The Denver Broncos' secondary -- the "No Fly Zone" -- scored a decisive victory over Dallas Cowboys star WR Dez Bryant on Sunday.

On Tuesday, Denver cornerbacks Chris Harris Jr. and Aqib Talib both shared a video recapping their matchup against Bryant, modeled after the classic video game Mortal Kombat.

While Bryant won the first round with his first-quarter TD catch over Talib, the cornerback would get his revenge. Harris evened the score when he intercepted Dallas QB Dak Prescott in the third quarter after his pass deflected off Bryant. Talib delivered the knockout blow when he stepped in front of a pass intended for Bryant and took it 103 yards for the pick-six.

The Broncos won 42-17.

Overall, Bryant managed seven catches, 59 yards and that TD, but he reeled in fewer than half of his 16 targets.

-- Sam Henken