touchdowns list.

2017 record: 6-10

Post-free-agency ranking: 11

The 49ers opted to use their first couple of picks to get QB Jimmy Garoppolo help, drafting offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey in the first round and wide receiver Dante Pettis in the second. Garoppolo had the best Total QBR over the final five weeks of 2017. Now, he'll have an offseason with new talent to develop.

2017 record: 9-7

Post-free-agency ranking: 13

Seattle pairing linebacker Shaquem Griffin with his twin brother, Shaquill, was the feel-good moment of the draft. Beyond that, it's fair to question some of the Seahawks' choices. Among them: not taking an offensive lineman until the fifth round, when Russell Wilson was the most pressured quarterback last season.

2017 record: 4-12

Post-free-agency ranking: 10

The Texans didn't have a first-round pick for the first time in franchise history and didn't make a selection until the third, but their first pick might've been worth the wait. Safety Justin Reid was the 39th-best prospect according to Scouts Inc., so he's a nice value at No. 68.

2017 record: 7-9

Post-free-agency ranking: 20

Alabama has been the gold standard in college football under Nick Saban, so you can't fault the Redskins for trying to replicate that success. They've selected four Crimson Tide defenders in the past two drafts, including defensive tackles Jonathan Allen (2017) and Da'Ron Payne (2018) in the first round. That should help fix a league-worst rush defense.

2017 record: 6-10

Post-free-agency ranking: 21

According to Elias Sports Bureau, the Raiders became the first team to go without an interception in their first 10 games last season. They took five players before addressing defensive back in the draft, but coach Jon Gruden's plan seems clear: Build the line. The team's first four picks were offensive and defensive linemen.

2017 record: 9-7

Post-free-agency ranking: 18

The Lions ranked last in rushing yards and yards per rush last season, so coach Matt Patricia & Co. prioritized that in the draft. It started with some bulk, adding center Frank Ragnow at 20th overall. Then they added second-round running back Kerryon Johnson, whom they hope will be their first 100-yard rusher since Reggie Bush on Thanksgiving 2013.

2017 record: 5-11

Post-free-agency ranking: 19

Defensive end Bradley Chubb fell into the Broncos' lap at fifth overall, and if he pans out, the tandem of Chubb and Von Miller could be devastating to opposing quarterbacks. The Broncos ranked 22nd in sacks last season, but they pressured quarterbacks at the third-highest rate.

2017 record: 9-7

Post-free-agency ranking: 24

Ozzie Newsome used his last draft as Ravens general manager to orchestrate the second-most draft-day trades (six) and make a league-high 12 selections. It seemed the priority would be to get quarterback Joe Flacco some help, after he ranked last in yards per attempt last season, and the Ravens did draft multiple tight ends and wide receivers. They also drafted Flacco's heir apparent, Lamar Jackson.

2017 record: 8-8

Post-free-agency ranking: 29

The Cardinals ranked 25th in scoring in 2017 after finishing in the top six the previous two seasons. They used five of their six picks on offensive players, but none more important than quarterback Josh Rosen at 10th overall. Seeing as Sam Bradford has played 16 games only twice in seven seasons, Rosen will likely get his shot in 2018.

2017 record: 5-11

Post-free-agency ranking: 25

The Buccaneers had big needs on defense after allowing a league-worst 6.0 yards per play last season, and they continued to address those in the draft. They grabbed defensive tackle Vita Vea in the first round, then a pair of corners in the second, making this the first time since 1995 that they drafted three defenders in the first two rounds. The Bucs got future Pro Football Hall of Famers Warren Sapp and Derrick Brooks in that previous haul.

2017 record: 9-7

Post-free-agency ranking: 23

When the Bills drafted Josh Allen at seventh overall, they became just the third team in the common draft era to select a quarterback in the top 10 after making the playoffs the previous season. Quarterback was a necessity after they traded Tyrod Taylor, and now the franchise's hopes will rest on the shoulders of its first top-10 QB.

2017 record: 3-13

Post-free-agency ranking: 27

Say what you will about the Giants' draft strategy, but they did walk away with the player many believe was the best prospect in the class: running back Saquon Barkley. The Giants haven't had a 1,000-yard rusher since 2012 (Ahmad Bradshaw), and their running backs ranked 27th in yards per touch last season (4.4).

2017 record: 5-11

Post-free-agency ranking: 26

The Jets haven't been bad at picking quarterbacks in the first round since the common draft era. They've just been mediocre. The first four all started more than 50 games for the Jets, but they combined to go 157-164-2. Sam Darnold will look to change that.

2017 record: 5-11

Post-free-agency ranking: 28

The Bears drafted linebacker Roquan Smith at eighth overall, the earliest they've drafted a defensive player since 1990, when they took safety Mark Carrier at sixth overall. They're hoping Smith can transform the defense the way another top-10 linebacker did for them; the Bears had the best scoring defense the season after selecting Brian Urlacher at ninth overall in 2000.

2017 record: 7-9

Post-free-agency ranking: 22

Each of the past three first-round picks by the Bengals played fewer than 100 snaps in his rookie season, and only one of the drafted players logged at least 50 percent of the team's offensive or defensive snaps his rookie season. This year could be different, though, as first-round pick Billy Price is likely to be the starting center.

2017 record: 6-10

Post-free-agency ranking: 32

Last season, the Dolphins were one of three teams to rank in the bottom half of the league in Total QBR, Total QBR allowed, yards per rush and yards per rush allowed. Translation: They needed a lot of help. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick should be a good foundational piece for the defense. The Dolphins also grabbed a pair of tight ends to support returning QB Ryan Tannehill.

2017 record: 0-16

Post-free-agency ranking: 30

The success of this draft will likely hinge on the development of Baker Mayfield. The Browns have had 28 different starting quarterbacks since they rejoined the NFL in 1999, the most of any team, and whether Mayfield is 29th or 30th -- the Browns have Tyrod Taylor, after all -- the goal is to ensure that Mayfield sticks longer than the likes of Brandon Weeden and Johnny Manziel.

2017 record: 4-12

Post-free-agency ranking: 31

The Colts have had a lackluster rushing attack for a few years now, and after allowing a league-high 56 sacks last season, it makes sense that the offensive line would be a priority (especially with the return of QB Andrew Luck). The Colts used two of the top 37 picks on offensive linemen, making them just the third team in the past 20 years to take two O-linemen that high.