At this point, it's obvious to see that the Houston Texans hit the jackpot by moving up in the NFL draft to select quarterback Deshaun Watson. The 22-year-old rookie has been everything the team could have hoped for.

But the onetime Clemson Tigers QB recently proved to his new city the type of person he can be off the field as well.

With many families still feeling the impact left by Hurricane Harvey, Watson partnered with Habitat for Humanity to help furnish 176 homes in the Houston community.

11 years ago, @habitat_org + Warrick Dunn worked together to give @DeshaunWatson's family a new home.

As a child, Watson was once on the opposite end of this stick. In 2006, then-Atlanta Falcons running back Warrick Dunn gifted a furnished, four-bedroom home to Watson's north Georgia family through Habitat for Humanity. Now a professional athlete himself, the Texans' signal-caller decided to return the favor to families in need by performing a good deed of his own.

This follows in the footsteps of his teammate, All-Pro defensive end J.J. Watt, who raised an estimated $30 million for Hurricane Harvey victims before the season.

Watson has also been putting the NFL world on notice in his first year. He is leading the league in passing touchdowns (15), has thrown for 1,297 yards, and has a QB rating of 101.1 (sixth in the NFL). He has also rushed for 202 yards and another two touchdowns.

After six weeks, it's highly unlikely the Texans have any complaints about their top 2017 draft choice.

-- Josiah Turner