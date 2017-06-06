Watch Drew Brees nail incredible trick shots

It looks like Drew Brees has an interesting way of keeping his arm sharp during the offseason.

The New Orleans Saints quarterback took some trick shots with the guys from Dude Perfect -- and boy, was he impressive.

Brees nailed feats such as passing a football through two moving pendulums, football skeet buster and making a few throws from far distances, including nosebleed seats in the Superdome.

Coach Sean Payton even joined in on the fun, guessing some tunes and playing a game of Speak Out with Brees and the Dude Perfect crew when they weren't attempting football tricks. Payton was also subjected to a taste test of his favorite gum, Juicy Fruit.

The Saints are in their final week of organized team activities in Metairie, Louisiana. Training camp is tentatively scheduled to begin in late July, giving Brees plenty more time to practice some new trick shots.

-- Alex Tekip