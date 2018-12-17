The biggest injuries of NFL Week 15

Ryan Clark discusses the Steelers' victory over the Patriots, saying it's huge for them because of the lack of success Pittsburgh has had in previous matchups. (1:05)

Here's the latest on all the major injuries from our NFL Nation reporters, including the prognosis on each player for the rest of the season:

Jones left in the second quarter with a knee injury and did not return. It's not believed to be serious, although with only two games to play, there's a chance he could be done for the season. The Packers had only one other halfback, Jamaal Williams, on their active roster Sunday, along with fullback Danny Vitale. Williams finished with 12 rushes for 55 yards and a touchdown, along with four catches for 42 yards. -- Rob Demovsky

Gore suffered a left ankle/foot injury in the first quarter against Minnesota and did not return. He left the locker room in a walking boot. Rookie Kalen Ballage replaced him and immediately shined. Ballage had a 75-yard touchdown on the first play of the second half, and looks likely to receive a bigger role if Gore has to miss time. -- Cameron Wolfe

Allen suffered a hip injury while trying to corral a touchdown catch in the end zone in the first half Thursday at Kansas City. Allen attempted to go back in the game, but shut it down and did not return in the second half. Coach Anthony Lynn said Allen would be evaluated further once the Chargers returned to Southern California. -- Eric D. Williams

Miller was unable to go after a first-quarter ankle injury Saturday against the Jets (though he briefly returned in the second quarter). He was replaced by Alfred Blue, who finished with nine carries for 6 yards. After the game, coach Bill O'Brien said of Miller's injury: "I think he'll be all right. I don't think it's major." -- Sarah Barshop

Jackson suffered a right ankle sprain, Bears head coach Matt Nagy said after Sunday's 24-17 victory over the Packers. Nagy said the team will know more about Jackson's condition over the next 24 to 48 hours. Jackson, who recorded his sixth interception of 2018 right before he got hurt, has scored three defensive touchdowns on the season. -- Jeff Dickerson

Boyd left in the second half of Sunday's game with a knee injury and didn't return. At the time of his injury, Boyd had just crossed the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the season and had seven receiving touchdowns after scoring against the Raiders. He said after the game that he was just banged up, and will be able to play next week, a nice change of pace for a team that has lost so many players to season-ending injuries in 2018. -- Katherine Terrell

Murphy, who started in place of an injured LeSean McCoy (hamstring) and Chris Ivory (shoulder), left in the second quarter with a left arm injury and did not return. He was replaced by undrafted rookie Keith Ford, who ran 14 times for 46 yards in his NFL debut. Even if the Bills' injured backfield can return to health next Sunday, it would not be surprising to see Buffalo give Ford snaps as an audition for a role in 2019. -- Mike Rodak

Witherspoon suffered what coach Kyle Shanahan described as a sprained knee. He's scheduled for an MRI on Monday to determine the severity, but he did not return to Sunday's game. The injury comes at a tough time for Witherspoon, who had shown improvement in recent weeks and figures to be in a battle for a starting spot in 2019. -- Nick Wagoner

Conley suffered a concussion in the first half of the Raiders' 30-16 loss at Cincinnati, and has entered the protocol, which will determine if the second-year cornerback will play in the home finale on Christmas Eve against the Broncos. Conley, who had been coming into his own of late as a shutdown cornerback, had also been relatively healthy, leading to his confidence and success. The Raiders' first-round pick in 2017, he missed all but two games of his rookie season with a shin injury and was hampered by a hip injury early in training camp this summer. With Conley down, veteran Rashaan Melvin should take his place, opposite Daryl Worley, unless Raiders coach Jon Gruden wants to give rookie Nick Nelson some run as a starter. -- Paul Gutierrez

Titans safety Vaccaro was ruled out of the game after suffering a concussion in the second quarter. He'll be monitored during the week, but the next game is Saturday, which gives Vaccaro one less day to clear concussion protocol. -- Turron Davenport

Logan Ryan, CB, Tennessee Titans

Ryan came out in the fourth quarter during a run by Giants running back Saquon Barkley. Ryan limped to the bench to receive attention from Tennessee's training staff. He was later walking around the locker room on crutches. -- Turron Davenport

Strong safety McDougald left in the first half and didn't return after aggravating the knee injury that has bothered him for much of the season. He talked postgame about turning his focus to rehabbing in order to get ready for next week's game against the Chiefs, which suggests his knee isn't significantly worse than it's been at any point over the past few months. -- Brady Henderson

Starting left guard Su'a-Filo suffered a left eye injury in the first half, and did not return. After the game, his eye was swollen shut, but owner and general manager Jerry Jones said the team got a favorable report on the severity of the injury. Right guard Zack Martin missed the first game of his career Sunday with a knee injury and said he was hopeful he could return next week against Tampa Bay, but that it would be the call of the athletic trainers. If Su'a-Filo and Martin can't play, then rookie Connor Williams will start at right guard with Adam Redmond at left guard. -- Todd Archer

Slot corner Holsey made his season debut but exited with a sprained knee; he'll undergo an MRI Monday to determine the severity. Holsey had been on the physically unable to perform list and then on the practice squad. But the Redskins needed him to play in the slot and he did OK until getting hurt. -- John Keim

Harrison, who replaced Barry Church in the starting lineup, left the game in the first half with a knee injury and did not return. His backup, Jarrod Wilson, also left the game in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury. That put Cody Davis -- whom the Jaguars signed as a special-teams player -- on the field, and he missed a potential tackle on Adrian Peterson on the Redskins' final drive. Because the Jags cut Church last Friday, Davis would be the starter if Harrison and Wilson are unable to play the final two games. -- Michael DiRocco

After suffering a knee injury against Houston, Shell is done for the season, and potentially a lot longer. It appears to be a significant injury, which could affect his availability for next training camp. -- Rich Cimini

RB Todd Gurley suffered a knee injury, but returned to the game. "I returned so I was fine," Gurley said. Sean McVay said that Gurley's knee would "Get checked out." -- Lindsey Thiry