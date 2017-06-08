Rickie Fowler to use Packers-themed golf bag at U.S. Open

Best known for the orange tones of his alma mater, Oklahoma State, Rickie Fowler will mix it up next week as a nod to the first U.S. Open held in the state of Wisconsin.

According to Ashley Mayo of Golf Digest, Fowler will use a Green Bay Packers-themed bag for the event, which will be played at Erin Hills in Erin, Wisconsin. The bag might not be as garish as Fowler's typical orange look, but the green and yellow certainly aren't subtle:

Rickie Fowler knows how to play to the home crowd. He'll have this Green Bay Packers inspired bag with him at the U.S. Open. #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/ddqSqcjGDw — GolfThreads Blog (@GolfThreadsBlog) June 8, 2017

Fowler doesn't appear to be a Packers fan, but he faced off with former Green Bay stars Antonio Freeman and Ahman Green in a friendly event at the 2015 PGA Championship in Kohler, Wisconsin, beating the pair while shooting lefty.

The 117th U.S. Open tees off next Thursday.

-- David DeChant