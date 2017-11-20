The football community reacts to tragic loss of former NFL wide receiver Terry Glenn

ESPN's Damien Woody remembers Terry Glenn "for the type of person he was." (0:54)

Fans of football received shocking and somber news on Monday as word spread of the death of Terry Glenn, a former NFL wide receiver. Glenn, 43, died early Monday morning after being involved in a car accident.

Glenn spent the majority of his career with the New England Patriots and the Dallas Cowboys. He also played one season for the Green Bay Packers. He spent his college career with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Glenn's former teams and teammates took to Twitter to pay their respects to the Pro Bowl wideout, as did some of the game's rising stars who cited Glenn as someone they watched and admired as kids.

Incredibly sad to hear about my buddy Terry Glenn. Overcame a ton of adversity to become an excellent person. May your soul rest in peace my friend. #riptg88 — Drew Bledsoe (@DrewBledsoe) November 20, 2017

Man....#RIP to my former teammate Terry Glenn, who passed away this morning due to a car accident. Praying for his family — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) November 20, 2017

My heart is hurting to hear about the passing of my good friend and teammate T.G aka Terry Glenn. Prayers go out to his family. #RIPBigHomieTGlenn pic.twitter.com/RSNTMhjTuu — Donald Driver (@Donald_Driver80) November 20, 2017

My prayers to the family of Terry Glenn. A Buckeye great and a friend. pic.twitter.com/qrqJGLCCZa — Urban Meyer (@OSUCoachMeyer) November 20, 2017

We are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Terry Glenn. Our thoughts & prayers are with his family, friends & former teammates. https://t.co/gRXQcRIeHH pic.twitter.com/j4mY2NXJT7 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 20, 2017

We are saddened by the loss of Terry Glenn. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. #DallasCowboys



📝: https://t.co/4ZNb3T2h38 pic.twitter.com/Ji4LNzu9S2 — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 20, 2017

rest easy 88 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/qxdyNKlddV — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) November 20, 2017

Damn terrible news about Buckeye Great and NFL Legend Terry Glenn I used to see your face everyday in the halls in college especially on the Biletnikoff Award list from Ohio State I wanted to be you RIP! — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) November 20, 2017

Wow, Terry Glenn😔, 1 of the few players I looked up to growing up. To the Glenn family, Buckeye Nations is here for you. Terry, you will be missed. — Cardale Jones (@Cardale7_) November 20, 2017

Glenn was drafted seventh overall by the Patriots in 1996 and went on to help New England reach the Super Bowl that season. He was a Pro Bowl selection in 1999. He finished his career with 8,823 yards and 44 touchdowns.

-- Meaghan Latella