Panthers TE Greg Olsen grants wish for 17-year-old boy

This is what sports are all about: The chance for athletes to make dreams come true for those who look up to them on a daily basis.

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen did just that for 17-year-old Foster Hale, whose wish was to be the three-time Pro Bowler for a day.

Olsen first introduced Hale to Luke Kuechly and asked if the teen wanted to face the All-Pro linebacker one-on-one. Hale quickly replied by shaking his head no. And Olsen couldn't blame him.

The two were then pictured with helmets in their hands, preparing for the day's workload.

Following practice, Olsen plans to sit down and watch some film with Hale, who will be a senior at Piedmont High School (Monroe, N.C.) in the fall.

"He wanted to be a tight end, I'm not sure why," Olsen said. "He wanted to be a Panther for the day. He hung out with the tight ends. We've had a good morning. ... we'll finish up with our meetings and see how we did on the film. Hopefully he's not too big of a critic."

The Panthers have partnered with the Make-A-Wish Foundation since 2010 to grant wishes to children with terminal or life-threatening illnesses. Hale was one of seven chosen by Carolina as part of the 2017 Make-A-Wish draft class.

-- Josiah Turner