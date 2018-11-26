The biggest injuries of NFL Week 12

Melvin Gordon had two touchdown runs in the Chargers' win, however he did get hurt in the third quarter and would leave the game. (0:42)

Here's the latest on all the major injuries from our NFL Nation reporters, including the prognosis on each player for Week 13 and beyond:

Gordon suffered a right knee injury on a curious reverse call early in the second half, as he was leg-whipped down to the ground by Arizona defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche for a 10-yard loss. He will be further evaluated on Monday, but a source indicated that it was an injury to Gordon's MCL. There's a real possibility the Chargers could be without one of their top playmakers when they face the Steelers on the road next week. Gordon already missed a game earlier this year (against the Titans in London) due to a hamstring issue. If Gordon doesn't heal in time for Sunday, the Chargers will turn to a running back-by-committee approach with Austin Ekeler as the starter, with rookies Justin Jackson and Detrez Newsome serving as the backups. -- Eric D. Williams

Dalton left the game with a right thumb injury, and while Bengals coach Marvin Lewis said initial tests showed no long-term damage, nobody has definitively said whether Dalton will miss time. Jeff Driskel played well in his absence, but Dalton is another player on a long list of injuries that have plagued the Bengals this season. -- Katherine Terrell

Derek Carr sprained his surgically repaired right ankle on the fourth-quarter strip-sack that ended with Terrell Suggs rumbling in for a 43-yard touchdown. And with the joint heavily taped, Carr returned ... only to be sacked on consecutive snaps. Carr was walking with a heavy limp after the Raiders' 34-17 loss to the Ravens, but insisted he would be fine to play next week against the Chiefs at home. -- Paul Gutierrez

Drake left briefly in the fourth quarter after hurting his left shoulder, but returned to the game. He had a large ice pack on the shoulder in the locker room after the game. Drake splits the backfield duties with veteran Frank Gore. -- Cameron Wolfe

Brock hurt his ribs tackling Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster in the third quarter, and did not return. He will be further evaluated on Monday. Brock's injury forced rookie Isaac Yiadom into some of the Broncos' specialty packages on defense, and he was targeted repeatedly by Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. -- Jeff Legwold

The Jaguars couldn't afford another injury on the offensive line, but that's exactly what happened when starting left guard Andrew Norwell went down in the second half with an ankle injury and did not return. He was replaced by Chris Reed, which meant the Jaguars were down to only two of their Week 1 starters on the line (RG A.J. Cann and RT Jermey Parnell). It's unclear how serious the injury to Norwell is at this point. -- Michael DiRocco

Jackson suffered a quad injury on the first play of the game, and did not return. This is significant, since Seattle's last two touchdowns came against corners Corn Elder and Captain Munnerlyn, the players asked to replace the rookie out of LSU. -- David Newton

Free safety Ward suffered a broken left forearm for the second consecutive year, an injury that will again end his season early. Ward, the No. 30 overall pick in 2014, now heads into free agency without much of a résumé because of his injury issues. Rookie D.J. Reed, Ward's primary backup, also left the game and did not return, due to a heel injury. -- Nick Wagoner

Jefferson injured his left ankle in the second quarter, and didn't return. Jefferson has been durable in his two seasons in Baltimore, but the Ravens have a lot of confidence in Chuck Clark, who filled in following the injury. -- Jamison Hensley

Linebacker Josh Bynes left the game with a thumb injury in the second quarter, and didn't return. Coach Steve Wilks didn't have an update after the game, but believes Bynes will be fine. -- Josh Weinfuss