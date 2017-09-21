The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers both showed off their Color Rush uniforms ahead of Thursday night's game at Levi's Stadium.

The Rams will sport mustard yellow jerseys and pants with navy blue accents, as well as a blue helmet with yellow ram's horns on the sides.

IT'S BACK!!



Thursday Night Football. Color Rush. pic.twitter.com/ouLiGCf0AL — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 19, 2017

The Niners are going with an all-black look with red accents and a gold helmet.

Kickoff for Thursday's game between the two NFC West rivals is set for 8:25 p.m. ET.

-- Alex Tekip