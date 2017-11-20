        <
          The football community reacts to tragic loss of former NFL wide receiver Terry Glenn

          7:01 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Fans of football received shocking and somber news on Monday as word spread of the death of Terry Glenn, a former NFL wide receiver. Glenn, 43, died early Monday morning after being involved in a car accident.

          Glenn spent the majority of his career with the New England Patriots and the Dallas Cowboys. He also played one season for the Green Bay Packers. He spent his college career with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

          Glenn's former teams and teammates took to Twitter to pay their respects to the Pro Bowl wideout, as did some of the game's rising stars who cited Glenn as someone they watched and admired as kids.

          Glenn was drafted seventh overall by the Patriots in 1996 and went on to help New England reach the Super Bowl that season. He was a Pro Bowl selection in 1999. He finished his career with 8,823 yards and 44 touchdowns.

          -- Meaghan Latella

