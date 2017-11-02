The New York Jets and Buffalo Bills will both sport color rush uniforms when the division rivals meet for Thursday Night Football.

The Jets will be decked out in all green, while the Bills will go with their all-white look.

These two teams met on Nov. 12, 2015, which was the first color rush themed game hosted by the NFL. The Jets wore all green on that night, with the Bills dressed in all red. The color combinations caused issues for those people who are colorblind, which sparked a change in how teams approached Thursday night contests moving forward.

In that game, however, LeSean McCoy had 19 carries for 112 yards and Tyrod Taylor threw for 158 yards and a touchdown, as Buffalo pulled out a 22-17 win on the road.

Both teams met last season on a Thursday night as well. The Bills once again donned all red, and the Jets wore their all whites. Gang Green got the better of that matchup, behind three rushing touchdowns from Matt Forte, winning 37-31 at New Era Field.

The Bills (5-2), who have won two straight and four of their past five, will look to improve their record and tie the New England Patriots in the AFC East. The Jets (3-5), on the other hand, are hoping to bounce back with a victory after dropping three in a row.

-- Josiah Turner