Panthers TE Greg Olsen grants wish for 17-year-old boy

This is what sports are all about: The chance for athletes to make dreams come true for those who look up to them on a daily basis.
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen did just that for 17-year-old Foster Hale, whose wish was to be the three-time Pro Bowler for a day.
Olsen first introduced Hale to Luke Kuechly and asked if the teen wanted to face the All-Pro linebacker one-on-one. Hale quickly replied by shaking his head no. And Olsen couldn't blame him.
Foster Hale gets his @MakeAWish granted and meets @gregolsen88 & @LukeKuechly pic.twitter.com/0Io8TQgRBf
— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) June 13, 2017
The two were then pictured with helmets in their hands, preparing for the day's workload.
Bigger than football. #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/YoLzoYp2fx
— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) June 13, 2017
Following practice, Olsen plans to sit down and watch some film with Hale, who will be a senior at Piedmont High School (Monroe, N.C.) in the fall.
"He wanted to be a tight end, I'm not sure why," Olsen said. "He wanted to be a Panther for the day. He hung out with the tight ends. We've had a good morning. ... we'll finish up with our meetings and see how we did on the film. Hopefully he's not too big of a critic."
The Panthers have partnered with the Make-A-Wish Foundation since 2010 to grant wishes to children with terminal or life-threatening illnesses. Hale was one of seven chosen by Carolina as part of the 2017 Make-A-Wish draft class.
-- Josiah Turner