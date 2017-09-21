The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers both showed off their Color Rush uniforms ahead of Thursday night's game at Levi's Stadium.
The Rams will sport mustard yellow jerseys and pants with navy blue accents, as well as a blue helmet with yellow ram's horns on the sides.
IT'S BACK!!
Thursday Night Football. Color Rush. pic.twitter.com/ouLiGCf0AL
IT'S BACK!!

Thursday Night Football. Color Rush.
Thursday's threads are ready, are you?
📺 @nflnetwork
⏰ 5:25 PM PT#LAvsSF | #TNF pic.twitter.com/vfhRkRecXn
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 20, 2017
The Niners are going with an all-black look with red accents and a gold helmet.
All black everything.
Color Rush is back on #TNF! #BeatLA pic.twitter.com/Acb6qkdVS1
All black everything.

Color Rush is back on #TNF! #BeatLA
Back in black for Color Rush on #TNF ⚫️ #BeatLA pic.twitter.com/XJULVux9Jc
Back in black for Color Rush on #TNF ⚫️ #BeatLA
Kickoff for Thursday's game between the two NFC West rivals is set for 8:25 p.m. ET.
