Jermaine Kearse thanks Seahawks fans on Instagram following trade to Jets

Jermaine Kearse has no hard feelings after being traded for the first time in his career.

The veteran receiver took to Instagram on Friday night to thank Seattle after the Seahawks dealt him to the New York Jets earlier in the day.

Seattle I want to thank you for an unforgettable time we had together. Thank you for the love and support you had for my family and I. You will always be home. Looking forward to this next chapter in the Big Apple! #Godisgood A post shared by Jermaine Kearse (@jkearse15) on Sep 1, 2017 at 7:55pm PDT

Kearse, 27, had been a starter for the Seahawks since 2014, but he caught just 41 passes for 510 yards and one touchdown last season -- his fifth in the NFL. Several of Kearse's teammates as well as Seattle brass reacted to the news on social media.

Football aside, this man is my brother and nothing can or will ever change that. #WOOTS ⌚️ pic.twitter.com/FavqCwAIjR — Doug Baldwin Jr (@DougBaldwinJr) September 1, 2017

5 yrs ago we entered the NFL at the same time. My daughter calls him uncle. @JKearse_15 will always be my brother 💯 #LOB — DeShawn Shead (@dshead24) September 2, 2017

Gonna miss my boy @JKearse_15 Unbelievable player, and teammate but an even better guy. All the best in New York bro. https://t.co/rKqs9zerk7 — Luke Willson (@LWillson_82) September 1, 2017

Thank you @JKearse_15 for all the great @Seahawks memories. Good luck in NY. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/iMkfNRYC0f — Peter McLoughlin (@CEO_McLoughlin) September 1, 2017

@Seahawks Thank you @JKearse_15 for so many memorable and clutch catches over your 5 year career! pic.twitter.com/8tHm7OPdPE — Paul Allen (@PaulGAllen) September 1, 2017

Kearse, who was born in Washington and played collegiately for the Huskies, will earn $2.2 million in base salary this season as part of the three-year, $13.5 million deal he signed in March 2016.

