          Raiders send Vegas Golden Knights personal note wishing the best

          5:21 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          In terms of professional sports teams, Las Vegas had might as well be the new frontier as of late. The Vegas Golden Knights pave the way with their first season upcoming, while the Oakland Raiders will head to Nevada in a few years.

          Looking ahead to the future, the Raiders wrote a personal message to the Golden Knights wishing them the best ahead of Wednesday's expansion draft, and furthermore, expressing their excitement to work alongside the franchise down the road.

          The Golden Knights will play their first game in team history at the Dallas Stars on Oct. 6. Meanwhile, the Raiders will remain in Oakland until all plans are finished and are assumed to take on Las Vegas in the next few years.

          -- Courtney Schellin

