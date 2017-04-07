The Arizona Diamondbacks welcomed yet another big name to Chase Field this week, giving Arizona Cardinals star running back David Johnson the opportunity to take batting practice and throw out the ceremonial first pitch before Thursday's game.

The All-Pro selection followed up Wednesday's stadium visit from ESPN's Dick Vitale, who mingled with players prior to the Diamondbacks' comeback victory over the San Francisco Giants.

Johnson got in a few batting practice swings and made solid contact, as evidenced by a video tweeted out by the Diamondbacks' official account. The 25-year-old wasn't pleased with his overall results, though, retweeting the footage with a caption about redeeming himself.

The Diamondbacks' account then responded by offering some suggestions regarding Johnson's hitting mechanics, along with a photo of the NFL player decked out in MLB garb.

Thx for letting me BP with u today. Got some redeeming to do next time!! #ZEROHomers https://t.co/ZQfAlocDXU — David Johnson (@DavidJohnson31) April 6, 2017

.@DavidJohnson31 Might need to work on that grip though, @DavidJohnson31. 😉



Looking forward to your attempt at pitching shortly! #AllAZ pic.twitter.com/kyk2OEzXYi — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) April 6, 2017

But if anyone needed a reminder of why Johnson is in the NFL as a running back instead of as a quarterback, his attempt at a ceremonial first pitch provided a big one.

Although Johnson looked the part after changing into a retro Diamondbacks jersey in honor of throwback night and then loosening up with a resistance band, his offering sailed far from the reach of Arizona pitcher Shelby Miller before rolling all the way to the backstop.

Scouting report on @DavidJohnson31:



Speed ✔

Vision ✔

Hands ✔

Arm ❓ pic.twitter.com/XkCNXmYmEO — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) April 7, 2017

#SwipeLeft: @davidjohnson31's first pitch was just a biiiiit outside but he sure looked sharp throwing it. #DbacksTBT #AllAZ A post shared by Arizona Diamondbacks (@dbacks) on Apr 6, 2017 at 6:57pm PDT

The Diamondbacks poked fun at the "incomplete pass" on both Twitter and Instagram, which confirmed that Johnson should probably stick to running the ball.

After all, Johnson finished the 2016 season with 293 carries for 1,239 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns, second-most in the NFL.

-- Nick Ostiller