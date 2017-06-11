Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant understands that his team's defense struggled against the pass last season. In fact, Dallas finished 26th in the NFL when it came to yards per game allowed through the air.

It's probably why the veteran took to Twitter on Saturday, reaching out directly to a possible solution in free-agent cornerback Darrelle Revis.

@Revis24 Dallas? ....I promise you are going to love what we got going on around here..your attitude fits our culture...waiting..... — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) June 10, 2017

Although it's highly unlikely that the Cowboys sign Revis -- they recently inked CB Nolan Carroll in free agency and drafted three other corners to go along with in-house options Orlando Scandrick and Anthony Brown -- Bryant's sales pitch is an intriguing one.

Once considered among the best corners in the league, Revis, 32, is coming off the worst season of his career in which he amassed just 53 total tackles, five pass break-ups and one interception in 15 starts for the New York Jets.

-- Nick Ostiller