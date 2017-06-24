All week long, we've been taking a look at the best NFL teams and individual seasons of the past 30 years based on Football Outsiders' advanced DVOA metric.

Click the links below to get to our stories on the top 30 overall teams, offenses, defenses, special teams and individual seasons since 1987. Enjoy!

Counting down the top teams since 1987 ...

14. 2012 Seattle Seahawks (+36.9 percent): This was the first year of Seattle's DVOA dynasty, in which the Seahawks finished four straight seasons as the regular season's No. 1 in total team efficiency. The Seahawks ranked fourth on offense, second on defense and third on special teams. However, they went only 11-5, in part because they played the fourth-hardest schedule and in part because they were 5-5 in games decided by a touchdown or less. That record sent them on the road for the playoffs, and they lost 30-28 in Atlanta.

13. 1995 Dallas Cowboys (+37.4 percent): The 1995 Cowboys fell from second to 13th in defensive DVOA, despite signing Deion Sanders away from the 49ers, but they made that up with their best offensive season (14th in DVOA history). They also get a boost from their playoff run, in which they spanked the Eagles 30-11 and beat the No. 4 (Green Bay) and No. 5 (Pittsburgh) teams to win the Super Bowl.

Counting down the top offenses since 1987 ...

12. 2012 New England Patriots (+31.8 percent): The 2012 Patriots led the league in points scored despite facing one of the league's 10 hardest defensive schedules. They scored at least 40 points five times in the regular season, then a sixth time against Houston in the playoffs, but Baltimore limited them to a season-low 13 points to win the AFC Championship Game in Foxborough.

11. 1993 San Francisco 49ers (+32.3 percent): San Francisco averaged 6.30 yards per play in 1993, when no other offense was above 5.65. Halfback Ricky Watters, fullback Marc Logan and quarterback Steve Young each averaged at least 4.6 yards per carry compared to an NFL average of 3.9, which is how the 1993 49ers rank No. 4 all time in rushing DVOA despite not having a single runner with more than 1,000 yards.

Counting down the top defenses since 1987 ...

7. 2008 Pittsburgh Steelers; 6. 2008 Baltimore Ravens (-27.6 percent; -27.9 percent): This was the pinnacle of the defensive rivalry that has defined the AFC North in the 21st century. Baltimore was No. 1 against the run and No. 2 against the pass. Pittsburgh was No. 2 against the run and No. 1 against the pass. The Steelers were the better defense during the regular season, and their average of 4.3 net yards allowed per pass is the best figure of any defense in the past 20 years. But the Ravens move slightly ahead once we consider the postseason because they shut down the Miami and Tennessee offenses in their first two playoff games. The Steelers had the last laugh, however, beating Baltimore 23-14 in the AFC Championship Game and then going on to win the Super Bowl. The All-Pro first team featured two Ravens (Ed Reed and Ray Lewis) and two Steelers (James Harrison and Troy Polamalu).

Counting down the top special-teams units since 1987 ...

2. 2007 Chicago Bears (+11.2 percent):

What's better than a Devin Hester season with five touchdown returns? How about a Devin Hester season with six touchdown returns? Hester had four punt returns for touchdowns and a remarkable average of 15.5 yards per return, plus he added two more touchdowns on kickoff returns. But this was no one-man show. The Bears were third in field goal value, with Robbie Gould hitting 31 of 36 opportunities, and the Bears blocked three punts, four field goals and an extra point. (Demonstrating the somewhat random nature of such plays, the Bears blocked a field goal in the first four weeks of the season, then didn't do so again the rest of the season.)

By the way, this is the seventh team on this top 30 coached in some way by Dave Toub. He was the coordinator for the four Chicago teams on this list as well as the 2013 and 2016 Kansas City Chiefs, and he was John Harbaugh's special-teams assistant on the 2001 Philadelphia Eagles.

Counting down the top QB seasons since 1987 ...

5. Aaron Rodgers, 2011 Packers (+46.6 percent): Rodgers led the league with 8.22 net yards per pass in a season in which Tom Brady (7.87) and Drew Brees (7.81) also led historically powerful offenses. Rodgers had a touchdown on 9.0 percent of his passes, only the second quarterback since the merger to reach 9.0 percent, and he threw only six interceptions.

4. Tom Brady, 2010 Patriots (+46.7 percent): Brady was third in the league with 7.21 net yards per pass, but what really stands out is that he led the NFL with 36 passing touchdowns and threw only four interceptions. As we noted Monday, he did this despite the Patriots playing the hardest schedule of opposing defenses in the league that season.

