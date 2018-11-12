The biggest injuries of NFL Week 10

Here's the latest on all the major injuries from Week 10 in the NFL -- including the prognosis on each player for Week 11 and beyond -- with help from our NFL Nation reporters.

Kupp's left knee buckled on a pass play early in the fourth quarter. He was down on the field for several minutes before being helped into the locker room. While coach Sean McVay did not offer any details about the extent of the injury, he did say, "I don't think it's good." The Rams face the Chiefs in Mexico City next Monday night. -- ESPN.com

Armstead left New Orleans' 51-14 win over the Bengals with a shoulder injury in the first half, which is a big concern since he has been playing terrific this year for the NFL's top-scoring offense. It's also a shame since he was finally healthy after dealing with a series of injuries (including a shoulder) in recent years. The good news is the Saints have an experienced backup option in Jermon Bushrod, who played well Sunday. The Saints play the Eagles at home next weekend. -- Mike Triplett

Perry's injury-filled season continued. He dropped out of Sunday's 31-12 win over the Dolphins with a knee injury after battling ankle issues most of the season. It could be a tough turnaround for the outside linebacker with Thursday's game at Seattle. The Packers also lost starting safety Kentrell Brice to an ankle injury, something he has battled since training camp. -- Rob Demovsky

Kirkpatrick left the loss to the Saints with a concussion, which means he will have to go through protocol and could potentially be down for next week's game against the Ravens, which does not bode well for a depleted defense. -- Katherine Terrell

Allen tried to play through a knee injury in the second half of the Patriots' 34-10 loss to the Titans, but he was clearly hobbled. That further highlights the importance of getting Rob Gronkowski back to himself after he sat out for the third time in four games because of a back injury. Left tackle Trent Brown (back) and wide receiver Julian Edelman (ankle) were also knocked out of the game in the second half, but their injuries aren't considered serious. New England has a bye in Week 11, which will help the team get healthy. -- Mike Reiss

Grant, arguably the NFL's best returner, was downtrodden as he left the locker room in a walking boot after the Dolphins' 31-12 loss to Green Bay. He has dealt with an Achilles' injury for weeks and needed to be carted off the field after suffering a non-contact injury. Parker, who had five catches for 43 yards, has a shoulder injury and had a sling on his arm in the locker room. Cornerback Bobby McCain suffered a concussion after being hit on an illegal blindside block by Equanimeous St. Brown, and he'll go through the concussion protocol. Miami has a bye in Week 11 to try to get healthy. -- Cameron Wolfe

Bryant was lost for the game in the third quarter of the 20-6 loss to the Chargers with an injury to his left knee, suffered apparently when he attempted to haul in a pass down the right sideline. Bryant, acquired from the Steelers for a third-round draft pick before the season, was expected to be a deep threat for Oakland, but he has 19 catches for 266 yards without a score. He limped out of the Raiders' locker room following the loss. If he is lost for any amount of time, expect rookie Marcell Ateman to get be activated on gameday. -- Paul Gutierrez

Jones (knee) didn't finish the Lions' 32-22 loss to the Bears and declined to comment afterward. It's not clear how badly his knee is injured. He had three catches for 55 yards before coming out of the game. Tight end Michael Roberts (left shoulder) declined to speak with the media after the game and had his shoulder taped. Punter Sam Martin (undisclosed) left Soldier Field by ambulance and was evaluated at a local hospital, but he is returning to Detroit with the team. The Lions face Carolina at home in Week 11. -- Michael Rothstein

Linder suffered a right knee injury and was carted off the field in the second half of the 29-26 loss the Colts, and that will be a big issue if it turns out to be serious. Trainers were giving him a knee stability test on the field. Tyler Shatley, who has started eight games at center or guard in four seasons with the Jags, would take over for Linder. The Jaguars' offensive line is already down one starter (left tackle Cam Robinson) and the two players who were sharing time there (Josh Walker and Ereck Flowers) got banged up a bit on Sunday, too. Jacksonville plays at home against the Steelers in Week 11. -- Michael DiRocco

Pugh left the game in the third quarter of the Cardinals' 26-14 loss to the Chiefs with a knee injury and was immediately ruled out for the game. Coach Steve Wilks did not have an update on Pugh after the game but said he'd have one Monday afternoon, when he meets with the media. Pugh was already playing with a broken hand. Arizona plays the Raiders at home next weekend. -- Josh Weinfuss