Panthers sport 'Game of Thrones'-inspired gear in preparation for training camp

Football season is coming.

The Carolina Panthers made that known to all when their newest training camp attire dropped this week. Kicker Graham Gano tweeted a photo of a "Game of Thrones"-themed T-shirt with two panthers going head-to-head imprinted on the front, and reading "Wofford Is Coming" on the back.

The Panthers hold their annual camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

This shirt & sticker showed up on my doorstep tonight. Does anyone know what this is all about? 🤔😎 @Panthers @CMcCaffrey5 @@Jonathanstewar1 pic.twitter.com/UC93kIFJTG — Graham Gano (@GrahamGano) July 11, 2017

Veteran linebacker Thomas Davis also appears to be a fan of the show, as he posted a picture via Instagram showing his excitement for the upcoming season while rocking the new shirt.

Vacation days are over and now it's grind time all over again!! #WoffordIsComing A post shared by td58 (@td58) on Jul 11, 2017 at 8:30am PDT

The logo and stickers have been spotted by a number of fans.

"Game of Thrones," the popular HBO TV series, will premiere its seventh season on Sunday. The Panthers' first training camp practice will be held July 26 at Wofford College, and camp will continue until Aug. 13.

-- Josiah Turner