Julian Edelman shares apology letter from former English teacher

It probably wasn't the first or last time someone scoffed at Julian Edelman's chances of reaching NFL stardom, but the doubt way back when still resonates with at least one former teacher of the jocular New England Patriots wide receiver.

In a letter Edelman shared on Twitter on Tuesday morning, his former English 100 teacher from the College of San Mateo (Calif.) apologizes for a "flippant" response made to Edelman's stated desire of "going to the league." The teacher, whose name isn't revealed in the post, goes on to express how "terrible" the teacher feels when reflecting back on that moment.

set your goals high.

do whatever it takes to achieve them. #motivation pic.twitter.com/1eoaG2yp9w — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) July 18, 2017

Following his year at San Mateo, Edelman went on to start three years as an option quarterback at Kent State. He was picked in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL draft by New England and served as a fulcrum on two Super Bowl championship campaigns.

As jucos go, it's worth noting that the College of San Mateo is far from some "Last Chance U." Alums include Super Bowl-winning coaches John Madden, Bill Walsh and Dick Vermeil.

-- Brendan C. Hall