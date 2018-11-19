The biggest injuries of NFL Week 11

Jay Gruden announces that Alex Smith is done for the season after breaking in his tibia and fibula. (0:29)

Here's the latest on all the major injuries from our NFL Nation reporters, including the prognosis on each player for Week 12 and beyond:

Smith suffered two broken bones in his right leg in the third quarter of Sunday's 23-21 loss to the Texans. After Washington initially classified it as an ankle injury, coach Jay Gruden confirmed after the game that Smith had broken his tibia and fibula and would need immediate surgery. The Redskins have only one other quarterback on the roster in Colt McCoy, who threw a touchdown pass on the ensuing series after replacing Smith, but are planning to bring in other QBs for a tryout on Monday. -- John Keim

Mariota's elbow injury is of utmost concern. It's the same elbow that suffered nerve damage earlier this season, which kept him from being able to grasp a football. Mike Vrabel said Mariota told him that he was all right, but the coach still went with Blaine Gabbert in the second half of the loss to Indianapolis. Vrabel didn't offer any update on Mariota after the game. -- Turron Davenport

Johnson injured his knee in the third quarter against Carolina, and didn't return. The Lions had no updates after the game, but Johnson was not spotted in the locker room and his locker had been cleaned out by the time the media entered. If Johnson were to miss any period of time, Detroit would likely look to a combination of LeGarrette Blount, Theo Riddick and Zach Zenner to fill his role, although none has the complete set of abilities he possesses. -- Michael Rothstein

play 0:52 Stafford: This win took a "collective effort" Matthew Stafford discusses how the Lions played a complete game and why Kerryon Johnson is so talented after a 20-19 win over the Panthers.

Graham left the Packers' loss to the Seahawks during the first half with a thumb injury, and didn't return. Tests on the injured digit on Friday revealed it is broken. The Packers used Lance Kendricks almost exclusively in his place, but coach Mike McCarthy said rookie Robert Tonyan could see his playing time increase if Graham misses significant time. McCarthy was unsure whether Graham would be available for Week 12 against the Vikings. -- Rob Demovsky

Roby may have suffered a concussion in the second half of the Broncos' win over the Los Angeles Chargers, and will be evaluated again on the team's return to Denver. But he could begin the practice week in the concussion protocol, and miss some practice time. -- Jeff Legwold

Left tackle Tyron Smith suffered a stinger with 34 seconds to play on the Cowboys' game-winning drive. Smith said after the game he was "tender," but was feeling better than he had from stingers suffered earlier in his career. With a quick turnaround coming against Washington on Thursday, the Cowboys will not hold a live practice, which could help the injury calm down over the next few days. If he can't play, then veteran Cameron Fleming would make the first start of the season. Fleming filled in briefly for right tackle La'el Collins and had a key block on Ezekiel Elliott's touchdown run. -- Todd Archer

Starting guards Warford and Peat both left the game in the second half, but Warford's head injury was not a concussion. It's unclear if either is in jeopardy of missing Thursday's game against Atlanta. The Saints may have just been being cautious with Peat, who was in and out of the lineup after dealing with recent injuries. -- Mike Triplett

The Texans lost both starting guards, Fulton (shoulder) and Kelemete (ankle), in the first half. Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said he didn't think either of the injuries was "serious," but that he would know more on Monday. On Sunday, guard Greg Mancz filled in at right guard for Fulton, while rookie tackle Martinas Rankin played at left guard in place of Kelemete. Mancz has started three games at guard this season and has played well. -- Sarah Barshop

Starting RG Cann left the game with a hamstring injury on the last play of the first quarter, which left the Jaguars with three backup offensive linemen on the field (including the fourth-string left tackle). That could be the lineup going forward, too, because two of the injured starters are gone for the season. Chris Reed replaced Cann and had a lot of trouble with NT Javon Hargrave (two sacks). -- Michael DiRocco