          Jermaine Kearse thanks Seahawks fans on Instagram following trade to Jets

          Aug 18, 2017
          • ESPN.com

          Jermaine Kearse has no hard feelings after being traded for the first time in his career.

          The veteran receiver took to Instagram on Friday night to thank Seattle after the Seahawks dealt him to the New York Jets earlier in the day.

          Kearse, 27, had been a starter for the Seahawks since 2014, but he caught just 41 passes for 510 yards and one touchdown last season -- his fifth in the NFL. Several of Kearse's teammates as well as Seattle brass reacted to the news on social media.

          Kearse, who was born in Washington and played collegiately for the Huskies, will earn $2.2 million in base salary this season as part of the three-year, $13.5 million deal he signed in March 2016.

          -- Nick Ostiller

