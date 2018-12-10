The biggest injuries of NFL Week 14

Ben Roethlisberger gets hit hard in the first half and is slow to get up. He would sit most of the second half before returning in the fourth quarter. (0:24)

Here's the latest on all the major injuries from our NFL Nation reporters, including the prognosis on each player for Week 15 and beyond:

Roethlisberger left the Oakland-Alameda County Stadium field with 10 seconds left in the second quarter after a 1-yard touchdown pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster gave Pittsburgh a 14-10 lead. The Steelers' offense struggled without him, as Joshua Dobbs completed three of his first seven passes for 18 yards and an interception. He finished 4-of-9 for 24 yards, with two rushes for 15 yards. Despite missing most of the second half, Roethlisberger said he assumes he'll play next Sunday against the New England Patriots. -- Jeremy Fowler

Jackson didn't play the final two snaps of the game because of an ankle injury. His X-ray was negative, and he didn't walk with a limp afterward. Jackson should be fine medically, and Joe Flacco (hip) has been cleared to play as well. -- Jamison Hensley

Pro Bowl right guard Zack Martin aggravated a MCL sprain he has been playing with for most of the season with 11:03 to play in the fourth quarter, and did not return. He will undergo more testing on Monday, but he has worn a brace on his knee for most of the season. He was replaced by rookie Connor Williams, who started the first seven games of the season at left guard but lost his job to Xavier Su'a-Filo after undergoing knee surgery at the midway point of the season. -- Todd Archer

Tannehill suffered a right ankle injury that left him with a limp after the game. He valiantly fought through it in the second half, but he said after the game that it feels like "crap." Swelling will play a key factor, and his mobility could be limited next week if he's able to play. -- Cameron Wolfe

The Bills had more players injured or banged up Sunday than any other game this season, a list headlined by running back LeSean McCoy, who left in the first quarter and did not return. Backup Chris Ivory also appeared to injure his arm or shoulder late in the game, leaving Marcus Murphy as the team's only healthy back. McCoy declined to speak to reporters after the game. -- Mike Rodak

Reed sprained a foot or toe in the first half and did not return. He needed to be helped to the locker room, and struggled to put weight on his foot. Reed has dealt with toe issues in previous seasons, and underwent surgery in the offseason. It's uncertain how much time he'll miss, but it did not look good on Sunday. -- John Keim

Ansah was ruled out of the game after suffering a shoulder injury in the first half. He missed a chunk of time earlier this year with a shoulder injury, and with three games left in the season there has to be some thought that his time with the Lions might be over, as he's a free agent after the year. We'll learn more during the week. -- Michael Rothstein

The oft-injured Nkemdiche left the game in the fourth quarter after suffering a knee injury on the final play of the third quarter. After the game, coach Steve Wilks offered that he believes Nkemdiche will be "fine." -- Josh Weinfuss

The Titans suffered a major blow when they lost Smith to an MCL injury as he was blocking on running back Derrick Henry's 99-yard touchdown run. Smith will be lost for the rest of the season, and reserve tight end Anthony Firkser will take his place. Firkser has 16 receptions on 16 targets so far this season. -- Turron Davenport