When the Baltimore Ravens host the Miami Dolphins Thursday night, both teams will be donning their color rush uniforms.

The Ravens will rock all purple with gold numbers, while the Dolphins will be draped in all white.

Baltimore also wore the uniforms last season when it defeated the Cleveland Browns 28-7, a game in which Joe Flacco completed 30 of 41 passes for 296 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

After getting off to an encouraging 3-2 start, the Ravens (3-4) have dropped two in a row. They'll hope to regain success in their all purple look and earn a home victory over the Dolphins (4-2) to make up some ground on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North.

-- Josiah Turner