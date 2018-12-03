The biggest injuries of NFL Week 13

Here's the latest on all the major injuries from our NFL Nation reporters, including the prognosis on each player for Week 14 and beyond:

Green appeared to reinjure the toe that kept him out for three games, and was spotted in a walking boot after the game. It's hard to imagine Green could come back again this year, especially now that the Bengals are almost mathematically eliminated from the playoffs. That's a huge blow to the Bengals' offense and team morale. -- Katherine Terrell

Olsen suffered a ruptured plantar fascia in his right foot, the same foot that forced him to miss three games earlier this season and nine games last season, and appears done for the season. Rookie Ian Thomas now steps to the forefront. He had five catches for 46 yards on Sunday. -- David Newton

Gronkowski briefly left the game in the third quarter, but returned shortly thereafter, after absorbing a hit on a catch over the middle. Given how hard he worked to come back from ankle and back injuries earlier in the season, Gronkowski's status and effectiveness bear watching even though he returned to action. -- Mike Reiss

A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Harris suffered a fractured right fibula in Sunday's win over the Bengals. Harris said after the game he believed he wouldn't need surgery to repair the fracture -- he will be further evaluated on Monday -- and he added he hoped he could make it back in the lineup if the Broncos somehow battle their way into the playoffs. Rookie Isaac Yiadom went into the lineup in Harris' spot Sunday because Tramaine Brock missed the game with a rib injury. Coach Vance Joseph said Yiadom will get a look to play with the starters moving forward, however. -- Jeff Legwold

Breida is again dealing with an ankle issue, the same ankle that has been problematic for him for most of the season. Breida tweaked the injury in warmups and again during the game, ultimately leaving an opening for rookie Jeff Wilson Jr. to handle the bulk of the work. -- Nick Wagoner

Starting left guard Alex Lewis left the game with a shoulder injury and didn't return. He has been dealing with this injury for an extended period. If Lewis is sidelined, Baltimore could turn to James Hurst, who is scheduled to return from a back injury. -- Jamison Hensley

Starting right guard Fluker pulled his hamstring, in the second half against San Francisco. Said Pete Carroll: "We don't know how serious it is. We'll have to get all the reports back and all that. It's pretty significant, though. He could feel it. He felt it clearly what it was." -- Brady Henderson

Stafford suffered an undisclosed injury during the game -- he needed treatment afterward -- but said in his postgame interview he was fine. He declined to say if he would need X-rays or an MRI, but the situation bears monitoring. -- Michael Rothstein

Waynes entered the concussion protocol in the second quarter and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. This is the second time he has sustained a concussion this season, the first coming against the Rams in Week 4, which forced him to miss the following week's game against the Eagles. Waynes' status bears watching closely, as fellow CB Xavier Rhodes is working through a hamstring injury, and was limited on Sunday. -- Courtney Cronin

The Packers lost their right side of the offensive line -- tackle Bulaga and guard Bell -- to knee injuries against the Cardinals, and neither returned. Last week at Minnesota, left tackle David Bakhtiari and left guard Lane Taylor could not finish the game, but returned this week. The Packers can only hope to be so lucky with Bulaga and Bell next week. -- Rob Demovsky

Starting right tackle Lamm suffered a concussion in the second half, and missed the remainder of the game. He was replaced by rookie tackle Martinas Rankin, who will fill in for Lamm if he is not cleared from the concussion protocol by the Texans' Week 14 game against the Colts. -- Sarah Barshop

The Jaguars' battered offensive line took another blow on Sunday: RT Jermey Parnell left the game in the fourth quarter with a foot injury. That left RG A.J. Cann as the only healthy lineman from the group that began the season. The Jaguars play at Tennessee on Thursday, so the short week could impact Parnell's availability. -- Michael DiRocco

Bodine left in the first quarter with a leg injury, and did not return. He was replaced by Ryan Groy, who lost his starting job to Bodine early in the season. Buffalo's offensive line remains one of its weakest position groups and center will be an area of need in the offseason. -- Mike Rodak