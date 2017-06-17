Adrian Peterson purchases pair of Yeezys for FB John Kuhn

John Kuhn and Adrian Peterson have spent most of their careers playing for two rivals, the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings, respectively. But this season, they'll both suit up for the New Orleans Saints. It'll be Kuhn's second year with the team.

Peterson is aware that Kuhn will play an integral role in his success this season, so the former Vikings star went out of his way to give the fullback a fresh pair of cream Yeezy Boost V2s to show his appreciation.

And from the look of things, it gave Kuhn some added motivation to block for the seven-time Pro Bowler.

Want to get into the end zone? Try gifting your fullback a pair of these and see if you don't get extra effort. Thank you @AdrianPeterson ! pic.twitter.com/XQNUZ9KQ8F — John Kuhn (@kuhnj30) June 15, 2017

Usually, offensive lines reap these types of benefits, but the popular Kanye West shoe, designed by Adidas, is both expensive and hard to come by.

So it was probably a lot easier for Peterson to get his hands on one pair instead of five.

Peterson has scored double-digit rushing touchdowns in eight of his 10 NFL seasons. With Kuhn's help, he'll be aiming to increase that mark to nine seasons in 2017.

