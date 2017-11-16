It will be a black-and-blue game, literally, as the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers don their Color Rush uniforms Thursday night in Pittsburgh.

The hosts will be in all black, a look they've worn just once before:

The Steelers debuted the unis in 2016 on Christmas Day against the Baltimore Ravens, a game that produced five lead changes, including two in the final 1:18. Antonio Brown secured the win by stretching for a 4-yard touchdown with nine seconds remaining, clinching the AFC North title for Pittsburgh.

Meanwhile, the Titans will be in light blue from head to toe for the third time, an ensemble that gets mixed reviews in the team's locker room:

"We look like Smurfs."



"I love the baby blues."



Titans have mixed opinions on Color Rush 📰 » https://t.co/FTZVqjTHbP pic.twitter.com/28NrJMvNns — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) November 16, 2017

Tennessee wore the same uniforms in the second-ever Color Rush game, a Week 8 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2015, and in a Week 8 win over the Jags last season.

--David DeChant